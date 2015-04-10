* Deal could be worth about 4 bln euros
* Planes to be built in France, fill urgent Indian needs
* Contract is separate to bigger deal under discussion
By John Irish and Elizabeth Pineau
PARIS, April 10 Indian Prime Minister Narendra
Modi said on Friday he had ordered 36 "ready-to-fly" French-made
Rafale fighter jets to modernise his country's ageing warplane
fleet as neighbouring states upgraded their military hardware.
Indian military officials have warned that their air force
risks a major capability gap opening up with China and Pakistan
without new western warplanes or if local defence contractors
cannot produce what the military needs in a timely manner.
"I have asked President (Francois Hollande) to supply 36
ready-to-fly Rafale jets to India," Modi said at a news
conference on the first day of a state visit to France.
"Our civil servants will discuss (terms and conditions) in
more detail and continue the negotiations," he said, speaking in
Hindi through an interpreter.
The deal, another boost for French manufacturer Dassault
Aviation after it sealed its long-awaited first export
deal to Egypt in February, could be worth about 4 billion euros.
President Hollande said Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian
would travel to India soon to finalise the deal.
India and France have already been in exclusive negotiations
for three years. The value of a larger 126-plane deal being
negotiated is estimated to have grown to about $20 billion from
an initial $12 billion, primarily because of an Indian
requirement that 108 of the jets be built in the country.
A French defence ministry source said the deal announced on
Friday was separate from the original negotiations and came
about after new Indian Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar
indicated the country's urgent requirements.
"We informed them we were ready to respond to their
operational needs separate from the tender under discussion for
three years," the source said.
India's military has said it needs to start replacing its
ageing jet fleet from 2017.
"There was a real operational need because India needs
combat jets because a certain number of countries have been
equipping themselves, so there was a desire to speed up the
process," Dassault Chief Executive Eric Trappier told Europe 1
radio.
The country already has previous ties with Dassault, having
bought Mirage 2000 fighter jets. In March, Dassault delivered
two modernised Mirage jets to India.
Analysts say Dassault's deal with Egypt may have helped
break the logjam in negotiations with other customers, since
they are now on notice that if they want to have Rafales they
may have to wait for them.
Since the Egypt deal, Dassault is in the "final stage" of
negotiations to sell up to 36 Rafale warplanes to Qatar. It is
also in talks aimed at supplying 16 of the multi-role combat
jets to Malaysia and has resumed discussions over potential
fighter sales to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the source
said.
Tensions in the Middle East, instability in eastern Europe
and concerns in parts of Asia about regional border threats and
the rise of China have further fuelled the arms race, but shifts
and sudden reversals in the various industry talks are common.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas and Sophie Louet in Paris and Frank
Jack Daniel, Rupam Jain Nair and Douglas Busvine in New Delhi;
Editing by James Regan and Tom Heneghan)