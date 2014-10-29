Oct 29 Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE141A16QU6 OBC 30-Oct-14 99.9774 8.2509 1 25 99.9774 8.2509 INE476A16OP1 CANARA BK 31-Oct-14 99.9556 8.1083 4 525 99.9556 8.1066 INE428A16OB2 ALLAHABAD BK 31-Oct-14 99.9559 8.0518 1 200 99.9559 8.0518 INE457A16FQ7 BK OF MAHARASHTRA 31-Oct-14 99.9556 8.1066 1 150 99.9556 8.1066 INE095A16OV7 INDUSIND BK 31-Oct-14 99.9548 8.2527 1 50 99.9548 8.2527 INE141A16QV4 OBC 31-Oct-14 99.9554 8.1431 1 25 99.9554 8.1431 INE608A16GR1 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 31-Oct-14 99.9551 8.1979 1 25 99.9551 8.1979 INE608A16GQ3 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 3-Nov-14 99.8878 8.1998 1 150 99.8878 8.1998 INE237A16ZP3 KOTAK MAH BK 3-Nov-14 99.8871 8.2510 1 40 99.8871 8.2510 INE036D16GH0 THE KARUR VYSYA BK 3-Nov-14 99.8871 8.2510 1 25 99.8871 8.2510 INE476A16OH8 CANARA BK 3-Nov-14 99.8878 8.1998 1 25 99.8878 8.1998 INE457A16FS3 BK OF MAHARASHTRA 3-Nov-14 99.8878 8.1998 1 25 99.8878 8.1998 INE428A16NY6 ALLAHABAD BK 5-Nov-14 99.8436 8.1679 2 300 99.8439 8.1522 INE651A16GM2 STATE BK OF MYSORE 5-Nov-14 99.8430 8.1993 1 25 99.8430 8.1993 INE112A16GT0 CORPORATION BK 5-Nov-14 99.8420 8.2516 1 20 99.8420 8.2516 INE141A16QZ5 OBC 7-Nov-14 99.7982 8.2007 1 75 99.7982 8.2007 INE476A16OI6 CANARA BK 7-Nov-14 99.7966 8.2673 2 55 99.7970 8.2495 INE651A16GT7 STATE BK OF MYSORE 10-Nov-14 99.7520 8.2495 1 5 99.7520 8.2495 INE141A16RJ7 OBC 14-Nov-14 99.6397 8.2491 3 100 99.6397 8.2491 INE476A16OW7 CANARA BK 17-Nov-14 99.5698 8.3001 2 300 99.5698 8.3001 INE141A16RA6 OBC 17-Nov-14 99.5692 8.3124 2 30 99.5530 8.6257 INE476A16OQ9 CANARA BK 18-Nov-14 99.5473 8.2993 1 5 99.5473 8.2993 INE608A16GW1 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 21-Nov-14 99.4760 8.3589 2 40 99.4766 8.3498 INE238A16UM9 AXIS BK 27-Nov-14 99.3409 8.3506 1 50 99.3409 8.3506 INE476A16LA9 CANARA BK 1-Dec-14 99.2534 8.3200 2 100 99.2534 8.3200 INE649A16FC9 STATE BK OF HYDERABAD 1-Dec-14 99.2528 8.3267 1 75 99.2528 8.3267 INE476A16LB7 CANARA BK 2-Dec-14 99.2543 8.3099 1 50 99.2543 8.3099 INE112A16EI8 CORPORATION BK 2-Dec-14 99.2319 8.3096 1 50 99.2319 8.3096 INE238A16UQ0 AXIS BK 8-Dec-14 99.0909 8.3716 1 275 99.0909 8.3716 INE141A16NG2 OBC 9-Dec-14 99.0975 8.3103 1 100 99.0975 8.3103 INE476A16LV5 CANARA BK 10-Dec-14 99.0741 8.3198 2 200 99.0741 8.3198 INE141A16NP3 OBC 10-Dec-14 99.0517 8.3201 1 100 99.0517 8.3201 INE608A16GX9 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 10-Dec-14 99.0741 8.3198 1 25 99.0741 8.3198 INE434A16JA2 ANDHRA BK 10-Dec-14 99.0487 8.5502 1 5 99.0487 8.5502 INE476A16LV5 CANARA BK 10-Dec-14 99.0505 8.3307 1 5 99.0505 8.3307 INE141A16NJ6 OBC 12-Dec-14 99.0070 8.3200 1 200 99.0070 8.3200 INE476A16LU7 CANARA BK 12-Dec-14 99.0305 8.3100 1 