PARIS, April 8 India and France should be able to make progress in talks over the purchase of Rafale fighter jets, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in an interview with French newspaper Le Figaro.

"The question of the Rafales is still in discussion and we should be able to make progress on mutually acceptable bases," Modi told the newspaper ahead his arrival on Thursday in France for a state visit.

Talks on the proposed purchase of 126 Rafale planes have been under way for more than three years, trying to resolve differences over pricing and local assembly. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Andrew Roche)