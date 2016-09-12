Sep 12 Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE092T16264 IDFC BK 21-Sep-16 99.8405 6.4789 1 230 99.8405 6.4789 INE976G16EE2 RBL BK 21-Sep-16 99.8400 6.4993 2 100 99.8400 6.4993 INE238A16K88 AXIS BK 26-Sep-16 99.7513 6.5001 1 75 99.7513 6.5001 INE705A16ON8 VIJAYA BK 3-Oct-16 99.6246 6.5494 3 40 99.6246 6.5494 INE705A16OU3 VIJAYA BK 4-Oct-16 99.6089 6.5142 1 200 99.6089 6.5142 INE237A16T07 KOTAK MAH BK 17-Oct-16 99.3800 6.9004 1 5 99.3800 6.9004 INE092T16298 IDFC BK 27-Oct-16 99.2285 6.5997 1 5 99.2285 6.5997 INE092T16314 IDFC BK 28-Oct-16 99.2071 6.6300 1 25 99.2071 6.6300 INE095A16TL7 INDUSIND BK 31-Oct-16 99.1408 6.7303 1 5 99.1408 6.7303 INE562A16IE4 INDIAN BK 1-Nov-16 99.0298 7.4498 1 5 99.0298 7.4498 INE112A16KP0 CORPORATION BK 4-Nov-16 99.0862 6.6003 1 5 99.0862 6.6003 INE705A16PC8 VIJAYA BK 10-Nov-16 98.9645 6.7002 1 5 98.9645 6.7002 INE562A16IG9 INDIAN BK 11-Nov-16 98.9287 6.5876 3 1000 98.9287 6.5876 INE434A16OG9 ANDHRA BK 11-Nov-16 98.9271 6.5976 2 100 98.9271 6.5976 INE238A16F77 AXIS BK 5-Dec-16 98.5389 6.6001 1 25 98.5389 6.6001 INE476A16RD0 CANARA BK 14-Dec-16 98.3511 6.5800 1 25 98.3511 6.5800 INE652A16LB3 STATE BK OF PATIALA 2-Jan-17 97.9443 6.8400 2 500 97.9443 6.8400 INE008A16K29 IDBI BK 7-Feb-17 97.2592 6.9499 1 3.59 97.2592 6.9499 INE008A16K52 IDBI BK 14-Feb-17 97.1453 6.9199 2 11.3 97.1453 6.9199 INE008A16M68 IDBI BK 15-Feb-17 97.1153 6.9499 1 95 97.1153 6.9499 INE261F16173 NABARD 15-Feb-17 97.1274 6.9199 1 1.75 97.1274 6.9199 INE090A162F0 ICICI BK 20-Feb-17 97.0256 6.9499 3 45 97.0256 6.9499 INE514E16AO3 EXIM 1-Mar-17 96.8689 6.9400 1 25 96.8689 6.9400 INE112A16JK3 CORPORATION BK 2-Mar-17 96.8642 6.9101 1 100 96.8642 6.9101 INE008A16N42 IDBI BK 3-Mar-17 96.8420 6.9201 1 25 96.8420 6.9201 INE112A16JY4 CORPORATION BK 9-Mar-17 96.7446 6.9001 2 25.3 96.7400 6.9101 INE556F16077 SIDBI 10-Mar-17 96.7040 6.9500 4 150 96.7040 6.9500 INE514E16AH7 EXIM 3-Apr-17 96.1781 7.1450 1 0.01 96.1781 7.1450 INE040A16BA4 HDFC BK 17-May-17 95.3725 7.1700 1 20 95.3725 7.1700 INE237A16R33 KOTAK MAH BK 19-May-17 95.3306 7.1800 6 12 95.3306 7.1800 INE090A167H5 ICICI BK 15-Jun-17 94.8519 7.1777 3 130 94.8503 7.1800 INE434A16NT4 ANDHRA BK 11-Jul-17 94.3556 7.2300 10 90.4 94.3556 7.2300 INE238A16M94 AXIS BK 11-Jul-17 94.3188 7.2799 1 35 94.3188 7.2799 INE238A16N36 AXIS BK 21-Jul-17 94.1417 7.2799 1 0.8 94.1417 7.2799 INE528G16I28 YES BK 4-Sep-17 93.3529 7.2800 1 7.75 93.3529 7.2800 INE112A16KQ8 CORPORATION BK 5-Sep-17 93.3996 7.2050 15 780 93.3996 7.2050 INE095A16TW4 INDUSIND BK 7-Sep-17 93.2900 7.2925 1 5 93.2900 7.2925 INE434A16OD6 ANDHRA BK 8-Sep-17 93.3480 7.2050 2 50 93.3480 7.2050 INE112A16KR6 CORPORATION BK 11-Sep-17 93.2964 7.2050 1 100 93.2964 7.2050 =============================================================================================== *: Crores Note: F-TRAC Reporting Platform for CD shifted to CDSIL w.e.f. 2-Jun-2014. Reporting procedure remains the same. CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com