MUMBAI, India Sept 12 An Indian cartoonist
detained on sedition charges for drawings that satirise
corruption in Indian politics was released on bail on Wednesday,
cheered by hundreds of free speech activists as he left Mumbai's
main jail.
Aseem Trivedi was arrested on Sunday after a private
complaint over a series of cartoons, including one that depicts
the parliament building as a lavatory buzzing with flies. (link.reuters.com/wyt52t)
His arrest rekindled debate on freedom of speech weeks after
a clampdown on Twitter in the world's largest democracy.
He instantly became a cause celebre among anti-corruption
and free speech activists who complain India's
corruption-plagued government is increasingly intolerant of
criticism..
Trivedi originally refused to seek bail demanding the
charges be dropped, but accepted the Mumbai High Court's bail
grant of 5,000 Indian rupees ($90) on Wednesday.
"Can we speak freely in this country or not? Or are we still
living under the British rule?," asked a tousle-haired and
bearded Trivedi, triumphantly raising his clenched fist to a
cheering crowd of supporters after his release.
Nationalist heroes such as Mahatma Gandhi were frequently
charged with sedition in their campaign for independence from
Britain.
Last month, the government of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh
temporarily blocked access to a number of Twitter accounts
including several spoof accounts imitating the prime minister.
The government has also responded angrily to articles by the
foreign media criticising Singh's record on tackling corruption.
In April, police arrested professor Ambikesh Mahapatra in
the eastern city of Kolkata for allegedly sharing by email
cartoons that ridiculed Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of
West Bengal state. Mahapatra was later released.
($1 = 55.3750 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Annie Banerji in New Delhi; Editing by Frank Jack
Daniel and Jeremy Laurence)