China demands Taiwan free injured fishermen
BEIJING China on Saturday demanded that Taiwan release two mainland fishermen who have been detained after the island's coastguard fired rubber bullets at them amid simmering tensions between the rivals.
Jul 10 Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE608A16IY3 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 14-Jul-15 99.9233 7.0042 1 150 99.9233 7.0042 INE238A16ZV9 AXIS BK 24-Jul-15 99.7215 7.2812 1 100 99.7215 7.2812 INE141A16UK9 OBC 28-Jul-15 99.6388 7.3509 1 25 99.6388 7.3509 INE705A16LS3 VIJAYA BK 30-Jul-15 99.5989 7.3496 1 5 99.5989 7.3496 INE691A16KC1 UCO BK 31-Jul-15 99.5732 7.4500 1 10 99.5732 7.4500 INE237A16F45 KOTAK MAH BK 3-Aug-15 99.4679 8.1358 1 0.6 99.4679 8.1358 INE237A16ZR9 KOTAK MAH BK 7-Aug-15 99.4720 7.7497 1 5 99.4720 7.7497 INE084A16BM7 BK OF INDIA 10-Aug-15 99.3754 7.4004 1 50 99.3754 7.4004 INE691A16KG2 UCO BK 17-Aug-15 99.2329 7.4252 1 5 99.2329 7.4252 INE008A16B38 IDBI BK 24-Aug-15 99.0536 7.7497 1 100 99.0536 7.7497 INE428A16PY1 ALLAHABAD BK 27-Aug-15 99.0246 7.4902 1 50 99.0246 7.4902 INE428A16PY1 ALLAHABAD BK 27-Aug-15 99.0378 7.8803 1 5 99.0378 7.8803 INE008A16D28 IDBI BK 28-Aug-15 98.9795 7.6801 1 25 98.9795 7.6801 INE705A16MI2 VIJAYA BK 2-Sep-15 98.9026 7.4999 1 50 98.9026 7.4999 INE084A16BF1 BK OF INDIA 4-Sep-15 98.8669 7.4700 3 150 98.8669 7.4700 INE084A16BF1 BK OF INDIA 4-Sep-15 98.9270 7.4697 1 100 98.9270 7.4697 INE608A16JQ7 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 4-Sep-15 98.8504 7.5801 2 75 98.8504 7.5801 INE112A16HZ5 CORPORATION BK 4-Sep-15 98.8955 7.6917 2 30 98.8872 7.7499 INE608A16JQ7 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 4-Sep-15 98.8955 7.6914 2 30 98.9085 7.5999 INE683A16GJ1 THE SOUTH INDIAN BK 7-Sep-15 98.7967 7.5348 2 50 98.7967 7.5348 INE608A16JI4 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 8-Sep-15 98.8271 7.5998 1 5 98.8271 7.5998 INE237A16A24 KOTAK MAH BK 9-Sep-15 98.7588 7.5202 1 50 98.7588 7.5202 INE608A16JN4 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 10-Sep-15 98.7454 7.4798 2 100 98.7454 7.4798 INE691A16KL2 UCO BK 14-Sep-15 98.6417 7.6152 1 175 98.6417 7.6152 INE112A16ID0 CORPORATION BK 18-Sep-15 98.5702 7.5637 3 275 98.5634 7.6000 INE648A16GX5 SBBJ 21-Sep-15 98.5261 7.4797 1 25 98.5261 7.4797 INE112A16IE8 CORPORATION BK 22-Sep-15 98.5022 7.5001 1 100 98.5022 7.5001 INE434A16JG9 ANDHRA BK 5-Oct-15 98.1977 7.7002 1 50 98.1977 7.7002 INE434A16LT8 ANDHRA BK 8-Oct-15 98.1373 7.6977 1 50 98.1373 7.6977 INE008A16D10 IDBI BK 9-Oct-15 98.1164 7.7001 1 50 98.1164 7.7001 INE008A16XE7 IDBI BK 15-Oct-15 97.9947 7.7001 1 100 97.9947 7.7001 INE112A16HC4 CORPORATION BK 27-Oct-15 97.7522 7.7001 1 5 97.7522 7.7001 INE238A16XZ5 AXIS BK 30-Oct-15 97.6801 7.7399 1 25 97.6801 7.7399 INE008A16XH0 IDBI BK 2-Nov-15 97.6918 7.7000 1 50 97.6918 7.7000 INE008A16YB1 IDBI BK 8-Dec-15 96.8934 7.7501 1 25 96.8934 7.7501 INE112A16HH3 CORPORATION BK 11-Dec-15 96.8337 7.7499 1 5 96.8337 7.7499 INE090A16V09 ICICI BK 15-Dec-15 96.7470 7.7675 1 125 96.7470 7.7675 INE476A16PX2 CANARA BK 1-Mar-16 95.1657 7.8900 1 25 95.1657 7.8900 INE160A16KY1 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 4-Mar-16 95.1434 7.8283 3 150 95.1424 7.8300 INE084A16BH7 BK OF INDIA 4-Mar-16 95.2007 7.8300 1 100 95.2007 7.8300 INE434A16KM5 ANDHRA BK 4-Mar-16 95.0834 7.9301 2 50 95.0834 7.9301 INE141A16TO3 OBC 10-Mar-16 94.9929 7.8849 2 50 94.9929 7.8849 INE090A16X15 ICICI BK 11-Mar-16 94.9371 7.9449 2 60 94.9371 7.9449 INE705A16LH6 VIJAYA BK 11-Mar-16 94.9461 7.9301 1 31 94.9461 7.9301 INE141A16TR6 OBC 14-Mar-16 94.8874 7.9300 1 25 94.8874 7.9300 INE457A16GT9 BK OF MAHARASHTRA 15-Mar-16 94.8679 7.9299 1 25 94.8679 7.9299 INE434A16KZ7 ANDHRA BK 17-Mar-16 94.8288 7.9299 1 25 94.8288 7.9299 INE008A16A54 IDBI BK 18-Mar-16 94.8279 7.8999 1 25 94.8279 7.8999 INE476A16QB6 CANARA BK 18-Mar-16 94.8341 7.8899 1 10 94.8341 7.8899 INE237A16G36 KOTAK MAH BK 2-Jun-16 93.2306 8.0800 1 25 93.2306 8.0800 INE084A16BS4 BK OF INDIA 9-Jun-16 93.2156 7.9300 1 100 93.2156 7.9300 INE528G16A91 YES BK 8-Jul-16 92.5238 8.1025 2 15 92.5238 8.1025 =============================================================================================== *: Crores Note: F-TRAC Reporting Platform for CD shifted to CDSIL w.e.f. 2-Jun-2014. Reporting procedure remains the same. CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
YOKOHAMA, Japan Japan and China agreed to bolster economic and financial cooperation, Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday, as U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist stance and tension over North Korea weigh on Asia's growth outlook.