100 99.0305 8.3100 INE428A16OI7 ALLAHABAD BK 12-Dec-14 99.0047 8.3395 1 90 99.0047 8.3395 INE112A16EO6 CORPORATION BK 12-Dec-14 99.0058 8.3302 1 50 99.0058 8.3302 INE608A16HB3 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 15-Dec-14 98.9444 8.2852 1 230 98.9444 8.2852 INE483A16GY5 CENTRAL BK OF INDIA 15-Dec-14 98.9306 8.3947 1 1 98.9306 8.3947 INE095A16PB6 INDUSIND BK 19-Dec-14 98.8365 8.4250 2 135 98.8365 8.4250 INE514E16970 EXIM 19-Dec-14 98.8481 8.3401 1 25 98.8481 8.3401 INE040A16AG3 HDFC BK 24-Dec-14 98.7398 8.4699 1 5 98.7398 8.4699 INE608A16HC1 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 26-Dec-14 98.6936 8.3301 2 200 98.6936 8.3301 INE683A16EU3 THE SOUTH INDIAN BK 20-Jan-15 98.0776 8.6196 3 300 98.0776 8.6196 INE476A16LR3 CANARA BK 20-Jan-15 98.1103 8.4702 1 50 98.1103 8.4702 INE095A16PM3 INDUSIND BK 27-Jan-15 97.9264 8.5877 3 305 97.9270 8.5851 INE160A16JT3 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 2-Mar-15 97.2030 8.4700 1 15 97.2030 8.4700 INE476A16MY7 CANARA BK 5-Mar-15 97.1340 8.4800 1 25 97.1340 8.4800 INE112A16FE4 CORPORATION BK 5-Mar-15 97.1381 8.4675 2 5 97.1381 8.4675 INE095A16MJ6 INDUSIND BK 9-Mar-15 96.9982 8.6226 3 100 96.9982 8.6226 INE476A16ME9 CANARA BK 9-Mar-15 97.0463 8.4803 1 1 97.0463 8.4803 INE095A16MO6 INDUSIND BK 10-Mar-15 96.9760 8.6226 1 50 96.9760 8.6226 INE160A16JU1 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 11-Mar-15 97.0061 8.4699 1 25 97.0061 8.4699 INE476A16MX9 CANARA BK 12-Mar-15 96.9808 8.4800 1 50 96.9808 8.4800 INE084A16AR8 BK OF INDIA 13-Mar-15 96.9624 8.4701 1 25 96.9624 8.4701 INE691A16HX3 UCO BK 24-Mar-15 96.7118 8.5000 1 25 96.7118 8.5000 INE528G16XT9 YES BK 30-Apr-15 95.7913 8.7632 1 40 95.7913 8.7632 INE434A16GS0 ANDHRA BK 4-May-15 95.7400 8.6850 1 25 95.7400 8.6850 INE476A16NZ2 CANARA BK 3-Jun-15 95.1251 8.6199 1 25 95.1251 8.6199 INE476A16OA3 CANARA BK 4-Jun-15 95.1091 8.6100 1 50 95.1091 8.6100 INE084A16BB0 BK OF INDIA 9-Jun-15 94.9915 8.6300 1 75 94.9915 8.6300 INE112A16GN3 CORPORATION BK 19-Jun-15 94.7844 8.6199 1 25 94.7844 8.6199 INE112A16GN3 CORPORATION BK 19-Jun-15 94.7770 8.6701 1 25 94.7770 8.6701 INE090A16T37 ICICI BK 18-Sep-15 92.7163 8.8500 1 0.2 92.7163 8.8500 INE090A16T52 ICICI BK 23-Sep-15 92.6896 8.7500 3 200 92.6896 8.7500 INE090A16T52 ICICI BK 23-Sep-15 92.7102 8.7500 1 25 92.7102 8.7500 INE434A16JF1 ANDHRA BK 1-Oct-15 92.4501 8.8450 1 25 92.4501 8.8450 INE434A16JG9 ANDHRA BK 5-Oct-15 92.3872 8.8201 1 50 92.3872 8.8201 INE141A16RR0 OBC 5-Oct-15 92.3713 8.8400 1 5 92.3713 8.8400 INE434A16JH7 ANDHRA BK 14-Oct-15 92.1938 8.8300 1 50 92.1938 8.8300 INE112A16HD2 CORPORATION BK 28-Oct-15 91.9364 8.7949 2 300 91.9364 8.7949 =============================================================================================== *: Crores Note: F-TRAC Reporting Platform for CD shifted to CDSIL w.e.f. 2-Jun-2014. 