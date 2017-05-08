May 8 Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE092T16967 IDFC BK 9-May-17 99.9825 6.3886 4 420 99.9825 6.3886 INE092T16942 IDFC BK 11-May-17 99.9480 6.3295 2 295 99.9478 6.3543 INE238A16K96 AXIS BK 11-May-17 99.9482 6.3056 1 80 99.9482 6.3056 INE238A16L04 AXIS BK 16-May-17 99.8625 6.2821 1 25 99.8625 6.2821 INE040A16BA4 HDFC BK 17-May-17 99.8475 6.1942 1 0.02 99.8475 6.1942 INE238A16Q74 AXIS BK 18-May-17 99.8251 6.3950 1 150 99.8251 6.3950 INE237A16X68 KOTAK MAH BK 22-May-17 99.7608 6.2512 1 100 99.7608 6.2512 INE238A16N77 AXIS BK 22-May-17 99.7605 6.2591 1 50 99.7605 6.2591 INE095A16VP4 INDUSIND BK 25-May-17 99.7097 6.2511 1 275 99.7097 6.2511 INE528G16K16 YES BK 29-May-17 99.6388 6.3008 1 50 99.6388 6.3008 INE141A16XR8 OBC 1-Jun-17 99.6140 6.1494 1 50 99.6140 6.1494 INE040A16BC0 HDFC BK 5-Jun-17 99.5471 6.1504 2 50 99.5471 6.1504 INE040A16BG1 HDFC BK 8-Jun-17 99.5052 6.0500 1 5 99.5052 6.0500 INE092T16850 IDFC BK 9-Jun-17 99.4438 6.3796 2 20 99.4438 6.3796 INE040A16BH9 HDFC BK 20-Jun-17 99.2691 6.2498 1 50 99.2691 6.2498 INE528G16K40 YES BK 4-Jul-17 99.0502 6.2500 1 5 99.0502 6.2500 INE090A163I2 ICICI BK 7-Jul-17 98.9541 6.4298 1 50 98.9541 6.4298 INE040A16BL1 HDFC BK 4-Aug-17 98.4810 6.3976 9 1100 98.4810 6.3976 INE683A16JM9 THE SOUTH INDIAN BK 7-Aug-17 98.4083 6.4876 3 350 98.4083 6.4876 INE090A166J3 ICICI BK 25-Sep-17 97.5602 6.5200 1 50 97.5602 6.5200 INE261F16249 NABARD 20-Feb-18 94.9671 6.7399 2 100 94.9671 6.7399 INE556F16127 SIDBI 7-Mar-18 94.7833 6.6300 2 75 94.7833 6.6300 INE040A16BM9 HDFC BK 20-Mar-18 94.5368 6.6750 1 25 94.5368 6.6750 INE237A16Z66 KOTAK MAH BK 8-May-18 93.5060 6.9450 3 200 93.5060 6.9450 =============================================================================================== *: Crores Note: F-TRAC Reporting Platform for CD shifted to CDSIL w.e.f. 2-Jun-2014. Reporting procedure remains the same. CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com