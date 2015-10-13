China forex chief says no intention of competitive currency devaluation
BEIJING China has no intention and no need to carry out competitive currency devaluations, the head of the foreign exchange regulator said.
Oct 13 Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE434A16JH7 ANDHRA BK 14-Oct-15 99.9812 6.8633 1 100 99.9812 6.8633 INE008A16XF4 IDBI BK 16-Oct-15 99.9429 6.9560 2 500 99.9435 6.8781 INE608A16JZ8 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 16-Oct-15 99.9433 6.9024 1 70 99.9433 6.9024 INE141A16UU8 OBC 23-Oct-15 99.8100 6.9482 1 100 99.8100 6.9482 INE565A16AD6 INDIAN OVERSEAS BK 30-Oct-15 99.6984 6.9011 1 5 99.6984 6.9011 INE112A16IF5 CORPORATION BK 3-Nov-15 99.5997 6.9856 1 75 99.5997 6.9856 INE166A16LZ3 ING VYSYA BK 9-Nov-15 99.4968 7.0999 1 5 99.4968 7.0999 INE683A16GR4 THE SOUTH INDIAN BK 10-Nov-15 99.4775 7.1005 1 5 99.4775 7.1005 INE683A16GT0 THE SOUTH INDIAN BK 17-Nov-15 99.3238 7.0998 1 25 99.3238 7.0998 INE008A16XU3 IDBI BK 19-Nov-15 99.3163 6.9797 1 5 99.3163 6.9797 INE095A16RD8 INDUSIND BK 20-Nov-15 99.2854 7.1002 1 5 99.2854 7.1002 INE112A16IK5 CORPORATION BK 23-Nov-15 99.2205 6.9937 2 75 99.2220 6.9804 INE008A16G41 IDBI BK 27-Nov-15 99.1514 7.0998 1 5 99.1514 7.0998 INE608A16KL6 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 30-Nov-15 99.0866 7.0097 1 50 99.0866 7.0097 INE237A16F94 KOTAK MAH BK 1-Dec-15 99.0749 7.1003 1 5 99.0749 7.1003 INE141A16UY0 OBC 2-Dec-15 99.0460 7.1751 2 30 99.0558 7.1004 INE008A16XZ2 IDBI BK 4-Dec-15 99.0126 6.9999 1 200 99.0126 6.9999 INE008A16YC9 IDBI BK 9-Dec-15 98.9187 6.9998 1 50 98.9187 6.9998 INE608A16KQ5 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 10-Dec-15 98.8938 7.0396 9 625 98.8972 7.0174 INE112A16HH3 CORPORATION BK 11-Dec-15 98.8809 7.0017 4 125 98.8804 7.0048 INE476A16PJ1 CANARA BK 15-Dec-15 98.8083 7.1003 1 5 98.8083 7.1003 INE112A16IP4 CORPORATION BK 18-Dec-15 98.7483 7.0100 2 200 98.7483 7.0100 INE434A16KX2 ANDHRA BK 11-Mar-16 97.0990 7.2700 1 25 97.0990 7.2700 INE434A16KX2 ANDHRA BK 11-Mar-16 97.1216 7.2601 1 5 97.1216 7.2601 INE476A16QF7 CANARA BK 14-Mar-16 97.0506 7.2500 1 25 97.0506 7.2500 INE476A16QB6 CANARA BK 18-Mar-16 96.9718 7.2600 1 25 96.9718 7.2600 INE434A16LC4 ANDHRA BK 22-Mar-16 96.8887 7.2800 1 25 96.8887 7.2800 INE084A16BS4 BK OF INDIA 9-Jun-16 95.3899 7.3500 1 50 95.3899 7.3500 INE434A16MC2 ANDHRA BK 9-Aug-16 94.2485 7.4000 1 10 94.2485 7.4000 =============================================================================================== *: Crores Note: F-TRAC Reporting Platform for CD shifted to CDSIL w.e.f. 2-Jun-2014. Reporting procedure remains the same. CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
NEW DELHI India launched a communications satellite on Friday for its smaller neighbours to share, part of its efforts to build goodwill in the region and counter Chinese influence, but arch- rival Pakistan said it would stay away from the project.