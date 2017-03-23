Mar 23 Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE608A16NV9 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 25-Apr-17 99.3987 6.9001 1 25 99.3987 6.9001 INE095A16VM1 INDUSIND BK 28-Apr-17 99.3995 6.3002 1 5 99.3995 6.3002 INE976G16FC3 RBL BK 28-Apr-17 99.3711 6.6000 1 5 99.3711 6.6000 INE092T16124 IDFC BK 18-May-17 99.0205 6.4474 1 0.9 99.0205 6.4474 INE095A16VW0 INDUSIND BK 19-May-17 99.0464 6.2750 2 10 99.0427 6.2999 INE040A16BD8 HDFC BK 2-Jun-17 98.7932 6.2798 1 70 98.7932 6.2798 INE434A16NO5 ANDHRA BK 6-Jun-17 98.7320 6.2502 1 150 98.7320 6.2502 INE090A167H5 ICICI BK 15-Jun-17 98.5753 6.2801 1 25 98.5753 6.2801 INE238A16L95 AXIS BK 20-Jun-17 98.4871 6.2999 1 100 98.4871 6.2999 INE443O16062 CREDIT SUISSE AG 22-Jun-17 98.4319 6.3898 1 300 98.4319 6.3898 INE238A16M11 AXIS BK 22-Jun-17 98.4536 6.3000 2 295 98.4536 6.3000 INE095A16VT6 INDUSIND BK 29-Jun-17 98.3236 6.3500 1 50 98.3236 6.3500 INE090A162I4 ICICI BK 30-Jun-17 98.3199 6.3002 1 43.5 98.3199 6.3002 INE092T16983 IDFC BK 4-Aug-17 97.6728 6.4900 1 60 97.6728 6.4900 INE434A16NZ1 ANDHRA BK 10-Aug-17 97.6589 6.2499 1 50 97.6589 6.2499 INE705A16PD6 VIJAYA BK 1-Sep-17 97.2862 6.2850 1 75 97.2862 6.2850 INE112A16KQ8 CORPORATION BK 5-Sep-17 97.2318 6.2600 1 100 97.2318 6.2600 INE976G16EW4 RBL BK 29-Nov-17 95.5955 6.7001 1 5 95.5955 6.7001 INE095A16VI9 INDUSIND BK 19-Jan-18 94.6827 6.8100 1 100 94.6827 6.8100 INE528G16J35 YES BK 7-Feb-18 94.3738 6.8000 3 50 94.3738 6.8000 INE261F16231 NABARD 7-Feb-18 94.3634 6.8133 2 45 94.3504 6.8299 INE261F16249 NABARD 20-Feb-18 94.1586 6.7999 1 150 94.1586 6.7999 =============================================================================================== *: Crores Note: F-TRAC Reporting Platform for CD shifted to CDSIL w.e.f. 2-Jun-2014. Reporting procedure remains the same. CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com