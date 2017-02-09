Feb 9 Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE514E16AL9 EXIM 10-Feb-17 99.9830 6.2061 1 50 99.9830 6.2061 INE008A16K52 IDBI BK 14-Feb-17 99.9149 6.2176 1 50 99.9149 6.2176 INE261F16181 NABARD 16-Feb-17 99.8784 6.3483 1 10 99.8784 6.3483 INE238A16L53 AXIS BK 20-Feb-17 99.8090 6.3499 1 10 99.8090 6.3499 INE008A16M84 IDBI BK 21-Feb-17 99.7965 6.2024 1 25 99.7965 6.2024 INE090A168E0 ICICI BK 23-Feb-17 99.7614 6.2355 1 150 99.7614 6.2355 INE095A16UV4 INDUSIND BK 23-Feb-17 99.7614 6.2355 1 15 99.7614 6.2355 INE514E16AM7 EXIM 24-Feb-17 99.7441 6.2429 1 21.1 99.7441 6.2429 INE095A16UW2 INDUSIND BK 27-Feb-17 99.6961 6.1812 1 40 99.6961 6.1812 INE112A16JK3 CORPORATION BK 2-Mar-17 99.6411 6.2605 1 25 99.6411 6.2605 INE457A16HN0 BK OF MAHARASHTRA 6-Mar-17 99.5703 6.3007 1 10 99.5703 6.3007 INE092T16637 IDFC BK 6-Mar-17 99.5703 6.3007 1 5 99.5703 6.3007 INE092T16645 IDFC BK 8-Mar-17 99.5493 6.1204 1 75 99.5493 6.1204 INE112A16JY4 CORPORATION BK 9-Mar-17 99.5310 6.1422 2 200 99.5325 6.1228 INE457A16HO8 BK OF MAHARASHTRA 10-Mar-17 99.5027 6.2904 1 50 99.5027 6.2904 INE112A16KH7 CORPORATION BK 10-Mar-17 99.5027 6.2904 1 50 99.5027 6.2904 INE556F16093 SIDBI 13-Mar-17 99.4550 6.2505 1 75 99.4550 6.2505 INE556F16101 SIDBI 31-Mar-17 99.1444 6.2998 1 25 99.1444 6.2998 INE238A16L04 AXIS BK 16-May-17 98.3288 6.5301 1 50 98.3288 6.5301 INE040A16BA4 HDFC BK 17-May-17 98.2891 6.5500 1 25 98.2891 6.5500 INE095A16VS8 INDUSIND BK 1-Jun-17 98.0297 6.5501 1 150 98.0297 6.5501 INE040A16BC0 HDFC BK 5-Jun-17 97.9932 6.4998 1 25 97.9932 6.4998 INE092T16884 IDFC BK 25-Sep-17 96.1492 6.4115 5 550 96.1487 6.4124 INE238A16P18 AXIS BK 3-Oct-17 95.9668 6.4999 2 150 95.9668 6.4999 INE238A16P59 AXIS BK 26-Dec-17 94.5067 6.6300 1 100 94.5067 6.6300 INE238A16P59 AXIS BK 26-Dec-17 94.5229 6.6300 1 50 94.5229 6.6300 INE261F16223 NABARD 5-Jan-18 94.3850 6.5800 2 75 94.3850 6.5800 INE238A16Q09 AXIS BK 19-Jan-18 94.1106 6.6400 2 300 94.1022 6.6500 INE261F16231 NABARD 7-Feb-18 93.8814 6.5533 3 225 93.8843 6.5500 INE528G16J43 YES BK 9-Feb-18 93.9011 6.4950 2 250 93.9011 6.4950 =============================================================================================== *: Crores Note: F-TRAC Reporting Platform for CD shifted to CDSIL w.e.f. 2-Jun-2014. Reporting procedure remains the same. CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com