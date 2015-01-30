Jan 30 Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE141A16RY6 OBC 2-Feb-15 99.9344 7.9825 4 300 99.9347 7.9500 INE476A16PE2 CANARA BK 2-Feb-15 99.9351 7.9013 1 45 99.9351 7.9013 INE683A16FA2 THE SOUTH INDIAN BK 2-Feb-15 99.9343 7.9988 1 25 99.9343 7.9988 INE008A16XK4 IDBI BK 4-Feb-15 99.8912 7.9511 2 100 99.8912 7.9511 INE008A16TX5 IDBI BK 6-Feb-15 99.8482 7.9283 2 250 99.8497 7.8489 INE428A16OW8 ALLAHABAD BK 6-Feb-15 99.8462 8.0319 1 25 99.8462 8.0319 INE476A16PF9 CANARA BK 6-Feb-15 99.8478 7.9478 2 23 99.8468 8.0005 INE562A16HA4 INDIAN BK 9-Feb-15 99.7799 8.0514 1 50 99.7799 8.0514 INE608A16HI8 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 9-Feb-15 99.7813 8.0000 1 25 99.7813 8.0000 INE008A16UA1 IDBI BK 9-Feb-15 99.7770 8.1577 2 22 99.7770 8.1577 INE112A16ET5 CORPORATION BK 9-Feb-15 99.7808 8.0184 2 5 99.7808 8.0184 INE428A16OR8 ALLAHABAD BK 9-Feb-15 99.7737 8.2787 1 5 99.7737 8.2787 INE476A16LY9 CANARA BK 9-Feb-15 99.7799 8.0514 1 0.5 99.7799 8.0514 INE112A16FC8 CORPORATION BK 12-Feb-15 99.7159 7.9994 1 100 99.7159 7.9994 INE141A16OP1 OBC 12-Feb-15 99.7148 8.0304 1 25 99.7148 8.0304 INE476A16MF6 CANARA BK 12-Feb-15 99.7141 8.0502 1 25 99.7141 8.0502 INE705A16IR1 VIJAYA BK 13-Feb-15 99.6941 7.9997 1 100 99.6941 7.9997 INE112A16EU3 CORPORATION BK 13-Feb-15 99.6922 8.0496 1 25 99.6922 8.0496 INE692A16DW2 UNION BK OF INDIA 16-Feb-15 99.6265 8.0493 1 150 99.6265 8.0493 INE651A16GR1 STATE BK OF MYSORE 16-Feb-15 99.6922 8.0496 1 95 99.6922 8.0496 INE112A16EV1 CORPORATION BK 16-Feb-15 99.6265 8.0493 1 25 99.6265 8.0493 INE705A16IS9 VIJAYA BK 16-Feb-15 99.6265 8.0493 1 20 99.6265 8.0493 INE112A16FA2 CORPORATION BK 20-Feb-15 99.5390 8.0497 1 25 99.5390 8.0497 INE141A16OL0 OBC 20-Feb-15 99.6021 8.1008 1 5 99.6021 8.1008 INE483A16IC7 CENTRAL BK OF INDIA 20-Feb-15 99.5361 8.1006 1 5 99.5361 8.1006 INE238A16VV8 AXIS BK 23-Feb-15 99.4702 8.1003 2 125 99.4702 8.1003 INE141A16SO5 OBC 23-Feb-15 99.5361 8.1006 1 25 99.5361 8.1006 INE457A16EF3 BK OF MAHARASHTRA 23-Feb-15 99.5373 8.0796 1 25 99.5373 8.0796 INE238A16VU0 AXIS BK 24-Feb-15 99.4483 8.0995 1 25 99.4483 8.0995 INE476A16MI0 CANARA BK 24-Feb-15 99.4517 8.0493 1 5 99.4517 8.0493 INE692A16DQ4 UNION BK OF INDIA 25-Feb-15 99.4281 8.0748 1 25 99.4281 8.0748 INE483A16JN2 CENTRAL BK OF INDIA 26-Feb-15 99.4702 8.1003 1 5 99.4702 8.1003 INE683A16CT9 THE SOUTH INDIAN BK 27-Feb-15 99.3774 8.1669 6 500 99.3774 8.1669 INE238A16VZ9 AXIS BK 27-Feb-15 99.3813 8.1154 1 50 99.3813 8.1154 INE237A16A57 KOTAK MAH BK 2-Mar-15 99.3025 8.2702 1 200 99.3025 8.2702 