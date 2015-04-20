Apr 20 Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE028A16AP9 BK OF BARODA 21-Apr-15 99.9788 7.7396 1 80 99.9788 7.7396 INE476A16NT5 CANARA BK 22-Apr-15 99.9561 8.0174 2 170 99.9562 7.9970 INE008A16YV9 IDBI BK 24-Apr-15 99.9333 8.1167 3 155 99.9343 7.9988 INE476A16PN3 CANARA BK 24-Apr-15 99.9116 8.0736 3 150 99.9116 8.0736 INE028A16AQ7 BK OF BARODA 24-Apr-15 99.9117 8.0684 2 140 99.9114 8.0919 INE028A16AQ7 BK OF BARODA 24-Apr-15 99.9335 8.0962 1 50 99.9335 8.0962 INE008A16YV9 IDBI BK 24-Apr-15 99.9116 8.0736 1 25 99.9116 8.0736 INE608A16HW9 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 27-Apr-15 99.8450 8.0947 3 105 99.8447 8.1104 INE705A16KV9 VIJAYA BK 28-Apr-15 99.8234 8.0716 1 100 99.8234 8.0716 INE651A16HF4 STATE BK OF MYSORE 28-Apr-15 99.8228 8.0991 1 55 99.8228 8.0991 INE112A16FW6 CORPORATION BK 30-Apr-15 99.7818 7.9817 1 540 99.7818 7.9817 INE457A16EO5 BK OF MAHARASHTRA 30-Apr-15 99.7791 8.0811 7 395 99.7775 8.1394 INE562A16GG3 INDIAN BK 30-Apr-15 99.7791 8.0807 1 95 99.7791 8.0807 INE692A16DY8 UNION BK OF INDIA 30-Apr-15 99.7783 8.1100 1 75 99.7783 8.1100 INE476A16PO1 CANARA BK 30-Apr-15 99.7797 8.0575 2 75 99.7794 8.0697 INE705A16KO4 VIJAYA BK 30-Apr-15 99.7801 8.0436 3 40 99.7813 8.0000 INE692A16DY8 UNION BK OF INDIA 30-Apr-15 99.8031 8.0011 1 5 99.8031 8.0011 INE691A16JO8 UCO BK 5-May-15 99.6907 8.0889 2 250 99.6907 8.0889 INE237A16E61 KOTAK MAH BK 5-May-15 99.6903 8.0994 1 125 99.6903 8.0994 INE476A16PM5 CANARA BK 5-May-15 99.6690 8.0811 1 100 99.6690 8.0811 INE237A16E61 KOTAK MAH BK 5-May-15 99.6674 8.1203 1 100 99.6674 8.1203 INE457A16EP2 BK OF MAHARASHTRA 5-May-15 99.6744 7.9488 2 100 99.6744 7.9488 INE141A16SW8 OBC 5-May-15 99.6744 7.9488 1 50 99.6744 7.9488 INE428A16PN4 ALLAHABAD BK 5-May-15 99.6983 7.8896 1 25 99.6983 7.8896 INE434A16KR4 ANDHRA BK 5-May-15 99.7044 7.7296 2 20 99.7044 7.7296 INE428A16PO2 ALLAHABAD BK 8-May-15 99.6339 7.8893 1 25 99.6339 7.8893 INE608A16IA3 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 8-May-15 99.6242 8.0991 1 25 99.6242 8.0991 INE434A16GZ5 ANDHRA BK 12-May-15 99.5171 8.0506 1 50 99.5171 8.0506 INE238A16ZG0 AXIS BK 14-May-15 99.4953 8.0500 1 25 99.4953 8.0500 INE476A16PY0 CANARA BK 15-May-15 99.3962 8.8690 1 5 99.3962 8.8690 INE112A16GB8 CORPORATION BK 19-May-15 99.3684 8.0000 1 5 99.3684 8.0000 INE476A16NL2 CANARA BK 20-May-15 99.3468 7.9995 3 370 99.3468 7.9995 INE428A16PE3 ALLAHABAD BK 21-May-15 99.3468 7.9995 1 25 99.3468 7.9995 INE028A16AT1 BK OF BARODA 22-May-15 99.3032 8.0036 2 475 99.3027 8.0094 INE141A16TF1 OBC 26-May-15 99.2504 7.6575 1 25 99.2504 7.6575 INE476A16PT0 CANARA BK 26-May-15 99.2123 8.0498 2 25 99.2123 8.0498 INE095A16NT3 INDUSIND BK 26-May-15 99.2290 7.8778 1 4 99.2290 7.8778 INE476A16NY5 CANARA BK 2-Jun-15 99.0629 8.0297 2 100 99.0629 8.0297 INE692A16DI1 UNION BK OF INDIA 4-Jun-15 99.0415 7.8497 1 75 99.0415 7.8497 INE237A16E95 KOTAK MAH BK 5-Jun-15 98.9978 8.0327 2 100 