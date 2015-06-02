Jun 2 Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE476A16NZ2 CANARA BK 3-Jun-15 99.9800 7.2945 2 105 99.9801 7.2649 INE077A16CK3 DENA BK 4-Jun-15 99.9576 7.7413 1 220 99.9576 7.7413 INE692A16DI1 UNION BK OF INDIA 4-Jun-15 99.9578 7.7048 3 200 99.9581 7.6500 INE141A16SJ5 OBC 4-Jun-15 99.9585 7.5732 2 125 99.9584 7.5952 INE434A16LF7 ANDHRA BK 4-Jun-15 99.9584 7.5952 1 25 99.9584 7.5952 INE683A16FT2 THE SOUTH INDIAN BK 5-Jun-15 99.9396 7.3531 2 200 99.9396 7.3531 INE434A16KC6 ANDHRA BK 5-Jun-15 99.9363 7.7551 1 150 99.9363 7.7551 INE028A16AU9 BK OF BARODA 5-Jun-15 99.9372 7.6455 1 150 99.9372 7.6455 INE008A16YZ0 IDBI BK 5-Jun-15 99.9363 7.7551 1 100 99.9363 7.7551 INE237A16E95 KOTAK MAH BK 5-Jun-15 99.9363 7.7551 1 45 99.9363 7.7551 INE077A16CN7 DENA BK 5-Jun-15 99.9376 7.5967 1 25 99.9376 7.5967 INE705A16LB9 VIJAYA BK 5-Jun-15 99.9363 7.7551 1 25 99.9363 7.7551 INE028A16AS3 BK OF BARODA 8-Jun-15 99.8710 7.8553 4 210 99.8700 7.9186 INE008A16ZE2 IDBI BK 8-Jun-15 99.8778 7.4405 2 125 99.8785 7.4002 INE008A16ZX2 IDBI BK 9-Jun-15 99.8744 7.6503 1 5 99.8744 7.6503 INE692A16DU6 UNION BK OF INDIA 10-Jun-15 99.8375 7.4239 2 200 99.8359 7.4994 INE028A16AV7 BK OF BARODA 10-Jun-15 99.8348 7.5497 1 50 99.8348 7.5497 INE608A16IE5 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 10-Jun-15 99.8348 7.5497 1 50 99.8348 7.5497 INE667A16EX0 SYNDICATE BK 10-Jun-15 99.8262 7.9434 1 25 99.8262 7.9434 INE112A16HI1 CORPORATION BK 12-Jun-15 99.7868 7.7984 1 25 99.7868 7.7984 INE457A16EZ1 BK OF MAHARASHTRA 12-Jun-15 99.7840 7.9011 1 25 99.7840 7.9011 INE476A16PD4 CANARA BK 12-Jun-15 99.8093 7.7487 1 5 99.8093 7.7487 INE166A16LO7 ING VYSYA BK 15-Jun-15 99.7239 7.7747 2 125 99.7232 7.7933 INE457A16EY4 BK OF MAHARASHTRA 15-Jun-15 99.7244 7.7594 1 10 99.7244 7.7594 INE608A16IH8 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 22-Jun-15 99.5771 7.7507 1 5 99.5771 7.7507 INE608A16IP1 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 24-Jun-15 99.5261 7.8999 1 150 99.5261 7.8999 INE077A16CH9 DENA BK 25-Jun-15 99.5002 7.9715 1 250 99.5002 7.9715 INE608A16IJ4 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 25-Jun-15 99.5047 7.8993 1 100 99.5047 7.8993 INE648A16GV9 SBBJ 25-Jun-15 99.5197 7.6593 1 75 99.5197 7.6593 INE476A16PV6 CANARA BK 25-Jun-15 99.5140 7.7503 1 50 99.5140 7.7503 INE141A16TK1 OBC 25-Jun-15 99.5171 7.7006 1 10 99.5171 7.7006 INE648A16GU1 SBBJ 26-Jun-15 99.4989 7.6593 1 50 99.4989 7.6593 INE434A16LG5 ANDHRA BK 2-Jul-15 99.3573 7.8701 1 25 99.3573 7.8701 INE238A16ZL0 AXIS BK 3-Jul-15 99.3276 7.9706 2 245 99.3276 7.9706 INE095A16OH6 INDUSIND BK 6-Jul-15 99.2730 8.0999 1 10 99.2730 8.0999 INE428A16PW5 ALLAHABAD BK 28-Jul-15 98.7724 8.2481 1 200 98.7724 8.2481 INE428A16PV7 ALLAHABAD BK 30-Jul-15 98.7841 7.8816 2 55 98.7356 8.2003 INE705A16LS3 VIJAYA BK 30-Jul-15 98.6998 8.2901 1 5 98.6998 8.2901 INE705A16LS3 VIJAYA BK 30-Jul-15 98.7539 8.0801 1 5 98.7539 8.0801 INE683A16GB8 THE SOUTH INDIAN BK 31-Jul-15 98.7244 7.9937 2 250 98.7245 7.9928 INE428A16PS3 ALLAHABAD BK 31-Jul-15 98.7190 8.0277 1 100 98.7190 8.0277 INE434A16LJ9 ANDHRA BK 31-Jul-15 98.7226 8.0048 1 25 98.7226 