Dec 9 Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE476A16LV5 CANARA BK 10-Dec-14 99.9778 8.1048 1 100 99.9778 8.1048 INE141A16NI8 OBC 11-Dec-14 99.9556 8.1066 2 20 99.9559 8.0518 INE692A16DK7 UNION BK OF INDIA 12-Dec-14 99.9340 8.0353 2 275 99.9340 8.0353 INE651A16GJ8 STATE BK OF MYSORE 12-Dec-14 99.9340 8.0353 1 50 99.9340 8.0353 INE160A16KM6 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 12-Dec-14 99.9340 8.0353 1 25 99.9340 8.0353 INE141A16NJ6 OBC 12-Dec-14 99.9331 8.1449 1 10 99.9331 8.1449 INE648A16GR7 SBBJ 16-Dec-14 99.8678 8.0528 1 75 99.8678 8.0528 INE705A16IL4 VIJAYA BK 18-Dec-14 99.8250 7.9984 1 50 99.8250 7.9984 INE141A16NQ1 OBC 22-Dec-14 99.7070 8.2507 1 25 99.7070 8.2507 INE238A16UZ1 AXIS BK 23-Dec-14 99.6827 8.2988 1 25 99.6827 8.2988 INE166A16KM3 ING VYSYA BK 1-Jan-15 99.5022 8.3003 1 5 99.5022 8.3003 INE428A16OM9 ALLAHABAD BK 2-Jan-15 99.4590 8.2732 3 195 99.4592 8.2694 INE608A16HF4 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 2-Jan-15 99.4797 8.3001 1 5 99.4797 8.3001 INE168A16KU2 THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BK 2-Jan-15 99.4572 8.3001 1 5 99.4572 8.3001 INE141A16RM1 OBC 5-Jan-15 99.3905 8.2901 1 200 99.3905 8.2901 INE141A16RO7 OBC 7-Jan-15 99.3455 8.2919 1 100 99.3455 8.2919 INE095A16NX5 INDUSIND BK 8-Jan-15 99.3172 8.3645 1 25 99.3172 8.3645 INE483A16HS5 CENTRAL BK OF INDIA 19-Jan-15 99.0726 8.3334 1 25 99.0726 8.3334 INE652A16IT1 STATE BK OF PATIALA 23-Jan-15 98.9893 8.2816 1 2 98.9893 8.2816 INE008A16TK2 IDBI BK 27-Jan-15 98.9072 8.2302 1 25 98.9072 8.2302 INE095A16PM3 INDUSIND BK 27-Jan-15 98.9203 8.2998 1 5 98.9203 8.2998 INE652A16JQ5 STATE BK OF PATIALA 2-Feb-15 98.8086 8.1501 2 50 98.8086 8.1501 INE428A16OW8 ALLAHABAD BK 6-Feb-15 98.6801 8.2747 1 225 98.6801 8.2747 INE976G16AG5 THE RATNAKAR BK 6-Feb-15 98.6572 8.4202 2 50 98.6572 8.4202 INE668A16774 TAMILNAD MERCANTILE BK 6-Feb-15 98.6517 8.4552 2 50 98.6517 8.4552 INE476A16PF9 CANARA BK 6-Feb-15 98.6682 8.3503 1 50 98.6682 8.3503 INE503A16CV5 DCB BK 6-Feb-15 98.6682 8.3503 1 50 98.6682 8.3503 INE141A16OG0 OBC 9-Feb-15 98.6060 8.3226 2 300 98.6064 8.3202 INE608A16HI8 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 9-Feb-15 98.6201 8.2373 4 75 98.6201 8.2373 INE476A16MF6 CANARA BK 12-Feb-15 98.5434 8.3000 3 100 98.5348 8.3500 INE036D16FH2 THE KARUR VYSYA BK 12-Feb-15 98.5262 8.3997 1 25 98.5262 8.3997 INE112A16FG9 CORPORATION BK 18-Feb-15 98.4055 8.3299 1 100 98.4055 8.3299 INE008A16UL8 IDBI BK 20-Feb-15 98.3616 8.3285 2 104.9 98.3594 8.3398 INE141A16OL0 OBC 20-Feb-15 98.3729 8.2701 1 25 98.3729 8.2701 INE705A16IX9 VIJAYA BK 24-Feb-15 98.2853 8.2699 1 25 98.2853 8.2699 INE692A16DQ4 UNION BK OF INDIA 25-Feb-15 98.2655 8.2598 1 3 98.2655 8.2598 INE565A16939 INDIAN