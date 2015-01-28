Jan 28 Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE428A16OU2 ALLAHABAD BK 30-Jan-15 99.9557 8.0883 1 200 99.9557 8.0883 INE434A16FB8 ANDHRA BK 30-Jan-15 99.9561 8.0231 2 175 99.9562 7.9970 INE141A16RZ3 OBC 30-Jan-15 99.9557 8.0883 1 100 99.9557 8.0883 INE683A16EW9 THE SOUTH INDIAN BK 30-Jan-15 99.9562 7.9970 2 100 99.9562 7.9970 INE112A16HF7 CORPORATION BK 30-Jan-15 99.9558 8.0701 1 50 99.9558 8.0701 INE503A16CS1 DCB BK 30-Jan-15 99.9562 7.9970 1 50 99.9562 7.9970 INE608A16HH0 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 30-Jan-15 99.9562 7.9970 1 50 99.9562 7.9970 INE008A16TR7 IDBI BK 30-Jan-15 99.9570 7.8509 1 25 99.9570 7.8509 INE476A16PE2 CANARA BK 2-Feb-15 99.8891 8.1058 2 97.5 99.8892 8.0974 INE476A16PE2 CANARA BK 2-Feb-15 99.9117 8.0645 1 25 99.9117 8.0645 INE095A16PN1 INDUSIND BK 3-Feb-15 99.8919 7.8998 1 5 99.8919 7.8998 INE095A16PN1 INDUSIND BK 3-Feb-15 99.8651 8.2175 1 1 99.8651 8.2175 INE008A16TZ0 IDBI BK 5-Feb-15 99.8239 8.0487 1 50 99.8239 8.0487 INE691A16IZ6 UCO BK 6-Feb-15 99.8228 8.0991 1 5 99.8228 8.0991 INE608A16HI8 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 9-Feb-15 99.7324 8.1613 1 200 99.7324 8.1613 INE095A16PP6 INDUSIND BK 9-Feb-15 99.7356 8.0620 2 50 99.7364 8.0390 INE112A16EU3 CORPORATION BK 13-Feb-15 99.6434 8.1641 3 39 99.6434 8.1641 INE008A16UN4 IDBI BK 16-Feb-15 99.5765 8.1703 1 240 99.5765 8.1703 INE238A16YA6 AXIS BK 16-Feb-15 99.5775 8.1509 1 25 99.5775 8.1509 INE562A16HE6 INDIAN BK 16-Feb-15 99.6021 8.1008 1 25 99.6021 8.1008 INE705A16IS9 VIJAYA BK 16-Feb-15 99.6021 8.1008 1 20 99.6021 8.1008 INE040A16AK5 HDFC BK 20-Feb-15 99.4891 8.1494 1 25 99.4891 8.1494 INE692A16DX0 UNION BK OF INDIA 20-Feb-15 99.5142 8.0992 1 25 99.5142 8.0992 INE141A16OL0 OBC 20-Feb-15 99.5142 8.0992 1 15 99.5142 8.0992 INE683A16FB0 THE SOUTH INDIAN BK 20-Feb-15 99.4853 8.2103 1 12.5 99.4853 8.2103 INE008A16UY1 IDBI BK 23-Feb-15 99.4263 8.1003 1 25 99.4263 8.1003 INE562A16HD8 INDIAN BK 23-Feb-15 99.4483 8.0995 1 5 99.4483 8.0995 INE476A16MI0 CANARA BK 24-Feb-15 99.4088 8.0397 1 40 99.4088 8.0397 INE141A16OV9 OBC 25-Feb-15 99.4044 8.0999 1 5 99.4044 8.0999 INE692A16DQ4 UNION BK OF INDIA 25-Feb-15 99.4044 8.0999 1 5 99.4044 8.0999 INE112A16FB0 CORPORATION BK 27-Feb-15 99.3606 8.0994 1 5 99.3606 8.0994 INE976G16AI1 THE RATNAKAR BK 27-Feb-15 99.3292 8.4998 1 5 99.3292 8.4998 INE457A16GF8 BK OF MAHARASHTRA 27-Feb-15 99.3606 8.0994 1 5 