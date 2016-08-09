Aug 9 Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE040A16AZ3 HDFC BK 10-Aug-16 99.9814 6.7912 4 205 99.9812 6.8633 INE705A16OG2 VIJAYA BK 10-Aug-16 99.9816 6.7172 1 75 99.9816 6.7172 INE238A16B30 AXIS BK 11-Aug-16 99.9628 6.7915 1 40 99.9628 6.7915 INE090A166A2 ICICI BK 11-Aug-16 99.9629 6.7733 1 25 99.9629 6.7733 INE141A16WV2 OBC 12-Aug-16 99.9444 6.7684 1 25 99.9444 6.7684 INE040A16AY6 HDFC BK 18-Aug-16 99.8351 6.6987 1 150 99.8351 6.6987 INE562A16IA2 INDIAN BK 22-Aug-16 99.7655 6.5995 1 41 99.7655 6.5995 INE077A16EE2 DENA BK 25-Aug-16 99.7315 6.5511 1 5 99.7315 6.5511 INE077A16EI3 DENA BK 31-Aug-16 99.6032 6.6095 1 25 99.6032 6.6095 INE476A16QU6 CANARA BK 12-Sep-16 99.4158 6.4996 1 5 99.4158 6.4996 INE238A16D95 AXIS BK 14-Sep-16 99.3649 6.4804 1 25 99.3649 6.4804 INE112A16KK1 CORPORATION BK 16-Sep-16 99.3240 6.5374 1 100 99.3240 6.5374 INE683A16IP4 THE SOUTH INDIAN BK 01-Nov-16 98.4843 6.6874 1 150 98.4843 6.6874 INE238A16D61 AXIS BK 04-Nov-16 98.4120 6.7698 1 125 98.4120 6.7698 INE683A16IR0 THE SOUTH INDIAN BK 07-Nov-16 98.3778 6.6874 2 100 98.3778 6.6874 INE514E16AL9 EXIM 10-Feb-17 96.5878 6.9700 1 100 96.5878 6.9700 INE008A16K52 IDBI BK 14-Feb-17 96.5584 6.9200 1 25 96.5584 6.9200 INE514E16AN5 EXIM 15-Feb-17 96.5407 6.9200 1 25 96.5407 6.9200 INE008A16L36 IDBI BK 17-Feb-17 96.4682 6.9599 1 25 96.4682 6.9599 INE514E16AO3 EXIM 01-Mar-17 96.2557 6.9600 1 50 96.2557 6.9600 INE077A16DR6 DENA BK 01-Mar-17 96.2764 6.9200 1 25 96.2764 6.9200 INE112A16JK3 CORPORATION BK 02-Mar-17 96.2588 6.9201 1 12 96.2588 6.9201 INE556F16077 SIDBI 10-Mar-17 96.1105 6.9348 1 150 96.1105 6.9348 INE705A16NQ3 VIJAYA BK 10-Mar-17 96.1185 6.9200 1 25 96.1185 6.9200 INE457A16HP5 BK OF MAHARASHTRA 15-Mar-17 96.0310 6.9200 1 100 96.0310 6.9200 INE705A16NS9 VIJAYA BK 17-Mar-17 95.9794 6.9500 3 250 95.9683 6.9700 INE261F16207 NABARD 21-Mar-17 95.8829 6.9968 2 80 95.8811 6.9999 INE556F16101 SIDBI 31-Mar-17 95.7051 7.0000 1 100 95.7051 7.0000 INE238A16K54 AXIS BK 02-May-17 95.0145 7.2000 5 31.5 95.0145 7.2000 INE090A166I5 ICICI BK 16-May-17 94.7796 7.1800 2 29 94.7796 7.1800 INE090A167H5 ICICI BK 15-Jun-17 94.2524 7.1800 5 49.65 94.2524 7.1800 INE434A16NV0 ANDHRA BK 31-Jul-17 93.4256 7.2149 1 20 93.4256 7.2149 =============================================================================================== *: Crores Note: F-TRAC Reporting Platform for CD shifted to CDSIL w.e.f. 2-Jun-2014. Reporting procedure remains the same. CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com