Jul 27 Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE428A16PS3 ALLAHABAD BK 31-Jul-15 99.9207 7.2449 2 60 99.9209 7.2236 INE237A16ZR9 KOTAK MAH BK 7-Aug-15 99.7990 7.3513 1 5 99.7990 7.3513 INE084A16BM7 BK OF INDIA 10-Aug-15 99.7168 7.4044 2 175 99.7168 7.4044 INE667A16FH0 SYNDICATE BK 10-Aug-15 99.7371 7.4009 1 5 99.7371 7.4009 INE705A16MB7 VIJAYA BK 10-Aug-15 99.7230 7.7989 1 5 99.7230 7.7989 INE691A16KI8 UCO BK 14-Aug-15 99.6398 7.3305 1 141 99.6398 7.3305 INE008A16C78 IDBI BK 19-Aug-15 99.5399 7.3353 1 50 99.5399 7.3353 INE683A16FZ9 THE SOUTH INDIAN BK 24-Aug-15 99.4483 7.4995 1 5 99.4483 7.4995 INE095A16QO7 INDUSIND BK 28-Aug-15 99.3712 7.4505 1 5 99.3712 7.4505 INE683A16GE2 THE SOUTH INDIAN BK 3-Sep-15 99.2505 7.4496 1 5 99.2505 7.4496 INE084A16BF1 BK OF INDIA 4-Sep-15 99.2250 7.3099 1 35 99.2250 7.3099 INE084A16BN5 BK OF INDIA 10-Sep-15 99.0996 7.3696 1 25 99.0996 7.3696 INE112A16HA8 CORPORATION BK 11-Sep-15 99.0797 7.3702 1 25 99.0797 7.3702 INE651A16GV3 STATE BK OF MYSORE 16-Sep-15 98.9876 7.3197 1 25 98.9876 7.3197 INE112A16ID0 CORPORATION BK 18-Sep-15 98.9454 7.3402 1 5 98.9454 7.3402 INE112A16IE8 CORPORATION BK 22-Sep-15 98.8553 7.4150 1 26 98.8553 7.4150 INE683A16GL7 THE SOUTH INDIAN BK 5-Oct-15 98.5285 7.7874 1 100 98.5285 7.7874 INE112A16HD2 CORPORATION BK 28-Oct-15 98.1102 7.5598 3 100 98.1102 7.5598 INE141A16SG1 OBC 7-Dec-15 97.3387 7.5601 1 100 97.3387 7.5601 INE238A16YB4 AXIS BK 14-Dec-15 97.1836 7.6099 1 50 97.1836 7.6099 INE476A16PX2 CANARA BK 1-Mar-16 95.5706 7.7599 1 25 95.5706 7.7599 INE705A16KX5 VIJAYA BK 3-Mar-16 95.5235 7.7750 1 50 95.5235 7.7750 INE476A16PW4 CANARA BK 4-Mar-16 95.5179 7.7499 1 50 95.5179 7.7499 INE084A16BH7 BK OF INDIA 4-Mar-16 95.5179 7.7499 1 25 95.5179 7.7499 INE238A16ZK2 AXIS BK 8-Mar-16 95.4208 7.7850 2 25 95.4208 7.7850 INE476A16PU8 CANARA BK 10-Mar-16 95.4074 7.7400 1 25 95.4074 7.7400 INE476A16QF7 CANARA BK 14-Mar-16 95.3245 7.7500 2 50 95.3245 7.7500 =============================================================================================== *: Crores Note: F-TRAC Reporting Platform for CD shifted to CDSIL w.e.f. 2-Jun-2014. Reporting procedure remains the same. CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com