PARIS, April 10 India's purchase of 36 French-made Rafale jets unveiled on Friday is not part of a larger order still being negotiated between the two countries, a French defence ministry source said.

The purchase of the Dassault Aviation planes, announced by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a visit to Paris, remains "separate from the tender under discussion for three years," the source said.

The value of the larger 126-plance deal being negotiated is estimated to have grown to about $20 billion from an initial $12 billion, primarily because of an Indian requirement that 108 of the jets be built in the country. (Reporting By John Irish; editing by Laurence Frost)