8.0048 INE691A16KC1 UCO BK 31-Jul-15 98.7401 8.0298 1 5 98.7401 8.0298 INE667A16FE7 SYNDICATE BK 3-Aug-15 98.6696 7.9378 2 500 98.6696 7.9378 INE705A16LY1 VIJAYA BK 3-Aug-15 98.6652 7.9645 2 250 98.6659 7.9602 INE428A16QB7 ALLAHABAD BK 3-Aug-15 98.6399 8.1174 2 100 98.6399 8.1174 INE649A16FL0 STATE BK OF HYDERABAD 5-Aug-15 98.6309 7.9165 1 125 98.6309 7.9165 INE705A16MA9 VIJAYA BK 7-Aug-15 98.5833 7.9474 2 300 98.5833 7.9474 INE705A16MB7 VIJAYA BK 10-Aug-15 98.5369 7.9700 1 200 98.5369 7.9700 INE667A16FH0 SYNDICATE BK 10-Aug-15 98.5258 7.9150 4 50 98.5258 7.9150 INE434A16LK7 ANDHRA BK 17-Aug-15 98.3892 7.8627 2 100 98.3892 7.8627 INE036D16GT5 THE KARUR VYSYA BK 24-Aug-15 98.2230 7.9559 1 100 98.2230 7.9559 INE705A16LZ8 VIJAYA BK 27-Aug-15 98.1619 7.9473 2 25 98.1619 7.9473 INE457A16GW3 BK OF MAHARASHTRA 10-Sep-15 97.8815 7.8999 2 100 97.8815 7.8999 INE457A16GX1 BK OF MAHARASHTRA 15-Sep-15 97.7779 7.9000 1 81 97.7779 7.9000 INE141A16SU2 OBC 12-Feb-16 94.6516 8.1200 1 100 94.6516 8.1200 INE476A16PP8 CANARA BK 17-Feb-16 94.5322 8.1199 1 50 94.5322 8.1199 INE476A16PQ6 CANARA BK 22-Feb-16 94.4329 8.1199 3 100 94.4329 8.1199 INE476A16PQ6 CANARA BK 22-Feb-16 94.4527 8.1200 1 50 94.4527 8.1200 INE476A16PR4 CANARA BK 26-Feb-16 94.3734 8.1200 1 50 94.3734 8.1200 INE476A16PX2 CANARA BK 1-Mar-16 94.2966 8.0866 3 150 94.2977 8.0850 INE434A16KL7 ANDHRA BK 1-Mar-16 94.2811 8.1099 1 25 94.2811 8.1099 INE503A16CZ6 DCB BK 1-Mar-16 94.0507 8.4573 1 0.1 94.0507 8.4573 INE705A16KX5 VIJAYA BK 3-Mar-16 94.2148 8.1500 2 50 94.2148 8.1500 INE705A16KX5 VIJAYA BK 3-Mar-16 94.2546 8.1201 1 25 94.2546 8.1201 INE160A16KY1 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 4-Mar-16 94.2756 8.0300 1 100 94.2756 8.0300 INE476A16PW4 CANARA BK 4-Mar-16 94.2386 8.0851 1 75 94.2386 8.0851 INE084A16BH7 BK OF INDIA 4-Mar-16 94.2753 8.0304 2 51 94.2756 8.0300 INE084A16BH7 BK OF INDIA 4-Mar-16 94.2951 8.0301 1 50 94.2951 8.0301 INE457A16GU7 BK OF MAHARASHTRA 7-Mar-16 94.1695 8.1000 3 75 94.1695 8.1000 INE238A16ZK2 AXIS BK 8-Mar-16 94.1385 8.1167 2 75 94.1362 8.1200 INE476A16QC4 CANARA BK 9-Mar-16 94.1404 8.0850 2 100 94.1404 8.0850 INE562A16HM9 INDIAN BK 9-Mar-16 94.1906 8.0400 1 50 94.1906 8.0400 INE476A16QC4 CANARA BK 9-Mar-16 94.1702 8.0700 1 25 94.1702 8.0700 INE476A16PU8 CANARA BK 10-Mar-16 94.1205 8.0853 7 375 94.1173 8.0900 INE008A16ZZ7 IDBI BK 10-Mar-16 94.1105 8.1000 1 50 94.1105 8.1000 INE562A16HO5 INDIAN BK 10-Mar-16 94.1310 8.0700 1 50 94.1310 8.0700 INE705A16LG8 VIJAYA BK 10-Mar-16 94.0968 8.1200 1 50 94.0968 8.1200 INE476A16PU8 CANARA BK 10-Mar-16 94.1506 8.0700 1 25 94.1506 8.0700 INE112A16HO9 CORPORATION BK 11-Mar-16 94.1114 8.0701 5 125 94.1114 8.0701 INE434A16KX2 ANDHRA BK 11-Mar-16 94.0771 8.1200 1 50 94.0771 8.1200 INE705A16LH6 VIJAYA BK 11-Mar-16 94.0771 8.1200 2 50 94.0771 8.1200 INE112A16HR2 CORPORATION BK 14-Mar-16 94.0527 8.0700 2 75 94.0527 8.0700 INE705A16MC5 VIJAYA BK 1-Jun-16 92.3489 8.2850 1 25 92.3489 8.2850 =============================================================================================== *: Crores Note: F-TRAC Reporting Platform for CD shifted to CDSIL w.e.f. 2-Jun-2014. Reporting procedure remains the same. CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com