98.9978 8.0327 INE141A16TC8 OBC 8-Jun-15 98.9374 8.0003 3 250 98.9374 8.0003 INE084A16BB0 BK OF INDIA 9-Jun-15 98.9354 7.8549 2 50 98.9281 7.9097 INE692A16DU6 UNION BK OF INDIA 10-Jun-15 98.9151 7.8496 1 75 98.9151 7.8496 INE651A16GO8 STATE BK OF MYSORE 10-Jun-15 98.9187 7.9798 1 50 98.9187 7.9798 INE608A16IE5 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 10-Jun-15 98.9227 7.9499 1 50 98.9227 7.9499 INE476A16PD4 CANARA BK 12-Jun-15 98.8521 7.9972 3 350 98.8531 7.9901 INE112A16HI1 CORPORATION BK 12-Jun-15 98.8517 8.0000 2 150 98.8517 8.0000 INE141A16TA2 OBC 12-Jun-15 98.8588 7.9499 1 25 98.8588 7.9499 INE141A16SH9 OBC 15-Jun-15 98.8015 8.0502 1 5 98.8015 8.0502 INE705A16LL8 VIJAYA BK 18-Jun-15 98.7391 7.9001 2 250 98.7391 7.9001 INE667A16EZ5 SYNDICATE BK 18-Jun-15 98.6332 8.5728 1 25 98.6332 8.5728 INE141A16UB8 OBC 20-Jun-15 98.6888 7.9499 1 50 98.6888 7.9499 INE608A16IH8 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 22-Jun-15 98.6676 7.9499 2 150 98.6676 7.9499 INE691A16KA5 UCO BK 22-Jun-15 98.6296 8.0499 1 25 98.6296 8.0499 INE705A16LP9 VIJAYA BK 23-Jun-15 98.6246 7.9534 3 470 98.6216 7.9711 INE667A16FA5 SYNDICATE BK 24-Jun-15 98.6320 7.9101 1 250 98.6320 7.9101 INE608A16IJ4 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 25-Jun-15 98.5900 7.9095 3 400 98.5901 7.9087 INE084A16BK1 BK OF INDIA 25-Jun-15 98.5976 7.8660 1 200 98.5976 7.8660 INE084A16BK1 BK OF INDIA 25-Jun-15 98.6040 7.9501 1 150 98.6040 7.9501 INE077A16CS6 DENA BK 26-Jun-15 98.5588 7.9661 1 100 98.5588 7.9661 INE608A16IR7 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 29-Jun-15 98.5038 7.9200 2 225 98.4945 7.9701 INE434A16LG5 ANDHRA BK 2-Jul-15 98.3865 8.1998 1 25 98.3865 8.1998 INE141A16UD4 OBC 6-Jul-15 98.3036 8.1801 1 25 98.3036 8.1801 INE238A16ZM8 AXIS BK 16-Jul-15 98.0703 8.2552 1 50 98.0703 8.2552 INE238A16XA8 AXIS BK 3-Sep-15 97.0320 8.2700 1 50 97.0320 8.2700 INE238A16XR2 AXIS BK 9-Sep-15 96.9042 8.2700 1 25 96.9042 8.2700 INE112A16HA8 CORPORATION BK 11-Sep-15 96.8700 8.1900 4 175 96.8700 8.1900 INE077A16CQ0 DENA BK 14-Sep-15 96.7908 8.2327 5 275 96.7880 8.2400 INE562A16HR8 INDIAN BK 14-Sep-15 96.8069 8.1900 3 150 96.8069 8.1900 INE238A16XQ4 AXIS BK 22-Sep-15 96.6363 8.2499 1 25 96.6363 8.2499 INE090A16T52 ICICI BK 23-Sep-15 96.5983 8.2925 1 100 96.5983 8.2925 INE090A16U34 ICICI BK 9-Nov-15 95.5621 8.3500 2 25 95.5621 8.3500 INE434A16KM5 ANDHRA BK 4-Mar-16 93.2299 8.3350 1 100 93.2299 8.3350 INE434A16KV6 ANDHRA BK 9-Mar-16 93.1294 8.3368 4 425 93.1308 8.3350 INE476A16QC4 CANARA BK 9-Mar-16 93.1533 8.2800 1 100 93.1533 8.2800 INE434A16KV6 ANDHRA BK 9-Mar-16 93.1071 8.3400 2 75 93.1071 8.3400 INE008A16ZZ7 IDBI BK 10-Mar-16 93.1533 8.2800 1 50 93.1533 8.2800 INE434A16LB6 ANDHRA BK 24-Mar-16 92.8346 8.3350 1 300 92.8346 8.3350 INE237A16F03 KOTAK MAH BK 18-Apr-16 92.1942 8.4900 1 200 92.1942 8.4900 =============================================================================================== *: Crores Note: F-TRAC Reporting Platform for CD shifted to CDSIL w.e.f. 2-Jun-2014. 