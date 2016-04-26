Apr 26 Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE090A166E4 ICICI BK 29-Apr-16 99.9425 6.9999 3 275 99.9425 6.9999 INE141A16VW2 OBC 29-Apr-16 99.9433 6.9024 2 55 99.9433 6.9024 INE608A16LR1 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 29-Apr-16 99.9425 6.9999 1 25 99.9425 6.9999 INE238A16G92 AXIS BK 05-May-16 99.8265 7.0486 1 25 99.8265 7.0486 INE705A16NK6 VIJAYA BK 06-May-16 99.8075 7.0398 1 25 99.8075 7.0398 INE667A16FV1 SYNDICATE BK 09-May-16 99.7495 7.0509 1 25 99.7495 7.0509 INE112A16KB0 CORPORATION BK 10-May-16 99.7303 7.0505 1 25 99.7303 7.0505 INE976G16CZ1 RBL BK 12-May-16 99.7025 7.2608 1 5 99.7025 7.2608 INE141A16WD0 OBC 16-May-16 99.6369 7.0008 1 5 99.6369 7.0008 INE692A16EO7 UNION BK OF INDIA 17-May-16 99.5960 7.0504 1 50 99.5960 7.0504 INE008A16M19 IDBI BK 17-May-16 99.5943 7.0802 1 25 99.5943 7.0802 INE976G16DJ3 RBL BK 17-May-16 99.5943 7.0802 1 4.5 99.5943 7.0802 INE008A16M35 IDBI BK 18-May-16 99.5903 7.1503 1 10 99.5903 7.1503 INE457A16HH2 BK OF MAHARASHTRA 20-May-16 99.5515 7.1496 1 5 99.5515 7.1496 INE608A16MA5 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 20-May-16 99.5452 7.2505 1 5 99.5452 7.2505 INE608A16LY7 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 23-May-16 99.4862 7.2502 1 5 99.4862 7.2502 INE692A16EQ2 UNION BK OF INDIA 23-May-16 99.4812 7.0500 1 0.3 99.4812 7.0500 INE648A16HH6 SBBJ 27-May-16 99.4239 7.0498 1 50 99.4239 7.0498 INE692A16ER0 UNION BK OF INDIA 31-May-16 99.3285 7.0501 2 125 99.3285 7.0501 INE090A167D4 ICICI BK 31-May-16 99.3147 7.1960 1 25 99.3147 7.1960 INE692A16ER0 UNION BK OF INDIA 31-May-16 99.3237 7.3097 1 5 99.3237 7.3097 INE095A16RT4 INDUSIND BK 31-May-16 99.3384 7.1498 1 5 99.3384 7.1498 INE457A16GZ6 BK OF MAHARASHTRA 02-Jun-16 99.2864 7.0902 1 50 99.2864 7.0902 INE457A16HV3 BK OF MAHARASHTRA 03-Jun-16 99.2854 7.1002 2 50 99.2854 7.1002 INE008A16N26 IDBI BK 03-Jun-16 99.2854 7.1002 1 50 99.2854 7.1002 INE238A16E78 AXIS BK 03-Jun-16 99.2662 7.1004 1 5 99.2662 7.1004 INE476A16RC2 CANARA BK 06-Jun-16 99.2103 7.0860 3 90 99.2088 7.0998 INE428A16QY9 ALLAHABAD BK 06-Jun-16 99.2099 7.0898 1 50 99.2099 7.0898 INE077A16DV8 DENA BK 07-Jun-16 99.2099 7.0898 1 75 99.2099 7.0898 INE112A16JW8 CORPORATION BK 07-Jun-16 99.1896 7.1003 1 19 99.1896 7.1003 INE141A16WN9 OBC 09-Jun-16 99.1341 7.2458 1 25 99.1341 7.2458 INE705A16NP5 VIJAYA BK 09-Jun-16 99.1454 7.1504 1 20 99.1454 7.1504 INE562A16HY4 INDIAN BK 10-Jun-16 99.1450 6.9948 1 9.5 99.1450 6.9948 INE434A16NH9 ANDHRA BK 10-Jun-16 99.1490 7.1200 1 5 99.1490 7.1200 