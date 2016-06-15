Jun 15 Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE476A16RH1 CANARA BK 20-Jun-16 99.9094 6.6198 3 200 99.9094 6.6198 INE562A16HX6 INDIAN BK 21-Jun-16 99.8916 6.6015 3 300 99.8916 6.6015 INE476A16QM3 CANARA BK 21-Jun-16 99.8913 6.6198 2 220 99.8913 6.6198 INE092T16082 IDFC BK 21-Jun-16 99.8908 6.6503 2 200 99.8908 6.6503 INE028A16AX3 BK OF BARODA 21-Jun-16 99.8913 6.6198 1 80 99.8913 6.6198 INE692A16ES8 UNION BK OF INDIA 21-Jun-16 99.8908 6.6503 1 20 99.8908 6.6503 INE608A16ML2 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 22-Jun-16 99.8717 6.6985 1 50 99.8717 6.6985 INE608A16MM0 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 24-Jun-16 99.8362 6.6521 2 105 99.8363 6.6498 INE434A16NN7 ANDHRA BK 24-Jun-16 99.8363 6.6498 1 95 99.8363 6.6498 INE705A16NX9 VIJAYA BK 27-Jun-16 99.7825 6.6300 1 50 99.7825 6.6300 INE008A16P08 IDBI BK 27-Jun-16 99.7782 6.7628 2 47 99.7776 6.7797 INE238A16A31 AXIS BK 6-Jul-16 99.6160 6.7000 1 5 99.6160 6.7000 INE095A16SP0 INDUSIND BK 15-Jul-16 99.4076 7.5005 1 5 99.4076 7.5005 INE141A16WS8 OBC 29-Jul-16 99.1149 7.5802 1 25 99.1149 7.5802 INE608A16MU3 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 1-Aug-16 99.1257 6.8497 3 150 99.1257 6.8497 INE705A16ML6 VIJAYA BK 2-Aug-16 99.1124 6.8099 1 50 99.1124 6.8099 INE095A16TA0 INDUSIND BK 4-Aug-16 98.9887 7.6101 1 25 98.9887 7.6101 INE141A16WW0 OBC 5-Aug-16 99.0233 7.2002 1 5 99.0233 7.2002 INE705A16OH0 VIJAYA BK 5-Aug-16 99.0233 7.2002 1 5 99.0233 7.2002 INE237A16Q59 KOTAK MAH BK 8-Aug-16 98.9653 7.2003 1 5 98.9653 7.2003 INE705A16OG2 VIJAYA BK 10-Aug-16 98.8972 7.4002 1 25 98.8972 7.4002 INE040A16AZ3 HDFC BK 10-Aug-16 98.9267 7.2001 1 5 98.9267 7.2001 INE092T16199 IDFC BK 12-Aug-16 98.9036 6.9763 4 400 98.9038 6.9750 INE092T16207 IDFC BK 16-Aug-16 98.8291 6.9749 4 300 98.8291 6.9749 INE095A16SV8 INDUSIND BK 18-Aug-16 98.7935 6.9649 2 425 98.7935 6.9649 INE040A16AY6 HDFC BK 18-Aug-16 98.8063 6.8901 2 100 98.8063 6.8901 INE652A16KP5 STATE BK OF PATIALA 1-Sep-16 98.5490 6.8899 1 100 98.5490 6.8899 INE476A16QS0 CANARA BK 2-Sep-16 98.5412 6.8398 1 100 98.5412 6.8398 INE112A16KE4 CORPORATION BK 9-Sep-16 98.3865 6.9601 2 100 98.3957 6.9200 INE683A16IO7 THE SOUTH INDIAN BK 12-Sep-16 98.3082 7.0577 2 500 98.3082 7.0577 INE434A16NQ0 ANDHRA BK 12-Sep-16 98.3200 7.0076 2 300 98.3200 7.0076 INE112A16KJ3 CORPORATION BK 12-Sep-16 98.3407 6.9198 1 40 98.3407 6.9198 INE652A16KO8 STATE BK OF PATIALA 14-Sep-16 98.3185 6.8598 1 125 98.3185 6.8598 INE040A16AU4 HDFC BK 20-Sep-16 98.1775 6.9852 1 20 98.1775 6.9852 INE238A16D12 AXIS BK 5-Oct-16 97.8326 7.2199 2 16.25 97.8326 7.2199 INE237A16M20 KOTAK MAH BK 1-Dec-16 96.7522 7.2499 1 10 96.7522 7.2499 INE237A16M38 KOTAK MAH BK 2-Dec-16 96.7467 7.2199 1 10 96.7467 7.2199 INE237A16M46 KOTAK MAH BK 26-Dec-16 96.3043 7.2201 1 5 96.3043 7.2201 INE112A16JT4 CORPORATION BK 22-Feb-17 95.2644 7.2001 1 50 95.2644 7.2001 INE112A16JL1 CORPORATION BK 23-Feb-17 95.2465 7.2001 1 50 95.2465 7.2001 INE649A16FR7 STATE BK OF HYDERABAD 24-Feb-17 95.2365 7.1876 1 25 95.2365 7.1876 INE090A161F2 ICICI BK 1-Mar-17 95.0943 7.2701 2 50 95.0879 7.2801 INE112A16JU2 CORPORATION BK 3-Mar-17 95.0907 7.2199 1 20 95.0907 7.2199 INE434A16MW0 ANDHRA BK 3-Mar-17 95.0777 7.2401 2 10 95.0777 7.2401 INE090A168F7 ICICI BK 7-Mar-17 95.0093 7.2351 1 75 95.0093 7.2351 INE090A161G0 ICICI BK 9-Mar-17 94.9619 7.2800 1 25 94.9619 7.2800 INE238A16I09 AXIS BK 10-Mar-17 94.9177 7.2924 2 45 94.9177 7.2924 INE095A16SC8 INDUSIND BK 15-Mar-17 94.8429 7.2699 1 50 94.8429 7.2699 INE476A16RG3 CANARA BK 16-Mar-17 94.9102 7.1700 2 50 94.9102 7.1700 INE261F16207 NABARD 21-Mar-17 94.7492 7.2500 2 50 94.7492 7.2500 INE556F16101 SIDBI 31-Mar-17 94.5749 7.2700 1 200 94.5749 7.2700 INE434A16NO5 ANDHRA BK 6-Jun-17 93.2775 7.4100 1 35 93.2775 7.4100 =============================================================================================== *: Crores Note: F-TRAC Reporting Platform for CD shifted to CDSIL w.e.f. 2-Jun-2014. Reporting procedure remains the same. CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com