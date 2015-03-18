Mar 18 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- VIJAYA BANK# - 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 8.7000 1000 VIJAYA BANK# - 3 MONTHS CARE A1+ 8.6600 4500 BK OF INDIA BANKS 1 YEAR CRISIL A1+ 8.4200 5000 BK OF INDIA BANKS 1 YEAR CRISIL A1+ 8.4000 2500 P&S BANK BANKS & MFS 1 YEAR ICRA A1+ 8.5500 1750 EXIM BANK - 1 YEAR CRISIL A1+ 8.4500 750 INDIAN BANK - 1 YEAR IND A1+ 8.4300 500 PNB - 1 YEAR CARE A1+ 8.4000 2000 ============================================================================================ NOTE: VALUE DATE: # - 20-Mar-15 CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com