99.3606 8.0994 INE028A16961 BK OF BARODA 2-Mar-15 99.2765 8.0607 2 85 99.2765 8.0607 INE160A16JT3 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 2-Mar-15 99.2721 8.1100 1 25 99.2721 8.1100 INE112A16FD6 CORPORATION BK 2-Mar-15 99.2739 8.0898 1 7 99.2739 8.0898 INE008A16VI2 IDBI BK 2-Mar-15 99.2905 8.1506 1 5 99.2905 8.1506 INE028A16AE3 BK OF BARODA 3-Mar-15 99.2511 8.1003 1 25 99.2511 8.1003 INE084A16AQ0 BK OF INDIA 3-Mar-15 99.2730 8.0999 1 25 99.2730 8.0999 INE008A16VG6 IDBI BK 3-Mar-15 99.2685 8.1505 1 5 99.2685 8.1505 INE141A16OX5 OBC 4-Mar-15 99.2511 8.1003 1 5 99.2511 8.1003 INE028A16995 BK OF BARODA 5-Mar-15 99.2293 8.0997 1 10 99.2293 8.0997 INE476A16ME9 CANARA BK 9-Mar-15 99.1201 8.1004 1 25 99.1201 8.1004 INE476A16PH5 CANARA BK 10-Mar-15 99.0983 8.1004 1 50 99.0983 8.1004 INE476A16MX9 CANARA BK 12-Mar-15 99.0754 8.1102 1 5 99.0754 8.1102 INE084A16AR8 BK OF INDIA 13-Mar-15 99.0354 8.0797 1 75 99.0354 8.0797 INE160A16JX5 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 17-Mar-15 98.9488 8.0784 1 1 98.9488 8.0784 INE084A16AV0 BK OF INDIA 18-Mar-15 98.9243 8.1000 1 4.6 98.9243 8.1000 INE428A16OY4 ALLAHABAD BK 19-Mar-15 98.8959 8.1499 1 100 98.8959 8.1499 INE084A16AW8 BK OF INDIA 23-Mar-15 98.8187 8.0802 1 25 98.8187 8.0802 INE160A16KC7 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 24-Mar-15 98.8045 8.0298 1 25 98.8045 8.0298 INE141A16SP2 OBC 26-Mar-15 98.7695 8.1201 1 25 98.7695 8.1201 INE160A16KE3 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 26-Mar-15 98.7830 8.0300 1 25 98.7830 8.0300 INE434A16JV8 ANDHRA BK 6-Apr-15 98.4434 8.4874 2 200 98.4434 8.4874 INE483A16JP7 CENTRAL BK OF INDIA 6-Apr-15 98.4434 8.4874 2 200 98.4434 8.4874 INE084A16BE4 BK OF INDIA 6-Apr-15 98.4524 8.4376 1 100 98.4524 8.4376 INE476A16OA3 CANARA BK 4-Jun-15 97.1241 8.5101 2 25 97.1241 8.5101 INE112A16HI1 CORPORATION BK 12-Jun-15 96.9704 8.5101 4 125 96.9704 8.5101 INE457A16EZ1 BK OF MAHARASHTRA 12-Jun-15 96.9653 8.5249 1 100 96.9653 8.5249 INE112A16GM5 CORPORATION BK 15-Jun-15 96.8828 8.5100 2 50 96.8828 8.5100 INE166A16ME6 ING VYSYA BK 1-Dec-15 93.2604 8.6200 1 25 93.2604 8.6200 INE008A16XZ2 IDBI BK 4-Dec-15 93.2503 8.5500 1 25 93.2503 8.5500 INE166A16MF3 ING VYSYA BK 7-Dec-15 93.1373 8.6200 1 25 93.1373 8.6200 INE237A16E46 KOTAK MAH BK 27-Jan-16 92.0587 8.6500 2 95 92.0587 8.6500 =============================================================================================== *: Crores Note: F-TRAC Reporting Platform for CD shifted to CDSIL w.e.f. 2-Jun-2014. 