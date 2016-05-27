May 27 Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE667A16FY5 SYNDICATE BK 30-May-16 99.9528 5.7454 5 525 99.9528 5.7454 INE608A16MB3 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 30-May-16 99.9507 6.0011 1 102 99.9507 6.0011 INE008A16N00 IDBI BK 30-May-16 99.9478 6.3543 1 25 99.9478 6.3543 INE692A16ER0 UNION BK OF INDIA 31-May-16 99.9310 6.3006 1 75 99.9310 6.3006 INE008A16J97 IDBI BK 31-May-16 99.9305 6.3463 1 25 99.9305 6.3463 INE095A16RT4 INDUSIND BK 31-May-16 99.9261 6.7484 1 5 99.9261 6.7484 INE040A16AX8 HDFC BK 1-Jun-16 99.9138 6.2980 1 200 99.9138 6.2980 INE667A16GC9 SYNDICATE BK 1-Jun-16 99.9131 6.3492 1 25 99.9131 6.3492 INE141A16WJ7 OBC 2-Jun-16 99.8892 6.7478 1 30 99.8892 6.7478 INE084A16BS4 BK OF INDIA 9-Jun-16 99.8179 6.6588 2 50 99.8179 6.6588 INE238A16H91 AXIS BK 13-Jun-16 99.6866 6.7500 1 75 99.6866 6.7500 INE090A16Z39 ICICI BK 15-Jun-16 99.6886 6.0008 1 50 99.6886 6.0008 INE237A16O51 KOTAK MAH BK 17-Jun-16 99.5940 7.0854 1 0.3 99.5940 7.0854 INE237A16Q00 KOTAK MAH BK 28-Jun-16 99.3866 7.0398 1 100 99.3866 7.0398 INE095A16SS4 INDUSIND BK 25-Jul-16 98.8180 7.3998 1 5 98.8180 7.3998 INE141A16WR0 OBC 28-Jul-16 98.8005 7.1473 5 650 98.8005 7.1473 INE095A16TA0 INDUSIND BK 4-Aug-16 98.6485 7.2474 3 225 98.6489 7.2450 INE095A16SX4 INDUSIND BK 24-Aug-16 98.2706 7.2173 2 200 98.2706 7.2173 INE976G16DX4 RBL BK 25-Aug-16 98.2199 7.3501 1 100 98.2199 7.3501 INE095A16SZ9 INDUSIND BK 25-Aug-16 98.2528 7.2118 4 90 98.2568 7.1951 INE476A16QY8 CANARA BK 9-Sep-16 97.9846 7.1500 1 25 97.9846 7.1500 INE112A16KK1 CORPORATION BK 16-Sep-16 97.8384 7.2001 2 100 97.8384 7.2001 INE040A16AU4 HDFC BK 20-Sep-16 97.8403 7.1300 1 50 97.8403 7.1300 INE237A16K48 KOTAK MAH BK 20-Sep-16 97.7478 7.2499 1 50 97.7478 7.2499 INE238A16F69 AXIS BK 6-Dec-16 96.2908 7.4001 1 25 96.2908 7.4001 INE476A16RD0 CANARA BK 14-Dec-16 96.1354 7.2999 1 100 96.1354 7.2999 INE238A16K05 AXIS BK 28-Feb-17 94.6487 7.4500 2 50 94.6487 7.4500 INE112A16JK3 CORPORATION BK 2-Mar-17 94.6649 7.3729 3 35 94.6601 7.3800 INE112A16JZ1 CORPORATION BK 6-Mar-17 94.5946 7.3700 1 25 94.5946 7.3700 INE608A16MF4 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 6-Mar-17 94.6015 7.3601 1 5 94.6015 7.3601 INE457A16HN0 BK OF MAHARASHTRA 6-Mar-17 94.6015 7.3601 1 5 94.6015 7.3601 INE434A16ND8 ANDHRA BK 14-Mar-17 94.4361 7.3899 1 50 94.4361 7.3899 INE112A16KN5 CORPORATION BK 20-Mar-17 94.3423 7.3700 1 3 94.3423 7.3700 INE528G16G53 YES BK 15-May-17 93.1951 7.5500 1 3 93.1951 7.5500 =============================================================================================== *: Crores Note: F-TRAC Reporting Platform for CD shifted to CDSIL w.e.f. 2-Jun-2014. Reporting procedure remains the same. CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com