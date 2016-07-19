Jul 19 Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE705A16ML6 VIJAYA BK 2-Aug-16 99.7291 7.0819 1 0.5 99.7291 7.0819 INE090A165A4 ICICI BK 4-Aug-16 99.7137 6.5500 1 25 99.7137 6.5500 INE092T16157 IDFC BK 5-Aug-16 99.7072 6.6991 1 5 99.7072 6.6991 INE008A16L69 IDBI BK 5-Aug-16 99.7093 6.6509 1 5 99.7093 6.6509 INE238A16K62 AXIS BK 8-Aug-16 99.6424 6.5496 1 25 99.6424 6.5496 INE608A16MV1 PUNJAB AND SIND BK 8-Aug-16 99.6499 6.7492 1 5 99.6499 6.7492 INE141A16XA4 OBC 8-Aug-16 99.6628 6.4997 1 5 99.6628 6.4997 INE528G16E48 YES BK 16-Aug-16 99.4962 6.6006 2 12 99.4962 6.6006 INE092T16207 IDFC BK 16-Aug-16 99.5105 6.6499 1 5 99.5105 6.6499 INE077A16EG7 DENA BK 18-Aug-16 99.4442 6.8000 1 50 99.4442 6.8000 INE976G16DX4 RBL BK 25-Aug-16 99.3552 6.5800 1 25 99.3552 6.5800 INE112A16KJ3 CORPORATION BK 12-Sep-16 99.0383 6.4442 1 15 99.0383 6.4442 INE238A16D87 AXIS BK 20-Sep-16 98.9007 6.4398 2 25 98.9007 6.4398 INE434A16NS6 ANDHRA BK 25-Nov-16 97.6969 6.6701 1 400 97.6969 6.6701 INE238A16F51 AXIS BK 2-Dec-16 97.5608 6.7101 1 25 97.5608 6.7101 INE112A16JT4 CORPORATION BK 22-Feb-17 96.0310 6.9200 1 15 96.0310 6.9200 INE514E16AO3 EXIM BK 1-Mar-17 95.8841 6.9636 2 55 95.8776 6.9750 INE112A16JU2 CORPORATION BK 3-Mar-17 95.9025 6.8700 1 100 95.9025 6.8700 INE112A16JY4 CORPORATION BK 9-Mar-17 95.7695 6.9199 1 50 95.7695 6.9199 INE112A16KH7 CORPORATION BK 10-Mar-17 95.7815 6.8699 1 75 95.7815 6.8699 INE095A16RZ1 INDUSIND BK 13-Mar-17 95.6435 7.0150 1 200 95.6435 7.0150 INE040A16BA4 HDFC BK 17-May-17 94.3924 7.1800 1 25 94.3924 7.1800 INE237A16S40 KOTAK MAH BK 2-Jun-17 94.1302 7.1801 1 50 94.1302 7.1801 INE237A16S16 KOTAK MAH BK 8-Jun-17 94.0414 7.1600 1 50 94.0414 7.1600 INE090A166H7 ICICI BK 12-Jun-17 93.9468 7.1700 2 118 93.9468 7.1700 INE090A166H7 ICICI BK 12-Jun-17 93.9563 7.1800 1 25 93.9563 7.1800 INE090A167H5 ICICI BK 15-Jun-17 93.9042 7.1800 1 25 93.9042 7.1800 INE238A16L95 AXIS BK 20-Jun-17 93.8256 7.1700 1 50 93.8256 7.1700 =============================================================================================== *: Crores Note: F-TRAC Reporting Platform for CD shifted to CDSIL w.e.f. 2-Jun-2014. Reporting procedure remains the same. CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com