US STOCKS-S&P, Nasdaq up as banks and techs gain; IBM dents Dow
* S&P 500 earnings estimated to have risen 10.7 pct in 1st-qtr
Oct 22 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE110L14035 RELIANCE JIO 80D 27-Oct-14 99.8819 8.6315 1 300 99.8819 8.6315 INE514E14GS6 EXIM 69D 27-Oct-14 99.8789 8.8510 1 225 99.8789 8.8510 INE916D14TV2 KOTAK MAH PRIME 68D 27-Oct-14 99.8796 8.7998 4 135 99.8796 8.7998 INE126A14BQ2 E.I.D. PARRY (INDIA) 69D27-Oct-14 99.8796 8.7998 1 110 99.8796 8.7998 INE477A14031 CANFIN HOMES 60D 27-Oct-14 99.8788 8.8583 1 100 99.8788 8.8583 INE013A14SC6 RELIANCE CAP 66D 27-Oct-14 99.8769 8.9974 1 25 99.8769 8.9974 INE532F14PV0 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 27D 28-Oct-14 99.9755 8.9447 1 250 99.9755 8.9447 INE804I14IG3 ECL FIN 27D 28-Oct-14 99.8523 8.9984 2 100 99.8523 8.9984 INE532F14PV0 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 27D 28-Oct-14 99.8523 8.9970 2 90 99.8523 8.9984 INE804I14IG3 ECL FIN 27D 28-Oct-14 99.9755 8.9447 1 50 99.9755 8.9447 INE027E14622 FAMILY CREDIT 58D 29-Oct-14 99.8315 8.8009 1 100 99.8315 8.8009 INE532F14PT4 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 60D 11-Nov-14 99.4979 9.2096 1 10 99.4979 9.2096 INE261F14632 NABARD 60D 18-Nov-14 99.3752 8.4995 2 95 99.3752 8.4995 INE043D14HY4 IDFC 58D 28-Nov-14 99.1457 8.5002 1 100 99.1457 8.5002 INE975F14CY3 KOTAK MAH 161D 28-Nov-14 99.1457 8.5002 1 25 99.1457 8.5002 INE085A14719 CHAMBAL FERTILISERS 59D 5-Dec-14 98.9810 8.5401 1 175 98.9810 8.5401 INE851M14BR8 VOLKSWAGEN FIN PVT 59D 5-Dec-14 98.9739 8.6002 1 100 98.9739 8.6002 INE114A14BH7 SAIL 59D 5-Dec-14 98.9905 8.4597 1 20 98.9905 8.4597 INE296A14IG9 BAJAJ FIN 65D 5-Dec-14 99.0790 8.6997 1 5 99.0790 8.6997 INE069A14FD3 ADITYA BIRLA NUVO 63D 9-Dec-14 98.8901 8.5346 1 15 98.8901 8.5346 INE071G14716 ICICI HOME FIN 179D 12-Dec-14 98.8328 8.4521 1 50 98.8328 8.4521 INE909H14FF0 TATA MOTORS FIN 180D 15-Dec-14 98.7440 8.5978 2 100 98.7440 8.5979 INE582L14464 TATA HOUSING 59D 15-Dec-14 98.7509 8.5498 1 5 98.7509 8.5498 INE916D14RJ1 KOTAK MAH PRIME 363D 18-Dec-14 98.6841 8.5387 1 70 98.6841 8.5387 INE001A14KQ8 HDFC 182D 19-Dec-14 98.7525 8.6998 1 5 98.7525 8.6998 INE851M14AG3 VOLKSWAGEN FIN 364D 16-Jan-15 97.9687 8.8000 1 50 97.9687 8.8000 INE523E14MG0 L T FIN 161D 30-Jan-15 97.6327 8.8502 1 25 97.6327 8.8502 INE001A14LF9 HDFC 173D 4-Mar-15 96.8931 8.7999 1 25 96.8931 8.7999 INE205A14AC6 SESA STERLITE 179D 20-Mar-15 96.5037 8.8751 1 15 96.5037 8.8751 INE013A14SS2 RELIANCE CAP 161D 23-Mar-15 96.3875 8.9999 3 90 96.3875 8.9999 INE013A14SS2 RELIANCE CAP 161D 23-Mar-15 96.4834 9.0499 1 50 96.4834 9.0499 INE134E14568 PFC 350D 28-Apr-15 95.7376 8.8800 1 10 95.7376 8.8800 INE001A14KD6 HDFC 364D 4-May-15 95.4348 9.0000 1 25 95.4348 9.0000 INE976I14HZ1 TATA CAP 364D 9-Jun-15 94.5867 9.0824 2 2 94.5967 9.0646 =============================================================================================== *: Crores Note: F-TRAC Reporting Platform for CP shifted to CDSIL w.e.f. 2-Jun-2014. Reporting procedure remains the same. CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
* S&P 500 earnings estimated to have risen 10.7 pct in 1st-qtr
Apr 19 Below is a summary of Wednesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Wednesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 24,867.4 47,496.6 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of t