Apr 19 Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE095A16VK5 INDUSIND BK 20-Apr-17 99.9831 6.1695 1 50 99.9831 6.1695 INE095A16VN9 INDUSIND BK 24-Apr-17 99.9151 6.2030 2 55 99.9151 6.2030 INE238A16K21 AXIS BK 27-Apr-17 99.8646 6.1842 3 125 99.8643 6.1997 INE092T16793 IDFC BK 27-Apr-17 99.8632 6.2501 1 5 99.8632 6.2501 INE095A16VM1 INDUSIND BK 28-Apr-17 99.8461 6.2511 1 5 99.8461 6.2511 INE683A16JI7 THE SOUTH INDIAN BK 19-May-17 99.4971 6.1495 1 5 99.4971 6.1495 INE237A16X68 KOTAK MAH BK 22-May-17 99.4681 6.0994 1 5 99.4681 6.0994 INE526V16135 ABU DHABI COM BK 29-May-17 99.3524 6.1004 1 5 99.3524 6.1004 INE141A16XQ0 OBC 30-May-17 99.2729 6.5204 1 25 99.2729 6.5204 INE040A16BE6 HDFC BK 30-May-17 99.3359 6.1004 1 5 99.3359 6.1004 INE090A163K8 ICICI BK 31-May-17 99.2907 6.3596 1 25 99.2907 6.3596 INE092T16686 IDFC BK 2-Jun-17 99.2641 6.1499 1 100 99.2641 6.1499 INE090A163H4 ICICI BK 2-Jun-17 99.2641 6.1499 1 25 99.2641 6.1499 INE237A16S40 KOTAK MAH BK 2-Jun-17 99.2617 6.1701 1 25 99.2617 6.1701 INE092T16850 IDFC BK 9-Jun-17 99.1462 6.1632 1 50 99.1462 6.1632 INE040A16BH9 HDFC BK 20-Jun-17 98.9661 6.1503 2 300 98.9661 6.1503 INE040A16BH9 HDFC BK 20-Jun-17 98.9826 6.1503 1 100 98.9826 6.1503 INE095A16VJ7 INDUSIND BK 27-Jun-17 98.8452 6.1801 2 200 98.8452 6.1801 INE237A16Z33 KOTAK MAH BK 29-Nov-17 96.1356 6.5500 1 25 96.1356 6.5500 INE092T16660 IDFC BK 4-Dec-17 96.0528 6.5499 1 25 96.0528 6.5499 INE095A16WC0 INDUSIND BK 9-Mar-18 94.3963 6.6876 2 50 94.3963 6.6876 INE237A16Z41 KOTAK MAH BK 19-Apr-18 93.7075 6.7150 1 300 93.7075 6.7150 =============================================================================================== *: Crores Note: F-TRAC Reporting Platform for CD shifted to CDSIL w.e.f. 2-Jun-2014. Reporting procedure remains the same. CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com