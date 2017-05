Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and French President Francois Hollande (R) leave the Elysee palace towards the hotel Marigny in Paris, April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS India will purchase 36 of Dassault Aviation's French-manufactured Rafale fighter jets, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday during a visit to Paris.

The terms and conditions of the contract have yet to be finalised, Modi said at a joint press conference with French President Francois Hollande.

