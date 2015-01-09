Jan 9 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE523H14QG4 JM FIN PRODUCTS 109D 12-Jan-15 99.9310 8.4008 1 25 99.9310 8.4008 INE647O14139 PANTALOONS FASHION60D 12-Jan-15 99.9294 8.5957 1 10 99.9294 8.5957 INE001A14KX4 HDFC 163D 15-Jan-15 99.8647 8.2419 3 275 99.8647 8.2419 INE140A14FP6 PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES 60D 16-Jan-15 99.8411 8.2987 1 125 99.8411 8.2987 INE001A14LD4 HDFC 130D 19-Jan-15 99.7758 8.2017 1 45 99.7758 8.2017 INE580B14CL7 GRUH FIN 70D 27-Jan-15 99.5926 8.2950 1 5 99.5926 8.2950 INE532F14RA0 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 28D 29-Jan-15 99.5369 8.4909 2 100 99.5364 8.5001 INE531F14BI9 EDELWEISS SECURITIES 28D29-Jan-15 99.5369 8.4918 2 20 99.5364 8.5001 INE522D14CY8 MANAPPURAM FIN 28D 30-Jan-15 99.5875 8.3992 1 5 99.5875 8.3992 INE114A14BK1 SAIL 60D 3-Feb-15 99.4381 8.2501 4 120 99.4381 8.2501 INE114A14BK1 SAIL 60D 3-Feb-15 99.4980 8.3707 1 10 99.4980 8.3707 INE580B14CX2 GRUH FIN 51D 27-Feb-15 98.9340 8.5496 1 5 98.9340 8.5496 INE705L14453 VODAFONE INDIA 365D 28-Feb-15 98.8296 8.6451 1 5 98.8296 8.6451 INE881J14HX6 SREI EQUIPMENT FIN 90D 5-Mar-15 98.7799 8.6699 1 5 98.7799 8.6699 INE881J14HZ1 SREI EQUIPMENT FIN 90D 9-Mar-15 98.6873 8.6698 1 5 98.6873 8.6698 INE043D14IG9 IDFC 88D 10-Mar-15 98.6448 8.3574 2 80 98.6448 8.3574 INE144H14461 DEUTSCHE INVEST 89D 16-Mar-15 98.4758 8.5598 1 73 98.4758 8.5598 INE001A14MA8 HDFC 90D 18-Mar-15 98.4601 8.3949 1 72 98.4601 8.3949 INE013A14SS2 RELIANCE CAP 161D 23-Mar-15 98.2825 8.7376 4 240 98.2825 8.7376 INE001A14LL7 HDFC 176D 10-Apr-15 97.7983 9.0298 1 50 97.7983 9.0298 INE134E14568 PFC 350D 28-Apr-15 97.5633 8.6001 1 75 97.5633 8.6001 INE001A14LP8 HDFC 364D 4-Nov-15 93.1478 8.9801 1 70 93.1478 8.9801 INE001A14LV6 HDFC 364D 23-Nov-15 92.7440 8.9800 1 25 92.7440 8.9800 INE001A14LY0 HDFC 364D 9-Dec-15 92.4697 8.9800 2 50 92.4697 8.9800 INE001A14ME0 HDFC 364D 29-Dec-15 91.9884 8.9800 3 100 91.9884 8.9800 =============================================================================================== *: Crores Note: F-TRAC Reporting Platform for CP shifted to CDSIL w.e.f. 2-Jun-2014. Reporting procedure remains the same. CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com