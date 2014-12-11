US STOCKS-Amazon, Alphabet drive Nasdaq to record high
* Dow down 0.08 pct, S&P flat, Nasdaq up 0.22 pct (Updates to open)
Dec 11 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE043D14IA2 IDFC 72D 12-Dec-14 99.9781 7.9953 1 25 99.9781 7.9953 INE205A14788 SESA STERLITE 180D 15-Dec-14 99.9121 8.0234 2 50 99.9124 8.0005 INE870D14494 NATIONAL FERTILIZERS 59D15-Dec-14 99.9113 8.1011 1 25 99.9113 8.1011 INE192A14143 TATA GLOBAL 90D 18-Dec-14 99.8411 8.2987 2 150 99.8411 8.2987 INE018A14CR7 LARSEN AND TOUBRO 88D 19-Dec-14 99.8228 8.0991 2 125 99.8228 8.0991 INE121A14KM3 CHOLAMANDALAM 56D 24-Dec-14 99.7295 8.2500 1 25 99.7295 8.2500 INE018A14CU1 LARSEN AND TOUBRO 70D 26-Dec-14 99.6601 8.2991 1 100 99.6601 8.2991 INE013A14ST0 RELIANCE CAP 60D 26-Dec-14 99.6865 8.1991 1 5 99.6865 8.1991 INE560K14082 PTC INDIA FIN SERV 59D 26-Dec-14 99.6827 8.2988 1 5 99.6827 8.2988 INE523E14MW7 L T FIN 54D 29-Dec-14 99.5924 8.2990 1 125 99.5924 8.2990 INE860H14QU1 ADITYA BIRLA FIN 62D 29-Dec-14 99.5924 8.2990 1 100 99.5924 8.2990 INE476M14251 LT HOUSING FIN 42D 29-Dec-14 99.5908 8.3318 1 100 99.5908 8.3318 INE729N14285 TVS CREDIT SERV 61D 29-Dec-14 99.5745 8.6651 1 50 99.5745 8.6651 INE881J14HS6 SREI EQUIPMENT FIN 60D 29-Dec-14 99.5948 8.2500 1 25 99.5948 8.2500 INE881J14HS6 SREI EQUIPMENT FIN 60D 29-Dec-14 99.6057 8.4994 1 25 99.6057 8.4994 INE205A14AK9 SESA STERLITE 56D 29-Dec-14 99.5948 8.2500 1 25 99.5948 8.2500 INE511C14LQ0 MAGMA FINCORP 70D 29-Dec-14 99.6149 8.3003 1 5 99.6149 8.3003 INE881J14HQ0 SREI EQUIPMENT FIN 60D 30-Dec-14 99.5826 8.4994 1 25 99.5826 8.4994 INE511C14LR8 MAGMA FINCORP 60D 30-Dec-14 99.5948 8.2500 1 5 99.5948 8.2500 INE804I14IL3 ECL FIN 43D 30-Dec-14 99.5850 8.4503 1 5 99.5850 8.4503 INE532F14QJ3 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 34D 31-Dec-14 99.5371 8.4872 1 50 99.5371 8.4872 INE523E14MG0 L T FIN 161D 30-Jan-15 98.8810 8.4297 1 25 98.8810 8.4297 INE484J14335 GODREJ PROPERTIES 60D 3-Feb-15 98.7437 8.5997 1 50 98.7437 8.5997 INE001A14KZ9 HDFC 177D 4-Feb-15 98.7530 8.3800 1 50 98.7530 8.3800 INE043D14IB0 IDFC 91D 13-Feb-15 98.5876 8.3002 1 100 98.5876 8.3002 INE043D14IB0 IDFC 91D 13-Feb-15 98.5604 8.3301 1 30 98.5604 8.3301 INE014N14258 NATIONAL COOPERATIVE 23-Feb-15 98.3196 8.4301 1 20 98.3196 8.4301 INE036A14AJ0 RELIANCE INFRAST 90D 24-Feb-15 98.0240 9.8104 1 1.5 98.0240 9.8104 INE486A14727 CESC 88D 27-Feb-15 98.2180 8.4901 1 50 98.2180 8.4901 INE018A14CI6 LARSEN AND TOUBRO 208D 9-Mar-15 98.0266 8.3499 1 25 98.0266 8.3499 INE749A14CV9 JINDAL STEEL POWER 218D 10-Mar-15 97.5744 10.1950 1 75 97.5744 10.1950 INE015A14211 RANBAXY LAB 178D 13-Mar-15 97.9439 8.4201 1 150 97.9439 8.4201 INE749A14DH6 JINDAL STEEL POWER 251D 28-May-15 95.4502 10.3562 1 70 95.4502 10.3562 INE538L14011 AADHAR HOUSING FIN 364D 11-Jun-15 95.1630 10.2500 1 25 95.1630 10.2500 =============================================================================================== *: Crores Note: F-TRAC Reporting Platform for CP shifted to CDSIL w.e.f. 2-Jun-2014. Reporting procedure remains the same. CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
* Dow down 0.08 pct, S&P flat, Nasdaq up 0.22 pct (Updates to open)
April 28 The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed at the open on Friday after data showed the economy grew at its weakest pace in three years in the first quarter, while strong tech earnings propelled the Nasdaq to a record high.