INE160A16JT3 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 2-Mar-15 99.3840 8.0798 3 125 99.3840 8.0798 INE028A16961 BK OF BARODA 2-Mar-15 99.3840 8.0798 1 50 99.3840 8.0798 INE608A16FS1 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 2-Mar-15 99.3184 8.0804 1 25 99.3184 8.0804 INE084A16AQ0 BK OF INDIA 3-Mar-15 99.2905 8.1506 1 5 99.2905 8.1506 INE476A16MC3 CANARA BK 3-Mar-15 99.3684 8.0000 1 5 99.3684 8.0000 INE692A16CS2 UNION BK OF INDIA 5-Mar-15 99.2557 8.0502 1 25 99.2557 8.0502 INE084A16AP2 BK OF INDIA 6-Mar-15 99.2190 8.2088 1 11 99.2190 8.2088 INE692A16CT0 UNION BK OF INDIA 9-Mar-15 99.1658 8.0801 2 2 99.1658 8.0801 INE084A16AS6 BK OF INDIA 10-Mar-15 99.1482 8.0405 1 50 99.1482 8.0405 INE160A16JU1 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 11-Mar-15 99.1051 8.2397 1 95 99.1051 8.2397 INE476A16MX9 CANARA BK 12-Mar-15 99.0818 8.2500 1 50 99.0818 8.2500 INE112A16FP0 CORPORATION BK 12-Mar-15 99.1484 8.2501 1 5 99.1484 8.2501 INE112A16FO3 CORPORATION BK 13-Mar-15 99.0788 8.0801 2 50 99.0788 8.0801 INE428A16OY4 ALLAHABAD BK 19-Mar-15 98.9409 8.1398 1 100 98.9409 8.1398 INE652A16JC5 STATE BK OF PATIALA 19-Mar-15 98.9525 8.0497 2 50 98.9525 8.0497 INE705A16KF2 VIJAYA BK 27-Mar-15 98.7635 8.1602 1 25 98.7635 8.1602 INE457A16GC5 BK OF MAHARASHTRA 6-Apr-15 98.4893 8.4828 2 350 98.4933 8.4600 INE476A16PL7 CANARA BK 6-Apr-15 98.4972 8.4377 2 100 98.4972 8.4377 INE095A16PT8 INDUSIND BK 6-Apr-15 98.4569 8.6676 1 50 98.4569 8.6676 INE084A16BE4 BK OF INDIA 6-Apr-15 98.4968 8.4400 1 50 98.4968 8.4400 INE483A16JP7 CENTRAL BK OF INDIA 6-Apr-15 98.4898 8.4799 1 50 98.4898 8.4799 INE434A16JV8 ANDHRA BK 6-Apr-15 98.4898 8.4799 1 50 98.4898 8.4799 INE238A16YN9 AXIS BK 6-Apr-15 98.4775 8.5501 2 30 98.4775 8.5501 INE090A16V58 ICICI BK 6-Apr-15 98.4723 8.5797 1 6 98.4723 8.5797 INE095A16PU6 INDUSIND BK 7-Apr-15 98.4459 8.6000 2 150 98.4459 8.6000 INE238A16YM1 AXIS BK 7-Apr-15 98.4513 8.5697 4 20 98.4513 8.5697 INE095A16PV4 INDUSIND BK 29-Apr-15 97.9496 8.5850 1 5 97.9496 8.5850 INE112A16GI3 CORPORATION BK 1-Jun-15 97.2279 8.5300 1 50 97.2279 8.5300 INE434A16KC6 ANDHRA BK 5-Jun-15 97.1494 8.5000 2 30 97.1494 8.5000 INE112A16HI1 CORPORATION BK 12-Jun-15 96.9855 8.5300 2 100 96.9855 8.5300 INE434A16JH7 ANDHRA BK 14-Oct-15 94.2591 8.6500 2 50 94.2591 8.6500 INE090A16V17 ICICI BK 5-Dec-15 93.2531 8.6300 1 25 93.2531 8.6300 =============================================================================================== *: Crores Note: F-TRAC Reporting Platform for CD shifted to CDSIL w.e.f. 2-Jun-2014. Reporting procedure remains the same. CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com