INE238A16H91 AXIS BK 13-Jun-16 99.0711 7.1297 1 25 99.0711 7.1297 INE434A16NF3 ANDHRA BK 15-Jun-16 99.0368 7.0997 2 250 99.0368 7.0997 INE090A16Y97 ICICI BK 17-Jun-16 98.9930 7.1403 2 5 98.9930 7.1403 INE028A16AX3 BK OF BARODA 21-Jun-16 98.9285 7.0595 1 25 98.9285 7.0595 INE095A16SS4 INDUSIND BK 25-Jul-16 98.1997 7.4351 2 500 98.1997 7.4351 INE008A16K86 IDBI BK 03-Aug-16 98.0395 7.3726 2 50 98.0395 7.3726 INE434A16ME8 ANDHRA BK 02-Sep-16 97.4647 7.3601 1 100 97.4647 7.3601 INE476A16QS0 CANARA BK 02-Sep-16 97.4696 7.3454 2 55 97.4513 7.4000 INE112A16JX6 CORPORATION BK 02-Sep-16 97.4513 7.4000 1 5 97.4513 7.4000 INE705A16OB3 VIJAYA BK 09-Sep-16 97.3282 7.3675 3 100 97.3273 7.3700 INE476A16QU6 CANARA BK 12-Sep-16 97.2808 7.3399 1 50 97.2808 7.3399 INE652A16KO8 STATE BK OF PATIALA 14-Sep-16 97.2573 7.3001 3 200 97.2573 7.3001 INE649A16FQ9 STATE BK OF HYDERABAD 14-Sep-16 97.2611 7.2898 2 101 97.2683 7.2700 INE648A16GZ0 SBBJ 14-Sep-16 97.2573 7.3001 1 100 97.2573 7.3001 INE237A16P68 KOTAK MAH BK 24-Nov-16 95.9057 7.3501 1 25 95.9057 7.3501 INE112A16JT4 CORPORATION BK 22-Feb-17 94.2342 7.3950 1 50 94.2342 7.3950 INE090A161F2 ICICI BK 01-Mar-17 94.1077 7.4200 1 50 94.1077 7.4200 INE112A16JK3 CORPORATION BK 02-Mar-17 94.0942 7.3900 1 25 94.0942 7.3900 INE112A16JU2 CORPORATION BK 03-Mar-17 94.0820 7.3824 3 100 94.0839 7.3799 INE434A16MW0 ANDHRA BK 03-Mar-17 94.0575 7.4150 2 100 94.0575 7.4150 INE090A164F6 ICICI BK 03-Mar-17 94.0537 7.4200 2 75 94.0537 7.4200 INE112A16JU2 CORPORATION BK 03-Mar-17 94.1018 7.3799 1 50 94.1018 7.3799 INE476A16QX0 CANARA BK 06-Mar-17 94.0479 7.3567 2 75 94.0454 7.3600 INE434A16MX8 ANDHRA BK 07-Mar-17 93.9856 7.4150 1 50 93.9856 7.4150 INE112A16JY4 CORPORATION BK 09-Mar-17 93.9766 7.3800 1 50 93.9766 7.3800 INE090A161G0 ICICI BK 09-Mar-17 93.9639 7.4200 1 50 93.9639 7.4200 INE077A16DS4 DENA BK 10-Mar-17 93.9280 7.4200 1 50 93.9280 7.4200 INE112A16KH7 CORPORATION BK 10-Mar-17 93.9587 7.3800 1 50 93.9587 7.3800 INE434A16ND8 ANDHRA BK 14-Mar-17 93.8602 7.4150 14 87 93.8602 7.4150 INE077A16DT2 DENA BK 14-Mar-17 93.8563 7.4200 1 50 93.8563 7.4200 INE514E16AP0 EXIM 14-Mar-17 93.8485 7.4300 1 25 93.8485 7.4300 INE261F16207 NABARD 21-Mar-17 93.7351 7.4150 1 30 93.7351 7.4150 INE608A16MO6 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 21-Mar-17 93.7213 7.4324 1 5 93.7213 7.4324 INE556F16101 SIDBI 31-Mar-17 93.5529 7.4199 1 5 93.5529 7.4199 INE092T16116 IDFC BK 24-Apr-17 92.9943 7.5750 1 28 92.9943 7.5750 =============================================================================================== *: Crores Note: F-TRAC Reporting Platform for CD shifted to CDSIL w.e.f. 2-Jun-2014. 