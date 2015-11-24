Nov 24 Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE237A16I34 KOTAK MAH BK 27-Nov-15 99.9419 7.0685 4 275 99.9415 7.1217 INE008A16G41 IDBI BK 27-Nov-15 99.9418 7.0879 4 155 99.9417 7.0973 INE141A16UW4 OBC 27-Nov-15 99.9417 7.0973 1 70 99.9417 7.0973 INE112A16IH1 CORPORATION BK 1-Dec-15 99.9063 6.8465 1 5 99.9063 6.8465 INE705A16MX1 VIJAYA BK 1-Dec-15 99.8650 7.0488 1 5 99.8650 7.0488 INE237A16G10 KOTAK MAH BK 2-Dec-15 99.8471 6.9884 2 55 99.8457 7.0508 INE237A16I18 KOTAK MAH BK 8-Dec-15 99.7303 7.0505 1 50 99.7303 7.0505 INE008A16YO4 IDBI BK 14-Dec-15 99.6152 7.0497 1 5 99.6152 7.0497 INE008A16YO4 IDBI BK 14-Dec-15 99.6452 7.2202 1 5 99.6452 7.2202 INE112A16IM1 CORPORATION BK 22-Dec-15 99.5109 6.9000 1 5 99.5109 6.9000 INE238A16YF5 AXIS BK 29-Dec-15 99.3863 6.8298 1 15 99.3863 6.8298 INE705A16NC3 VIJAYA BK 1-Jan-16 99.2524 7.2350 2 250 99.2524 7.2350 INE434A16MH1 ANDHRA BK 22-Jan-16 98.8436 7.2377 1 300 98.8436 7.2377 INE237A16J90 KOTAK MAH BK 1-Feb-16 98.6741 7.3202 1 300 98.6741 7.3202 INE095A16RF3 INDUSIND BK 2-Feb-16 98.6179 7.3077 5 500 98.6179 7.3077 INE608A16KZ6 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 3-Feb-16 98.6369 7.3102 1 300 98.6369 7.3102 INE008A16H24 IDBI BK 4-Feb-16 98.5766 7.3200 4 225 98.5766 7.3200 INE095A16RI7 INDUSIND BK 5-Feb-16 98.5634 7.2877 2 50 98.5634 7.2877 INE008A16YW7 IDBI BK 15-Feb-16 98.3704 7.2850 1 7 98.3704 7.2850 INE476A16PP8 CANARA BK 17-Feb-16 98.3284 7.3001 1 25 98.3284 7.3001 INE141A16SY4 OBC 17-Feb-16 98.3284 7.3001 1 20 98.3284 7.3001 INE112A16II9 CORPORATION BK 22-Feb-16 98.2728 7.2899 2 45 98.2728 7.2899 INE434A16KL7 ANDHRA BK 1-Mar-16 98.0790 7.2949 2 100 98.0777 7.2999 INE705A16KX5 VIJAYA BK 3-Mar-16 98.0418 7.2902 1 50 98.0418 7.2902 INE457A16GQ5 BK OF MAHARASHTRA 9-Mar-16 97.9268 7.2900 1 25 97.9268 7.2900 INE705A16LH6 VIJAYA BK 11-Mar-16 97.8885 7.2900 1 50 97.8885 7.2900 INE476A16QG5 CANARA BK 23-Mar-16 97.6688 7.2600 1 25 97.6688 7.2600 INE434A16LO9 ANDHRA BK 9-Jun-16 96.0655 7.5500 1 50 96.0655 7.5500 INE238A16A31 AXIS BK 6-Jul-16 95.5416 7.5700 1 25 95.5416 7.5700 INE528G16A91 YES BK 8-Jul-16 95.4616 7.6444 1 20.75 95.4616 7.6444 INE238A16B22 AXIS BK 29-Jul-16 95.0989 7.5851 1 25 95.0989 7.5851 INE238A16D95 AXIS BK 14-Sep-16 94.1771 7.6501 2 25 94.1771 7.6501 INE480Q16051 RABOBK INTERNATIONAL 15-Sep-16 94.0903 7.7450 2 100 94.0903 7.7450 =============================================================================================== *: Crores Note: F-TRAC Reporting Platform for CD shifted to CDSIL w.e.f. 2-Jun-2014. Reporting procedure remains the same. CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com