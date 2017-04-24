Apr 24 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE001A14QJ0 HDFC 90D 25-Apr-17 99.9829 6.2426 1 500 99.9829 6.2426 INE148I14QB9 INDIABULLS HOUSING 84D 28-Apr-17 99.9288 6.5016 4 150 99.9288 6.5016 INE277L14222 FORTIS HEALTHCARE 39D 28-Apr-17 99.8912 9.9388 1 55 99.8912 9.9388 INE556F14EL4 SIDBI 67D 28-Apr-17 99.9319 6.2184 1 50 99.9319 6.2184 INE556F14EM2 SIDBI 64D 5-May-17 99.8105 6.2999 3 145 99.8105 6.2999 INE169A14DI5 COROMANDEL 88D 5-May-17 99.8090 6.3499 1 100 99.8090 6.3499 INE414G14EQ3 MUTHOOT FIN 91D 5-May-17 99.8250 6.3987 1 5 99.8250 6.3987 INE110L14CK4 RELIANCE JIO INFO 91D 8-May-17 99.7578 6.3298 1 75 99.7578 6.3298 INE414G14ES9 MUTHOOT FIN 91D 8-May-17 99.7079 7.6378 1 5 99.7079 7.6378 INE301A14DT1 RAYMOND 89D 9-May-17 99.7397 6.3505 1 50 99.7397 6.3505 INE556F14EQ3 SIDBI 73D 15-May-17 99.6560 6.2997 1 5 99.6560 6.2997 INE657N14JW0 EDELWEISS COMMOD 88D 16-May-17 99.6189 6.6492 1 5 99.6189 6.6492 INE036A14EZ8 RELIANCE INFRAST 30D 17-May-17 99.5142 8.0992 1 95 99.5142 8.0992 INE261F14BD4 NABARD 89D 23-May-17 99.5137 6.1506 2 400 99.5137 6.1506 INE860H14YA7 ADITYA BIRLA FIN 66D 29-May-17 99.4028 6.4496 1 5 99.4028 6.4496 INE657N14KF3 EDELWEISS COMMOD 87D 29-May-17 99.3844 6.6496 1 5 99.3844 6.6496 INE891K14CV8 AXIS FIN 90D 31-May-17 99.3505 6.4491 1 300 99.3505 6.4491 INE069A14ID7 ADITYA BIRLA NUVO 91D 1-Jun-17 99.3905 6.0495 1 25 99.3905 6.0495 INE647O14964 ADITYA BIRLA FASH 63D 2-Jun-17 99.3689 6.1004 1 25 99.3689 6.1004 INE891K14DG7 AXIS FIN 61D 5-Jun-17 99.2601 6.4780 1 200 99.2601 6.4780 INE148I14RE1 INDIABULLS HOUSING 60D 5-Jun-17 99.2995 6.2802 1 5 99.2995 6.2802 INE556F14EX9 SIDBI 90D 19-Jun-17 99.0577 6.2002 1 225 99.0577 6.2002 INE110L14CW9 RELIANCE JIO INFO 90D 19-Jun-17 99.0803 6.0501 1 5 99.0803 6.0501 INE244L14842 INDIABULLS COM 90D 19-Jun-17 99.0005 6.7000 1 5 99.0005 6.7000 INE094O14985 DAIMLER FIN SERV 364D 21-Jun-17 98.9951 6.5002 1 5 98.9951 6.5002 INE296A14LR0 BAJAJ FIN 88D 30-Jun-17 98.8030 6.6000 4 200 98.8030 6.6000 INE957N14886 HERO FINCORP 78D 30-Jun-17 98.7940 6.6502 1 15 98.7940 6.6502 INE053F14062 INDIAN RAILWAY FIN 157D25-Sep-17 97.3387 6.4801 5 105 97.3387 6.4801 INE891K14BZ1 AXIS FIN 358D 29-Sep-17 97.1202 6.8500 1 100 97.1202 6.8500 INE975F14KA6 KOTAK MAH INVEST 365D 24-Oct-17 96.6739 6.9000 1 75 96.6739 6.9000 INE756I14AH0 HDB FIN SERV 364D 28-Nov-17 96.0145 6.9500 1 100 96.0145 6.9500 INE001A14QG6 HDFC 364D 4-Dec-17 95.9488 6.8800 1 25 95.9488 6.8800 INE306N14JJ1 TATA CAP FIN SERV 365D 8-Dec-17 95.7819 7.0500 1 100 95.7819 7.0500 INE148I14QJ2 INDIABULLS HOUS 365D 22-Feb-18 93.9553 7.7500 1 5 93.9553 7.7500 =============================================================================================== *: Crores Note: F-TRAC Reporting Platform for CP shifted to CDSIL w.e.f. 2-Jun-2014. Reporting procedure remains the same. CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com