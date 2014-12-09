SE Asia Stocks-Most gain as investors look past N.Korea tensions

By Rushil Dutta April 18 Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended higher on Tuesday, recovering from recent losses, as investors moved past tensions over North Korea and looked for local triggers. Indonesian shares rose 0.5 percent as financials such as Bank Rakyat Indonesia and Bank Mandiri posted gains of 3.6 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively. Geopolitical concerns had overshadowed higher-than-expected March exports in the previous session, causing the Jakarta