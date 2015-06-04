Jun 4 Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE028A16AU9 BK OF BARODA 5-Jun-15 99.9804 7.1554 1 50 99.9804 7.1554 INE434A16KS2 ANDHRA BK 8-Jun-15 99.9206 7.2510 1 100 99.9206 7.2510 INE028A16AS3 BK OF BARODA 8-Jun-15 99.9201 7.2967 1 45 99.9201 7.2967 INE008A16ZE2 IDBI BK 8-Jun-15 99.9201 7.2967 1 3 99.9201 7.2967 INE434A16KT0 ANDHRA BK 9-Jun-15 99.9179 7.4978 1 25 99.9179 7.4978 INE692A16DU6 UNION BK OF INDIA 10-Jun-15 99.8801 7.3027 2 145 99.8801 7.3027 INE608A16IE5 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 10-Jun-15 99.8793 7.3515 1 50 99.8793 7.3515 INE141A16SI7 OBC 10-Jun-15 99.8793 7.3515 1 50 99.8793 7.3515 INE028A16AV7 BK OF BARODA 10-Jun-15 99.8793 7.3515 1 50 99.8793 7.3515 INE476A16PD4 CANARA BK 12-Jun-15 99.8384 7.3865 2 150 99.8381 7.3987 INE095A16QH1 INDUSIND BK 12-Jun-15 99.8381 7.3987 1 125 99.8381 7.3987 INE457A16EZ1 BK OF MAHARASHTRA 12-Jun-15 99.8403 7.2980 1 25 99.8403 7.2980 INE095A16QH1 INDUSIND BK 12-Jun-15 99.8602 7.2998 1 5 99.8602 7.2998 INE112A16GM5 CORPORATION BK 15-Jun-15 99.7781 7.3794 1 175 99.7781 7.3794 INE084A16BG9 BK OF INDIA 15-Jun-15 99.7788 7.3546 2 145 99.7781 7.3794 INE667A16FB3 SYNDICATE BK 15-Jun-15 99.7775 7.3994 2 100 99.7775 7.3994 INE457A16EY4 BK OF MAHARASHTRA 15-Jun-15 99.7922 7.6005 1 25 99.7922 7.6005 INE077A16CA4 DENA BK 15-Jun-15 99.7922 7.6005 1 25 99.7922 7.6005 INE705A16LL8 VIJAYA BK 18-Jun-15 99.7283 7.6493 1 5 99.7283 7.6493 INE112A16GN3 CORPORATION BK 19-Jun-15 99.6952 7.4395 1 50 99.6952 7.4395 INE652A16JJ0 STATE BK OF PATIALA 6-Jul-15 99.3338 7.6498 1 25 99.3338 7.6498 INE141A16UD4 OBC 6-Jul-15 99.3000 8.0407 1 5.3 99.3000 8.0407 INE692A16EJ7 UNION BK OF INDIA 24-Jul-15 98.9077 8.0618 1 5 98.9077 8.0618 INE483A16JX1 CENTRAL BK OF INDIA 28-Jul-15 98.8737 7.6997 1 25 98.8737 7.6997 INE160A16KW5 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 30-Jul-15 98.8399 7.6501 1 25 98.8399 7.6501 INE428A16PS3 ALLAHABAD BK 31-Jul-15 98.8025 7.8997 1 5 98.8025 7.8997 INE428A16QB7 ALLAHABAD BK 3-Aug-15 98.7028 7.9948 5 475 98.7120 7.9376 INE434A16LM3 ANDHRA BK 3-Aug-15 98.7034 7.9910 5 460 98.6976 8.0275 INE667A16FE7 SYNDICATE BK 3-Aug-15 98.7120 7.9376 3 175 98.7120 7.9376 INE237A16F45 KOTAK MAH BK 3-Aug-15 98.6919 8.1997 1 5 98.6919 8.1997 INE692A16EL3 UNION BK OF INDIA 3-Aug-15 98.7360 7.9198 1 5 98.7360 7.9198 INE095A16QK5 INDUSIND BK 3-Aug-15 98.7108 8.0797 1 5 98.7108 8.0797 INE683A16FX4 THE SOUTH INDIAN BK 20-Aug-15 98.3516 7.9448 1 200 98.3516 7.9448 INE112A16GV6 CORPORATION BK 3-Sep-15 98.0828 7.8402 2 50 98.0828 7.8402 INE238A16XQ4 AXIS BK 22-Sep-15 97.6918 7.8400 1 50 97.6918 7.8400 INE090A16T52 ICICI BK 23-Sep-15 97.6889 7.8501 1 100 97.6889 7.8501 INE434A16JG9 ANDHRA BK 5-Oct-15 97.3717 8.0100 1 95 97.3717 8.0100 INE434A16JH7 ANDHRA BK 14-Oct-15 97.1920 8.0499 1 75 97.1920 8.0499 INE090A16T94 ICICI BK 26-Oct-15 96.9330 8.0200 1 25 96.9330 8.0200 INE238A16XY8 AXIS BK 28-Oct-15 96.8917 8.0200 1 25 96.8917 8.0200 INE008A16XW9 IDBI BK 1-Dec-15 96.2137 7.9799 1 50 96.2137 7.9799 INE090A16V09 ICICI BK 15-Dec-15 95.9165 8.0100 2 100 95.9165 8.0100 INE503A16CZ6 DCB BK 1-Mar-16 94.1032 8.4399 1 0.3 94.1032 8.4399 INE160A16KY1 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 4-Mar-16 94.3303 8.0067 3 150 94.3347 8.0001 INE434A16KM5 ANDHRA BK 4-Mar-16 94.2944 8.0899 1 50 94.2944 8.0899 INE084A16BH7 BK OF INDIA 4-Mar-16 94.3214 8.0200 1 50 94.3214 8.0200 INE141A16TJ3 OBC 4-Mar-16 94.2947 8.0600 1 25 94.2947 8.0600 INE141A16TO3 OBC 10-Mar-16 94.2170 8.0299 1 25 94.2170 8.0299 INE705A16LG8 VIJAYA BK 10-Mar-16 94.1362 8.1200 1 1 94.1362 8.1200 INE112A16HO9 CORPORATION BK 11-Mar-16 94.2179 7.9999 1 25 94.2179 7.9999 INE476A16QF7 CANARA BK 14-Mar-16 94.1194 8.0300 1 50 94.1194 8.0300 INE434A16KY0 ANDHRA BK 15-Mar-16 94.0781 8.0900 1 50 94.0781 8.0900 INE434A16KZ7 ANDHRA BK 17-Mar-16 94.0389 8.0899 1 50 94.0389 8.0899 INE705A16MC5 VIJAYA BK 1-Jun-16 92.4089 8.2600 2 50 92.4301 8.2350 =============================================================================================== *: Crores Note: F-TRAC Reporting Platform for CD shifted to CDSIL w.e.f. 2-Jun-2014. Reporting procedure remains the same. CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com