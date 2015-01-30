China forex chief says no intention of competitive currency devaluation
BEIJING China has no intention and no need to carry out competitive currency devaluations, the head of the country's foreign exchange regulator said.
Jan 30 Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE141A16RY6 OBC 2-Feb-15 99.9344 7.9825 4 300 99.9347 7.9500 INE476A16PE2 CANARA BK 2-Feb-15 99.9351 7.9013 1 45 99.9351 7.9013 INE683A16FA2 THE SOUTH INDIAN BK 2-Feb-15 99.9343 7.9988 1 25 99.9343 7.9988 INE008A16XK4 IDBI BK 4-Feb-15 99.8912 7.9511 2 100 99.8912 7.9511 INE008A16TX5 IDBI BK 6-Feb-15 99.8482 7.9283 2 250 99.8497 7.8489 INE428A16OW8 ALLAHABAD BK 6-Feb-15 99.8462 8.0319 1 25 99.8462 8.0319 INE476A16PF9 CANARA BK 6-Feb-15 99.8478 7.9478 2 23 99.8468 8.0005 INE562A16HA4 INDIAN BK 9-Feb-15 99.7799 8.0514 1 50 99.7799 8.0514 INE608A16HI8 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 9-Feb-15 99.7813 8.0000 1 25 99.7813 8.0000 INE008A16UA1 IDBI BK 9-Feb-15 99.7770 8.1577 2 22 99.7770 8.1577 INE112A16ET5 CORPORATION BK 9-Feb-15 99.7808 8.0184 2 5 99.7808 8.0184 INE428A16OR8 ALLAHABAD BK 9-Feb-15 99.7737 8.2787 1 5 99.7737 8.2787 INE476A16LY9 CANARA BK 9-Feb-15 99.7799 8.0514 1 0.5 99.7799 8.0514 INE112A16FC8 CORPORATION BK 12-Feb-15 99.7159 7.9994 1 100 99.7159 7.9994 INE141A16OP1 OBC 12-Feb-15 99.7148 8.0304 1 25 99.7148 8.0304 INE476A16MF6 CANARA BK 12-Feb-15 99.7141 8.0502 1 25 99.7141 8.0502 INE705A16IR1 VIJAYA BK 13-Feb-15 99.6941 7.9997 1 100 99.6941 7.9997 INE112A16EU3 CORPORATION BK 13-Feb-15 99.6922 8.0496 1 25 99.6922 8.0496 INE692A16DW2 UNION BK OF INDIA 16-Feb-15 99.6265 8.0493 1 150 99.6265 8.0493 INE651A16GR1 STATE BK OF MYSORE 16-Feb-15 99.6922 8.0496 1 95 99.6922 8.0496 INE112A16EV1 CORPORATION BK 16-Feb-15 99.6265 8.0493 1 25 99.6265 8.0493 INE705A16IS9 VIJAYA BK 16-Feb-15 99.6265 8.0493 1 20 99.6265 8.0493 INE112A16FA2 CORPORATION BK 20-Feb-15 99.5390 8.0497 1 25 99.5390 8.0497 INE141A16OL0 OBC 20-Feb-15 99.6021 8.1008 1 5 99.6021 8.1008 INE483A16IC7 CENTRAL BK OF INDIA 20-Feb-15 99.5361 8.1006 1 5 99.5361 8.1006 INE238A16VV8 AXIS BK 23-Feb-15 99.4702 8.1003 2 125 99.4702 8.1003 INE141A16SO5 OBC 23-Feb-15 99.5361 8.1006 1 25 99.5361 8.1006 INE457A16EF3 BK OF MAHARASHTRA 23-Feb-15 99.5373 8.0796 1 25 99.5373 8.0796 INE238A16VU0 AXIS BK 24-Feb-15 99.4483 8.0995 1 25 99.4483 8.0995 INE476A16MI0 CANARA BK 24-Feb-15 99.4517 8.0493 1 5 99.4517 8.0493 INE692A16DQ4 UNION BK OF INDIA 25-Feb-15 99.4281 8.0748 1 25 99.4281 8.0748 INE483A16JN2 CENTRAL BK OF INDIA 26-Feb-15 99.4702 8.1003 1 5 99.4702 8.1003 INE683A16CT9 THE SOUTH INDIAN BK 