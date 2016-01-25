NEW DELHI Jan 25 French companies will invest $10 billion in India over the next five years, Finance Minister Michel Sapin said on Monday during a visit by President Francois Hollande to India.

Hollande, invited as guest of honour for India's Republic Day celebrations, hopes to seal an intergovernmental deal that would pave the way for the multi-billion-dollar sale of 36 Rafale combat jets. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Writing by Douglas Busvine)