Aug 11 Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE608A16MY5 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 12-Aug-16 99.9818 6.6442 5 500 99.9818 6.6442 INE092T16199 IDFC BK 12-Aug-16 99.9818 6.6442 2 100 99.9818 6.6442 INE705A16MR3 VIJAYA BK 12-Aug-16 99.9822 6.4982 1 35 99.9822 6.4982 INE141A16WV2 OBC 12-Aug-16 99.9819 6.6077 1 5 99.9819 6.6077 INE092T16207 IDFC BK 16-Aug-16 99.9097 6.5979 1 300 99.9097 6.5979 INE008A16F26 IDBI BK 16-Aug-16 99.9104 6.5467 1 60 99.9104 6.5467 INE095A16SV8 INDUSIND BK 18-Aug-16 99.8708 6.7458 6 672 99.8707 6.7508 INE040A16AY6 HDFC BK 18-Aug-16 99.8738 6.5865 4 185 99.8745 6.5522 INE608A16MR9 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 18-Aug-16 99.8725 6.6590 3 185 99.8717 6.6985 INE608A16MR9 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 18-Aug-16 99.8924 6.5527 1 5 99.8924 6.5527 INE141A16XB2 OBC 19-Aug-16 99.8556 6.5978 1 5 99.8556 6.5978 INE705A16OL2 VIJAYA BK 26-Aug-16 99.7331 6.5119 1 10 99.7331 6.5119 INE095A16TB8 INDUSIND BK 26-Aug-16 99.7298 6.5927 1 10 99.7298 6.5927 INE095A16RB2 INDUSIND BK 29-Aug-16 99.6756 6.5995 1 25 99.6756 6.5995 INE092T16173 IDFC BK 29-Aug-16 99.6982 6.4994 1 5 99.6982 6.4994 INE112A16JX6 CORPORATION BK 2-Sep-16 99.6074 6.5393 1 50 99.6074 6.5393 INE092T16249 IDFC BK 6-Sep-16 99.5425 6.4521 1 125 99.5425 6.4521 INE476A16QU6 CANARA BK 12-Sep-16 99.4342 6.4904 1 30 99.4342 6.4904 INE652A16KO8 STATE BK OF PATIALA 14-Sep-16 99.3991 6.4898 1 50 99.3991 6.4898 INE040A16AU4 HDFC BK 20-Sep-16 99.2940 6.4881 1 25 99.2940 6.4881 INE090A162C7 ICICI BK 26-Sep-16 99.1912 6.4700 1 25 99.1912 6.4700 INE705A16ON8 VIJAYA BK 3-Oct-16 99.0671 6.6099 1 5 99.0671 6.6099 INE705A16OU3 VIJAYA BK 4-Oct-16 99.0400 6.5518 1 100 99.0400 6.5518 INE683A16IR0 THE SOUTH INDIAN BK 7-Nov-16 98.4322 6.6823 1 100 98.4322 6.6823 INE652A16KT7 STATE BK OF PATIALA 2-Dec-16 97.9828 6.6499 1 100 97.9828 6.6499 INE008A16L36 IDBI BK 17-Feb-17 96.5231 6.9199 1 0.5 96.5231 6.9199 INE238A16K05 AXIS BK 28-Feb-17 96.3291 6.9201 1 50 96.3291 6.9201 INE238A16H83 AXIS BK 7-Mar-17 96.1956 6.9400 1 25 96.1956 6.9400 INE112A16JY4 CORPORATION BK 9-Mar-17 96.1924 6.8799 1 25 96.1924 6.8799 INE238A16I09 AXIS BK 10-Mar-17 96.1429 6.9399 1 25 96.1429 6.9399 INE112A16KI5 CORPORATION BK 14-Mar-17 96.0998 6.8900 1 50 96.0998 6.8900 INE705A16NS9 VIJAYA BK 17-Mar-17 96.0379 6.9075 2 100 96.0448 6.8949 INE238A16J16 AXIS BK 29-Mar-17 95.8101 6.9400 1 25 95.8101 6.9400 INE434A16NU2 ANDHRA BK 14-Jun-17 94.3385 7.1351 3 300 94.3385 7.1351 INE090A167H5 ICICI BK 15-Jun-17 94.3249 7.1300 3 200 94.3249 7.1300 INE090A167H5 ICICI BK 15-Jun-17 94.3423 7.1300 2 50 94.3423 7.1300 INE090A164I0 ICICI BK 10-Jul-17 93.8215 7.2399 1 50 93.8215 7.2399 INE434A16NV0 ANDHRA BK 31-Jul-17 93.4602 7.2149 3 23 93.4602 7.2149 INE434A16NV0 ANDHRA BK 31-Jul-17 93.5408 7.1400 1 5 93.5408 7.1400 INE443O16039 CREDIT SUISSE AG 11-Aug-17 93.2401 7.2500 1 50 93.2401 7.2500 =============================================================================================== *: Crores Note: F-TRAC Reporting Platform for CD shifted to CDSIL w.e.f. 2-Jun-2014. Reporting procedure remains the same. CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com