Jul 10 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE514E14IM5 EXIM 61D 15-Jul-15 99.9042 7.0001 2 240 99.9042 7.0001 INE134E14626 PFC 71D 15-Jul-15 99.9042 7.0001 1 25 99.9042 7.0001 INE691I14BY2 L T INFRAST FIN 27D 29-Jul-15 99.5946 7.8201 3 215 99.5986 7.7422 INE691I14BY2 L T INFRAST FIN 27D 29-Jul-15 99.6618 7.7414 2 55 99.6614 7.7506 INE155A14GS6 TATA MOTORS 61D 3-Aug-15 99.5060 7.5502 1 195 99.5060 7.5502 INE001A14MT8 HDFC 88D 3-Aug-15 99.4995 7.6501 1 5 99.4995 7.6501 INE008I14CU5 COX AND KINGS 60D 4-Aug-15 99.4021 8.7818 1 10 99.4021 8.7818 INE657N14BX5 EDELWEISS COMMOD 60D 7-Aug-15 99.4355 7.4004 1 5 99.4355 7.4004 INE261F14798 NABARD 88D 21-Aug-15 99.1444 7.4997 1 5 99.1444 7.4997 INE261F14806 NABARD 90D 26-Aug-15 99.0649 7.8303 1 5 99.0649 7.8303 INE916D14UU2 KOTAK MAH PRIME 175D 31-Aug-15 98.8954 7.8400 1 50 98.8954 7.8400 INE523E14OD3 L T FIN 90D 3-Sep-15 98.8324 7.8402 1 50 98.8324 7.8402 INE205A14CK5 VEDANTA 90D 3-Sep-15 98.9079 7.7503 1 10 98.9079 7.7503 INE306N14EZ8 TATA CAP FIN SERV 91D 4-Sep-15 98.8545 7.9802 1 10 98.8545 7.9802 INE628A14AM8 UPL 91D 4-Sep-15 98.8574 7.9598 1 10 98.8574 7.9598 INE085A14941 CHAMBAL FERTILISERS 60D 4-Sep-15 98.8602 7.9401 1 10 98.8602 7.9401 INE738C14BC0 BHARAT ALUMINIUM 90D 8-Sep-15 98.7859 7.8701 1 5 98.7859 7.8701 INE477L14244 INDIA INFOLINE 165D 11-Sep-15 98.6296 8.0499 2 50 98.6296 8.0499 INE931S14047 ADANI TRANSMISSION 85D 17-Sep-15 98.4525 8.3147 1 100 98.4525 8.3147 INE340A14023 BIRLA CORPORATION 81D 28-Sep-15 98.3297 7.7502 1 100 98.3297 7.7502 INE414G14CP9 MUTHOOT FIN 91D 8-Oct-15 98.0075 8.2450 1 100 98.0075 8.2450 INE001A14MZ5 HDFC 153D 28-Oct-15 97.6544 7.9701 1 200 97.6544 7.9701 INE001A14LQ6 HDFC 364D 16-Nov-15 97.2930 8.0599 1 10 97.2930 8.0599 INE523E14NO2 L T FIN 365D 3-Mar-16 94.9477 8.3001 1 25 94.9477 8.3001 INE001A14NG3 HDFC 344D 10-Jun-16 92.8383 8.3800 1 25 92.8383 8.3800 =============================================================================================== *: Crores Note: F-TRAC Reporting Platform for CP shifted to CDSIL w.e.f. 2-Jun-2014. Reporting procedure remains the same. CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com