OVERSEAS BK 26-Feb-15 98.2415 8.2701 1 25 98.2415 8.2701 INE160A16JT3 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 2-Mar-15 98.1366 8.3501 2 125 98.1366 8.3501 INE160A16JT3 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 2-Mar-15 98.1792 8.2551 1 25 98.1792 8.2551 INE141A16OQ9 OBC 3-Mar-15 98.1367 8.2502 2 53.5 98.1368 8.2498 INE084A16AQ0 BK OF INDIA 3-Mar-15 98.1345 8.2601 1 25 98.1345 8.2601 INE028A16AE3 BK OF BARODA 3-Mar-15 98.1384 8.2425 1 3.5 98.1384 8.2425 INE705A16JC1 VIJAYA BK 3-Mar-15 98.1268 8.2949 1 1 98.1268 8.2949 INE112A16FE4 CORPORATION BK 5-Mar-15 97.9926 8.6941 2 80 97.9963 8.6780 INE692A16CS2 UNION BK OF INDIA 5-Mar-15 98.0933 8.2497 1 3.5 98.0933 8.2497 INE528G16WX3 YES BK 5-Mar-15 98.0762 8.3251 1 0.5 98.0762 8.3251 INE036D16FR1 THE KARUR VYSYA BK 6-Mar-15 98.0468 8.3575 4 250 98.0468 8.3575 INE084A16AP2 BK OF INDIA 6-Mar-15 98.0928 8.2517 2 75 98.0921 8.2550 INE238A16WL7 AXIS BK 6-Mar-15 97.9661 8.7102 1 55 97.9661 8.7102 INE238A16WL7 AXIS BK 6-Mar-15 97.9907 8.7027 2 55 97.9907 8.7027 INE608A16FX1 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 6-Mar-15 98.0612 8.2949 1 3.25 98.0612 8.2949 INE476A16ME9 CANARA BK 9-Mar-15 98.0054 8.2537 2 160 98.0057 8.2526 INE668A16782 TAMILNAD MERCANTILE BK 9-Mar-15 97.9460 8.5048 2 100 97.9460 8.5048 INE528G16XA9 YES BK 9-Mar-15 97.9921 8.3100 1 25 97.9921 8.3100 INE705A16JD9 VIJAYA BK 10-Mar-15 97.8746 8.7101 1 70 97.8746 8.7101 INE457A16FT1 BK OF MAHARASHTRA 10-Mar-15 97.9798 8.2701 1 25 97.9798 8.2701 INE084A16AS6 BK OF INDIA 10-Mar-15 97.9822 8.2600 1 25 97.9822 8.2600 INE160A16JU1 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 11-Mar-15 97.9617 8.2550 1 25 97.9617 8.2550 INE476A16MX9 CANARA BK 12-Mar-15 97.9484 8.3100 1 10 97.9484 8.3100 INE084A16AR8 BK OF INDIA 13-Mar-15 97.9183 8.2550 1 25 97.9183 8.2550 INE476A16MZ4 CANARA BK 16-Mar-15 97.8495 8.2699 1 10 97.8495 8.2699 INE077A16BH1 DENA BK 19-Mar-15 97.7792 8.2900 2 50 97.7792 8.2900 INE434A16HP4 ANDHRA BK 3-Apr-15 97.4581 8.3508 1 75 97.4581 8.3508 INE141A16SJ5 OBC 4-Jun-15 96.0629 8.4517 3 75 96.0625 8.4525 INE141A16SI7 OBC 10-Jun-15 95.9345 8.4524 2 100 95.9345 8.4524 INE090A16T52 ICICI BK 23-Sep-15 93.6524 8.5900 1 150 93.6524 8.5900 INE457A16FX3 BK OF MAHARASHTRA 23-Sep-15 93.7006 8.5500 3 125 93.7006 8.5500 INE112A16HD2 CORPORATION BK 28-Oct-15 92.9787 8.5599 1 100 92.9787 8.5599 INE141A16SG1 OBC 7-Dec-15 92.1273 8.5925 1 100 92.1273 8.5925 INE112A16HG5 CORPORATION BK 8-Dec-15 92.1391 8.5550 11 445 92.1391 8.5550 INE141A16SK3 OBC 8-Dec-15 92.1222 8.5750 1 50 92.1222 8.5750 =============================================================================================== *: Crores Note: F-TRAC Reporting Platform for CD shifted to CDSIL w.e.f. 2-Jun-2014. 