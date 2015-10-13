Oct 13 Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE434A16JH7 ANDHRA BK 14-Oct-15 99.9812 6.8633 1 100 99.9812 6.8633 INE008A16XF4 IDBI BK 16-Oct-15 99.9429 6.9560 2 500 99.9435 6.8781 INE608A16JZ8 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 16-Oct-15 99.9433 6.9024 1 70 99.9433 6.9024 INE141A16UU8 OBC 23-Oct-15 99.8100 6.9482 1 100 99.8100 6.9482 INE565A16AD6 INDIAN OVERSEAS BK 30-Oct-15 99.6984 6.9011 1 5 99.6984 6.9011 INE112A16IF5 CORPORATION BK 3-Nov-15 99.5997 6.9856 1 75 99.5997 6.9856 INE166A16LZ3 ING VYSYA BK 9-Nov-15 99.4968 7.0999 1 5 99.4968 7.0999 INE683A16GR4 THE SOUTH INDIAN BK 10-Nov-15 99.4775 7.1005 1 5 99.4775 7.1005 INE683A16GT0 THE SOUTH INDIAN BK 17-Nov-15 99.3238 7.0998 1 25 99.3238 7.0998 INE008A16XU3 IDBI BK 19-Nov-15 99.3163 6.9797 1 5 99.3163 6.9797 INE095A16RD8 INDUSIND BK 20-Nov-15 99.2854 7.1002 1 5 99.2854 7.1002 INE112A16IK5 CORPORATION BK 23-Nov-15 99.2205 6.9937 2 75 99.2220 6.9804 INE008A16G41 IDBI BK 27-Nov-15 99.1514 7.0998 1 5 99.1514 7.0998 INE608A16KL6 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 30-Nov-15 99.0866 7.0097 1 50 99.0866 7.0097 INE237A16F94 KOTAK MAH BK 1-Dec-15 99.0749 7.1003 1 5 99.0749 7.1003 INE141A16UY0 OBC 2-Dec-15 99.0460 7.1751 2 30 99.0558 7.1004 INE008A16XZ2 IDBI BK 4-Dec-15 99.0126 6.9999 1 200 99.0126 6.9999 INE008A16YC9 IDBI BK 9-Dec-15 98.9187 6.9998 1 50 98.9187 6.9998 INE608A16KQ5 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 10-Dec-15 98.8938 7.0396 9 625 98.8972 7.0174 INE112A16HH3 CORPORATION BK 11-Dec-15 98.8809 7.0017 4 125 98.8804 7.0048 INE476A16PJ1 CANARA BK 15-Dec-15 98.8083 7.1003 1 5 98.8083 7.1003 INE112A16IP4 CORPORATION BK 18-Dec-15 98.7483 7.0100 2 200 98.7483 7.0100 INE434A16KX2 ANDHRA BK 11-Mar-16 97.0990 7.2700 1 25 97.0990 7.2700 INE434A16KX2 ANDHRA BK 11-Mar-16 97.1216 7.2601 1 5 97.1216 7.2601 INE476A16QF7 CANARA BK 14-Mar-16 97.0506 7.2500 1 25 97.0506 7.2500 INE476A16QB6 CANARA BK 18-Mar-16 96.9718 7.2600 1 25 96.9718 7.2600 INE434A16LC4 ANDHRA BK 22-Mar-16 96.8887 7.2800 1 25 96.8887 7.2800 INE084A16BS4 BK OF INDIA 9-Jun-16 95.3899 7.3500 1 50 95.3899 7.3500 INE434A16MC2 ANDHRA BK 9-Aug-16 94.2485 7.4000 1 10 94.2485 7.4000 =============================================================================================== *: Crores Note: F-TRAC Reporting Platform for CD shifted to CDSIL w.e.f. 2-Jun-2014. Reporting procedure remains the same. CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com