27-Feb-15 99.3774 8.1669 6 500 99.3774 8.1669 INE238A16VZ9 AXIS BK 27-Feb-15 99.3813 8.1154 1 50 99.3813 8.1154 INE237A16A57 KOTAK MAH BK 2-Mar-15 99.3025 8.2702 1 200 99.3025 8.2702 INE160A16JT3 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 2-Mar-15 99.3840 8.0798 3 125 99.3840 8.0798 INE028A16961 BK OF BARODA 2-Mar-15 99.3840 8.0798 1 50 99.3840 8.0798 INE608A16FS1 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 2-Mar-15 99.3184 8.0804 1 25 99.3184 8.0804 INE084A16AQ0 BK OF INDIA 3-Mar-15 99.2905 8.1506 1 5 99.2905 8.1506 INE476A16MC3 CANARA BK 3-Mar-15 99.3684 8.0000 1 5 99.3684 8.0000 INE692A16CS2 UNION BK OF INDIA 5-Mar-15 99.2557 8.0502 1 25 99.2557 8.0502 INE084A16AP2 BK OF INDIA 6-Mar-15 99.2190 8.2088 1 11 99.2190 8.2088 INE692A16CT0 UNION BK OF INDIA 9-Mar-15 99.1658 8.0801 2 2 99.1658 8.0801 INE084A16AS6 BK OF INDIA 10-Mar-15 99.1482 8.0405 1 50 99.1482 8.0405 INE160A16JU1 PUNJAB NATIONAL BK 11-Mar-15 99.1051 8.2397 1 95 99.1051 8.2397 INE476A16MX9 CANARA BK 12-Mar-15 99.0818 8.2500 1 50 99.0818 8.2500 INE112A16FP0 CORPORATION BK 12-Mar-15 99.1484 8.2501 1 5 99.1484 8.2501 INE112A16FO3 CORPORATION BK 13-Mar-15 99.0788 8.0801 2 50 99.0788 8.0801 INE428A16OY4 ALLAHABAD BK 19-Mar-15 98.9409 8.1398 1 100 98.9409 8.1398 INE652A16JC5 STATE BK OF PATIALA 19-Mar-15 98.9525 8.0497 2 50 98.9525 8.0497 INE705A16KF2 VIJAYA BK 27-Mar-15 98.7635 8.1602 1 25 98.7635 8.1602 INE457A16GC5 BK OF MAHARASHTRA 6-Apr-15 98.4893 8.4828 2 350 98.4933 8.4600 INE476A16PL7 CANARA BK 6-Apr-15 98.4972 8.4377 2 100 98.4972 8.4377 INE095A16PT8 INDUSIND BK 6-Apr-15 98.4569 8.6676 1 50 98.4569 8.6676 INE084A16BE4 BK OF INDIA 6-Apr-15 98.4968 8.4400 1 50 98.4968 8.4400 INE483A16JP7 CENTRAL BK OF INDIA 6-Apr-15 98.4898 8.4799 1 50 98.4898 8.4799 INE434A16JV8 ANDHRA BK 6-Apr-15 98.4898 8.4799 1 50 98.4898 8.4799 INE238A16YN9 AXIS BK 6-Apr-15 98.4775 8.5501 2 30 98.4775 8.5501 INE090A16V58 ICICI BK 6-Apr-15 98.4723 8.5797 1 6 98.4723 8.5797 INE095A16PU6 INDUSIND BK 7-Apr-15 98.4459 8.6000 2 150 98.4459 8.6000 INE238A16YM1 AXIS BK 7-Apr-15 98.4513 8.5697 4 20 98.4513 8.5697 INE095A16PV4 INDUSIND BK 29-Apr-15 97.9496 8.5850 1 5 97.9496 8.5850 INE112A16GI3 CORPORATION BK 1-Jun-15 97.2279 8.5300 1 50 97.2279 8.5300 INE434A16KC6 ANDHRA BK 5-Jun-15 97.1494 8.5000 2 30 97.1494 8.5000 INE112A16HI1 CORPORATION BK 12-Jun-15 96.9855 8.5300 2 100 96.9855 8.5300 INE434A16JH7 ANDHRA BK 14-Oct-15 94.2591 8.6500 2 50 94.2591 8.6500 INE090A16V17 ICICI BK 5-Dec-15 93.2531 8.6300 1 25 93.2531 8.6300 =============================================================================================== *: Crores Note: F-TRAC Reporting Platform for CD shifted to CDSIL w.e.f. 2-Jun-2014. 