May 19 Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE238A16N77 AXIS BK 22-May-17 99.9491 6.1960 1 250 99.9491 6.1960 INE095A16WA4 INDUSIND BK 23-May-17 99.9324 6.1696 2 300 99.9326 6.1544 INE008A16R22 IDBI BK 23-May-17 99.9323 6.1810 2 215 99.9324 6.1727 INE238A16Q66 AXIS BK 23-May-17 99.9321 6.1975 2 175 99.9323 6.1818 INE095A16VP4 INDUSIND BK 25-May-17 99.8987 6.1687 1 150 99.8987 6.1687 INE705A16PP0 VIJAYA BK 26-May-17 99.8812 6.2019 1 50 99.8812 6.2019 INE141A16XO5 OBC 26-May-17 99.8812 6.2019 1 50 99.8812 6.2019 INE141A16XQ0 OBC 30-May-17 99.8140 6.1820 2 500 99.8150 6.1500 INE141A16XT4 OBC 9-Jun-17 99.6903 6.2995 1 5 99.6903 6.2995 INE092T16AT7 IDFC BK 12-Jun-17 99.5940 6.1998 1 150 99.5940 6.1998 INE238A16L61 AXIS BK 14-Jun-17 99.5674 6.0994 1 100 99.5674 6.0994 INE090A167H5 ICICI BK 15-Jun-17 99.5508 6.0999 1 5 99.5508 6.0999 INE092T16843 IDFC BK 16-Jun-17 99.5266 6.2005 1 30 99.5266 6.2005 INE090A168K7 ICICI BK 19-Jun-17 99.4846 6.0999 5 180 99.4846 6.0999 INE040A16BH9 HDFC BK 20-Jun-17 99.4594 6.1997 1 270 99.4594 6.1997 INE238A16L95 AXIS BK 20-Jun-17 99.4681 6.0994 1 100 99.4681 6.0994 INE556F16119 SIDBI 20-Jun-17 99.4681 6.0994 2 50 99.4681 6.0994 INE238A16M11 AXIS BK 22-Jun-17 99.4350 6.0999 1 100 99.4350 6.0999 INE238A16R40 AXIS BK 29-Jun-17 99.3195 6.0996 9 690 99.3195 6.0996 INE238A16R81 AXIS BK 10-Jul-17 99.1679 6.2503 1 5 99.1679 6.2503 INE040A16BJ5 HDFC BK 11-Jul-17 99.1079 6.5713 3 35 99.1174 6.5004 INE434A16NT4 ANDHRA BK 11-Jul-17 99.0935 6.3000 1 25 99.0935 6.3000 INE095A16WE6 INDUSIND BK 17-Jul-17 98.9701 6.4377 1 75 98.9701 6.4377 INE238A16S07 AXIS BK 4-Aug-17 98.6761 6.3598 2 50 98.6761 6.3598 INE238A16S07 AXIS BK 4-Aug-17 98.7487 6.2502 1 25 98.7487 6.2502 INE092T16AO8 IDFC BK 9-Aug-17 98.5744 6.4375 4 600 98.5766 6.4274 INE092T16AY7 IDFC BK 10-Aug-17 98.5596 6.4267 5 300 98.5550 6.4477 INE528G16H52 YES BK 14-Aug-17 98.4732 6.5049 3 400 98.4732 6.5049 INE528G16K73 YES BK 16-Aug-17 98.4386 6.5051 10 850 98.4386 6.5051 INE683A16JN7 THE SOUTH INDIAN BK 16-Aug-17 98.4428 6.4873 5 400 98.4428 6.4873 INE092T16AX9 IDFC BK 16-Aug-17 98.4552 6.4348 1 250 98.4552 6.4348 INE040A16BI7 HDFC BK 20-Sep-17 97.8427 6.4901 1 25 97.8427 6.4901 INE261F16231 NABARD 7-Feb-18 95.3319 6.7700 4 4 95.3319 6.7700 INE237A16X43 KOTAK MAH BK 9-Feb-18 95.2916 6.7800 1 1.8 95.2916 6.7800 INE261F16256 NABARD 2-Mar-18 95.0617 6.6765 1 100 95.0617 6.6765 INE095A16WH9 INDUSIND BK 12-Mar-18 94.7241 6.8450 2 200 94.7241 6.8450 INE095A16WF3 INDUSIND BK 15-Mar-18 94.6736 6.8450 3 350 94.6736 6.8450 =============================================================================================== *: Crores Note: F-TRAC Reporting Platform for CD shifted to CDSIL w.e.f. 2-Jun-2014. Reporting procedure remains the same. CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CD Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com