Oct 9 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE001A14LK9 HDFC 364D 12-Oct-15 99.9433 6.9024 1 50 99.9433 6.9024 INE134E14642 PFC 9D 15-Oct-15 99.8857 6.9588 2 125 99.8883 6.8027 INE114A14BZ9 SAIL 59D 23-Oct-15 99.7895 6.9995 1 25 99.7895 6.9995 INE522D14DO7 MANAPPURAM FIN 60D 27-Oct-15 99.6036 8.0701 1 5 99.6036 8.0701 INE691I14CF9 L AND T INFRAST FIN 28D 29-Oct-15 99.5833 7.6366 1 19 99.5833 7.6366 INE532F14VI5 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 29D 30-Oct-15 99.5849 7.2448 3 160 99.5853 7.2379 INE531F14BR0 EDELWEISS SECURITIES 29D30-Oct-15 99.5846 7.2502 1 70 99.5846 7.2502 INE522D14DP4 MANAPPURAM FIN 60D 30-Oct-15 99.5378 8.0708 1 5 99.5378 8.0708 INE774D14IH7 MAH MAH FIN SERV 91D 2-Nov-15 99.5182 7.3630 3 400 99.5190 7.3506 INE001A14LP8 HDFC 364D 4-Nov-15 99.4897 7.2006 1 50 99.4897 7.2006 INE114A14CC6 SAIL 59D 6-Nov-15 99.4598 7.0801 2 25 99.4598 7.0801 INE891K14446 AXIS FIN 357D 6-Nov-15 99.4882 7.5107 1 5 99.4882 7.5107 INE532F14TP4 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 180D 30-Nov-15 98.9381 7.5337 1 200 98.9381 7.5337 INE085A14982 CHAMBAL FERTILISERS 60D 4-Dec-15 98.9157 7.1448 1 75 98.9157 7.1448 INE389H14942 KEC INTERNATIONAL 60D 4-Dec-15 98.7454 8.7499 1 50 98.7454 8.7499 INE296A14JG7 BAJAJ FIN 59D 4-Dec-15 98.9284 7.4598 1 5 98.9284 7.4598 INE001A14NX8 HDFC 89D 21-Dec-15 98.5610 7.3000 2 250 98.5610 7.3000 INE020B14268 REC 220D 21-Dec-15 98.5902 7.1498 1 40 98.5902 7.1498 INE742F14474 ADANI PORTS AND 209D 22-Dec-15 98.5235 7.3919 1 100 98.5235 7.3919 INE053T14014 ONGC MANGALORE 180D 23-Dec-15 98.5142 7.3400 1 200 98.5142 7.3400 INE001A14ME0 HDFC 364D 29-Dec-15 98.4058 7.3001 1 100 98.4058 7.3001 INE053T14022 ONGC MANGALORE 180D 30-Dec-15 98.3778 7.3398 1 100 98.3778 7.3398 INE556F14AS7 SIDBI 364D 24-Mar-16 96.7473 7.3482 1 15 96.7473 7.3482 INE001A14NY6 HDFC 291D 15-Jul-16 94.1838 8.0500 6 175 94.1838 8.0500 INE975F14HA2 KOTAK MAH INVEST 365D 7-Oct-16 92.3555 8.3000 1 50 92.3555 8.3000 =============================================================================================== *: Crores Note: F-TRAC Reporting Platform for CP shifted to CDSIL w.e.f. 2-Jun-2014. Reporting procedure remains the same. CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com