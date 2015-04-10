PARIS, April 10 India's purchase of 36
French-made Rafale jets unveiled on Friday is not part of a
larger order still being negotiated between the two countries, a
French defence ministry source said.
The purchase of the Dassault Aviation planes,
announced by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a visit
to Paris, remains "separate from the tender under discussion for
three years," the source said.
The value of the larger 126-plance deal being negotiated is
estimated to have grown to about $20 billion from an initial $12
billion, primarily because of an Indian requirement that 108 of
the jets be built in the country.
(Reporting By John Irish; editing by Laurence Frost)