Aug 12 Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE112A16GP8 CORPORATION BK 13-Aug-15 99.9800 7.3015 2 50 99.9800 7.3015 INE528G16A26 YES BK 14-Aug-15 99.9599 7.3212 2 270 99.9599 7.3212 INE705A16ME1 VIJAYA BK 14-Aug-15 99.9600 7.3029 2 140 99.9600 7.3029 INE976G16BK5 RBL BK 14-Aug-15 99.9595 7.3942 1 50 99.9595 7.3942 INE008A16ZA0 IDBI BK 17-Aug-15 99.8994 7.3512 1 5 99.8994 7.3512 INE608A16JO2 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 24-Aug-15 99.7606 7.2992 1 25 99.7606 7.2992 INE683A16FZ9 THE SOUTH INDIAN BK 24-Aug-15 99.7715 7.5994 1 5 99.7715 7.5994 INE428A16PY1 ALLAHABAD BK 27-Aug-15 99.7005 7.3097 1 75 99.7005 7.3097 INE084A16BR6 BK OF INDIA 28-Aug-15 99.7009 7.2999 1 5 99.7009 7.2999 INE095A16QO7 INDUSIND BK 28-Aug-15 99.6743 7.4543 1 5 99.6743 7.4543 INE608A16JP9 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 28-Aug-15 99.7009 7.2999 1 5 99.7009 7.2999 INE976G16AL5 RBL BK 31-Aug-15 99.6364 7.3999 1 5 99.6364 7.3999 INE608A16JT1 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 1-Sep-15 99.6189 7.3491 1 5 99.6189 7.3491 INE112A16HA8 CORPORATION BK 11-Sep-15 99.4036 7.2997 1 100 99.4036 7.2997 INE608A16JV7 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 6-Oct-15 98.8943 7.4199 1 80 98.8943 7.4199 INE090A16T60 ICICI BK 12-Oct-15 98.7751 7.4202 1 25 98.7751 7.4202 INE040A16AI9 HDFC BK 12-Oct-15 98.7751 7.4202 1 25 98.7751 7.4202 INE008A16XE7 IDBI BK 15-Oct-15 98.7020 7.5000 1 5 98.7020 7.5000 INE528G16ZO5 YES BK 2-Nov-15 98.3419 7.5050 3 205 98.3419 7.5050 INE476A16PX2 CANARA BK 1-Mar-16 95.9663 7.5950 1 0.6 95.9663 7.5950 INE457A16GV5 BK OF MAHARASHTRA 4-Mar-16 95.8998 7.6125 2 5 95.8998 7.6125 INE112A16HN1 CORPORATION BK 8-Mar-16 95.8560 7.5500 1 25 95.8560 7.5500 INE434A16LB6 ANDHRA BK 24-Mar-16 95.5135 7.6200 1 50 95.5135 7.6200 INE434A16LB6 ANDHRA BK 24-Mar-16 95.5325 7.6201 1 50 95.5325 7.6201 INE238A16A15 AXIS BK 27-Jun-16 93.5874 7.8401 1 25 93.5874 7.8401 INE237A16H19 KOTAK MAH BK 11-Aug-16 92.7047 7.8694 2 180 92.6784 7.9000 INE528G16B25 YES BK 11-Aug-16 92.6569 7.9250 2 100 92.6569 7.9250 =============================================================================================== *: Crores Note: F-TRAC Reporting Platform for CD shifted to CDSIL w.e.f. 2-Jun-2014. Reporting procedure remains the same. CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com