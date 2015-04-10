PARIS, April 10 India is negotiating to buy 63 Rafale fighter jets made in France for 7.2 billion euros ($7.65 billion) with a view to reaching a deal during the Indian prime minister's visit to Paris starting on Friday, French newspaper Le Monde reported.

"The discussions went on through the night and were still going on this morning," Le Monde quoted a source close to the matter as saying.

"The idea is to announce the contract during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Paris on Friday or Saturday," the source added.

Dassault Aviation, which builds the Rafale, was not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 0.9414 euros) (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by James Regan)