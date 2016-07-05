Jul 5 Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE238A16A56 AXIS BK 08-Jul-16 99.9474 6.4030 2 90 99.9474 6.4030 INE238A16A64 AXIS BK 13-Jul-16 99.8599 6.4010 3 275 99.8599 6.4010 INE705A16OQ1 VIJAYA BK 29-Jul-16 99.5809 6.4006 2 100 99.5809 6.4006 INE238A16K62 AXIS BK 08-Aug-16 99.3894 6.5952 1 5 99.3894 6.5952 INE008A16P99 IDBI BK 19-Aug-16 99.1879 6.9498 1 5 99.1879 6.9498 INE705A16OL2 VIJAYA BK 26-Aug-16 99.0435 7.0499 1 5 99.0435 7.0499 INE608A16MW9 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 29-Aug-16 98.9724 7.1503 1 5 98.9724 7.1503 INE705A16OR9 VIJAYA BK 30-Aug-16 98.9863 6.9219 2 55 98.9902 6.8951 INE976G16DZ9 RBL BK 30-Aug-16 98.9975 6.6003 1 20 98.9975 6.6003 INE092T16231 IDFC BK 01-Sep-16 98.9462 6.9414 2 30 98.9525 6.8997 INE608A16MZ2 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 01-Sep-16 98.9540 6.8897 1 25 98.9540 6.8897 INE528G16C32 YES BK 06-Sep-16 98.8737 6.5997 1 50 98.8737 6.5997 INE112A16KJ3 CORPORATION BK 12-Sep-16 98.7686 6.5951 1 50 98.7686 6.5951 INE480Q16051 COOPERATIEVE CENTRALE 15-Sep-16 98.6889 6.7348 1 42 98.6889 6.7348 INE112A16KK1 CORPORATION BK 16-Sep-16 98.6982 6.5949 1 25 98.6982 6.5949 INE040A16AU4 HDFC BK 20-Sep-16 98.6309 6.5800 2 24 98.6309 6.5800 INE238A16C13 AXIS BK 29-Sep-16 98.4733 6.5801 1 50 98.4733 6.5801 INE705A16ON8 VIJAYA BK 03-Oct-16 98.3509 6.8002 2 100 98.3509 6.8002 INE092T16223 IDFC BK 25-Nov-16 97.3864 6.8501 2 105 97.3864 6.8501 INE503A16DH2 DCB BK 01-Dec-16 97.2489 6.9299 1 25 97.2489 6.9299 INE112A16JE6 CORPORATION BK 14-Dec-16 96.9701 7.0399 1 25 96.9701 7.0399 INE008A16L36 IDBI BK 17-Feb-17 95.8238 7.0700 1 25 95.8238 7.0700 INE008A16N42 IDBI BK 03-Mar-17 95.4558 7.2099 2 100 95.4558 7.2099 INE008A16N42 IDBI BK 03-Mar-17 95.4948 7.2049 1 50 95.4948 7.2049 INE112A16JU2 CORPORATION BK 03-Mar-17 95.5401 7.0699 1 30 95.5401 7.0699 INE434A16MW0 ANDHRA BK 03-Mar-17 95.5340 7.0801 1 25 95.5340 7.0801 INE476A16QW2 CANARA BK 07-Mar-17 95.4365 7.1238 2 100 95.4556 7.0925 INE556F16077 SIDBI 10-Mar-17 95.3979 7.1000 1 50 95.3979 7.1000 INE238A16I09 AXIS BK 10-Mar-17 95.3705 7.1443 1 35 95.3705 7.1443 INE705A16NQ3 VIJAYA BK 10-Mar-17 95.4103 7.0800 1 25 95.4103 7.0800 INE476A16RA6 CANARA BK 14-Mar-17 95.3648 7.0400 1 100 95.3648 7.0400 INE608A16MO6 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 21-Mar-17 95.1939 7.1150 1 20 95.1939 7.1150 INE503A16DN0 DCB BK 29-May-17 93.4891 7.7500 1 10 93.4891 7.7500 INE090A166H7 ICICI BK 12-Jun-17 93.5043 7.4142 2 35 93.4668 7.4599 INE238A16L61 AXIS BK 14-Jun-17 93.4311 7.4599 1 100 93.4311 7.4599 INE237A16S65 KOTAK MAH BK 26-Jun-17 93.2683 7.4000 1 36 93.2683 7.4000 ============================================================================================== *: Crores Note: F-TRAC Reporting Platform for CD shifted to CDSIL w.e.f. 2-Jun-2014. Reporting procedure remains the same. CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com