MUMBAI, April 8 Indian police said on Saturday they had arrested the alleged mastermind behind a call centre scam that targeted thousands of Americans in the United States, netting more than $300 million.

Sagar Thakkar, also known as Shaggy, was arrested at the Mumbai international airport, Mukund Hatote, a police officer on the case, told Reuters on Saturday. He gave no further details.

The U.S. Justice Department last year charged scores of people in India and the United States with taking part in the scam where call centre agents impersonated Internal Revenue Service, immigration and other federal officials and demanded payments for nonexistent debts.

The department said at least 15,000 people had been targeted by the Mumbai-run telefraud, losing more than $300 million. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Writing by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Euan Rocha and Michael Perry)