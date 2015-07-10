Jul 10 Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE608A16IY3 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 14-Jul-15 99.9233 7.0042 1 150 99.9233 7.0042 INE238A16ZV9 AXIS BK 24-Jul-15 99.7215 7.2812 1 100 99.7215 7.2812 INE141A16UK9 OBC 28-Jul-15 99.6388 7.3509 1 25 99.6388 7.3509 INE705A16LS3 VIJAYA BK 30-Jul-15 99.5989 7.3496 1 5 99.5989 7.3496 INE691A16KC1 UCO BK 31-Jul-15 99.5732 7.4500 1 10 99.5732 7.4500 INE237A16F45 KOTAK MAH BK 3-Aug-15 99.4679 8.1358 1 0.6 99.4679 8.1358 INE237A16ZR9 KOTAK MAH BK 7-Aug-15 99.4720 7.7497 1 5 99.4720 7.7497 INE084A16BM7 BK OF INDIA 10-Aug-15 99.3754 7.4004 1 50 99.3754 7.4004 INE691A16KG2 UCO BK 17-Aug-15 99.2329 7.4252 1 5 99.2329 7.4252 INE008A16B38 IDBI BK 24-Aug-15 99.0536 7.7497 1 100 99.0536 7.7497 INE428A16PY1 ALLAHABAD BK 27-Aug-15 99.0246 7.4902 1 50 99.0246 7.4902 INE428A16PY1 ALLAHABAD BK 27-Aug-15 99.0378 7.8803 1 5 99.0378 7.8803 INE008A16D28 IDBI BK 28-Aug-15 98.9795 7.6801 1 25 98.9795 7.6801 INE705A16MI2 VIJAYA BK 2-Sep-15 98.9026 7.4999 1 50 98.9026 7.4999 INE084A16BF1 BK OF INDIA 4-Sep-15 98.8669 7.4700 3 150 98.8669 7.4700 INE084A16BF1 BK OF INDIA 4-Sep-15 98.9270 7.4697 1 100 98.9270 7.4697 INE608A16JQ7 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 4-Sep-15 98.8504 7.5801 2 75 98.8504 7.5801 INE112A16HZ5 CORPORATION BK 4-Sep-15 98.8955 7.6917 2 30 98.8872 7.7499 INE608A16JQ7 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 4-Sep-15 98.8955 7.6914 2 30 98.9085 7.5999 INE683A16GJ1 THE SOUTH INDIAN BK 7-Sep-15 98.7967 7.5348 2 50 98.7967 7.5348 INE608A16JI4 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 8-Sep-15 98.8271 7.5998 1 5 98.8271 7.5998 INE237A16A24 KOTAK MAH BK 9-Sep-15 98.7588 7.5202 1 50 98.7588 7.5202 INE608A16JN4 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 10-Sep-15 98.7454 7.4798 2 100 98.7454 7.4798 INE691A16KL2 UCO BK 14-Sep-15 98.6417 7.6152 1 175 98.6417 7.6152 INE112A16ID0 CORPORATION BK 18-Sep-15 98.5702 7.5637 3 275 98.5634 7.6000 INE648A16GX5 SBBJ 21-Sep-15 98.5261 7.4797 1 25 98.5261 7.4797 INE112A16IE8 CORPORATION BK 22-Sep-15 98.5022 7.5001 1 100 98.5022 7.5001 INE434A16JG9 ANDHRA BK 5-Oct-15 98.1977 7.7002 1 50 98.1977 7.7002 INE434A16LT8 ANDHRA BK 8-Oct-15 98.1373 7.6977 1 50 98.1373 7.6977 INE008A16D10 IDBI BK 9-Oct-15 98.1164 7.7001 1 50 98.1164 7.7001 INE008A16XE7 IDBI BK 15-Oct-15 97.9947 7.7001 1 100 97.9947 7.7001 INE112A16HC4 CORPORATION BK 27-Oct-15 97.7522 7.7001 1 5 97.7522 7.7001 INE238A16XZ5 AXIS BK 30-Oct-15 97.6801 7.7399 1 25 97.6801 7.7399 INE008A16XH0 IDBI BK 2-Nov-15 97.6918 7.7000 1 50 97.6918 7.7000 INE008A16YB1 IDBI BK 8-Dec-15 96.8934 7.7501 1 25 96.8934 7.7501 INE112A16HH3 CORPORATION BK 11-Dec-15 96.8337 7.7499 1 5 96.8337 7.7499 INE090A16V09 ICICI BK 15-Dec-15 96.7470 7.7675 1 125 96.7470 7.7675 INE476A16PX2 CANARA BK 1-Mar-16 95.1657 7.8900 1 25 95.1657 7.8900 INE160A16KY1 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 4-Mar-16 95.1434 7.8283 3 150 95.1424 7.8300 INE084A16BH7 BK OF INDIA 4-Mar-16 95.2007 7.8300 1 100 95.2007 7.8300 INE434A16KM5 ANDHRA BK 4-Mar-16 95.0834 7.9301 2 50 95.0834 7.9301 INE141A16TO3 OBC 10-Mar-16 94.9929 7.8849 2 50 94.9929 7.8849 INE090A16X15 ICICI BK 11-Mar-16 94.9371 7.9449 2 60 94.9371 7.9449 INE705A16LH6 VIJAYA BK 11-Mar-16 94.9461 7.9301 1 31 94.9461 7.9301 INE141A16TR6 OBC 14-Mar-16 94.8874 7.9300 1 25 94.8874 7.9300 INE457A16GT9 BK OF MAHARASHTRA 15-Mar-16 94.8679 7.9299 1 25 94.8679 7.9299 INE434A16KZ7 ANDHRA BK 17-Mar-16 94.8288 7.9299 1 25 94.8288 7.9299 INE008A16A54 IDBI BK 18-Mar-16 94.8279 7.8999 1 25 94.8279 7.8999 INE476A16QB6 CANARA BK 18-Mar-16 94.8341 7.8899 1 10 94.8341 7.8899 INE237A16G36 KOTAK MAH BK 2-Jun-16 93.2306 8.0800 1 25 93.2306 8.0800 INE084A16BS4 BK OF INDIA 9-Jun-16 93.2156 7.9300 1 100 93.2156 7.9300 INE528G16A91 YES BK 8-Jul-16 92.5238 8.1025 2 15 92.5238 8.1025 =============================================================================================== *: Crores Note: F-TRAC Reporting Platform for CD shifted to CDSIL w.e.f. 2-Jun-2014. Reporting procedure remains the same. CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com