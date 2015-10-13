China forex chief says no intention of competitive currency devaluation
BEIJING China has no intention and no need to carry out competitive currency devaluations, the head of the foreign exchange regulator said.
Oct 13 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE628A14AP1 UPL 90D 14-Oct-15 99.9804 7.1554 1 60 99.9804 7.1554 INE134E14642 PFC 9D 15-Oct-15 99.9619 6.9559 1 25 99.9619 6.9559 INE975F14FN9 KOTAK MAH INVEST 182D 16-Oct-15 99.9425 7.0000 1 25 99.9425 7.0000 INE202B14EQ3 DHFL 74D 19-Oct-15 99.9001 7.3000 1 5 99.9001 7.3000 INE514E14JE0 EXIM 61D 21-Oct-15 99.8479 6.9501 1 75 99.8479 6.9501 INE001A14LN3 HDFC 364D 21-Oct-15 99.8435 7.1515 1 25 99.8435 7.1515 INE001A14LN3 HDFC 364D 21-Oct-15 99.8631 7.1481 1 25 99.8631 7.1481 INE114A14BZ9 SAIL 59D 23-Oct-15 99.8097 6.9592 1 80 99.8097 6.9592 INE169A14BY6 COROMANDEL INTER 60D 23-Oct-15 99.8203 7.3010 1 5 99.8203 7.3010 INE001A14NF5 HDFC 116D 26-Oct-15 99.7688 7.0486 1 5 99.7688 7.0486 INE691I14CF9 L AND T INFRAST FIN 28D29-Oct-15 99.6767 7.3992 2 200 99.6767 7.3992 INE532F14VI5 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 29D 30-Oct-15 99.6658 7.1986 3 140 99.6635 7.2492 INE523E14OK8 L T FIN 84D 30-Oct-15 99.6519 7.5000 1 25 99.6519 7.5000 INE774D14IH7 MAH MAH FIN SERV 91D 2-Nov-15 99.6163 7.3995 1 5 99.6163 7.3995 INE001A14NQ2 HDFC 88D 3-Nov-15 99.6152 7.0497 1 5 99.6152 7.0497 INE487L14128 IIFL REALTY 56D 9-Nov-15 99.3386 9.0007 1 40 99.3386 9.0007 INE001A14LV6 HDFC 364D 23-Nov-15 99.2010 7.3496 1 5 99.2010 7.3496 INE371K14316 TATA REALTY AND 90D 26-Nov-15 99.0267 8.1533 1 40 99.0267 8.1533 INE580B14EL3 GRUH FIN 61D 30-Nov-15 99.0465 7.3204 3 150 99.0465 7.3204 INE331A14AQ0 THE RAMCO CEMENTS 60D 30-Nov-15 99.0465 7.3204 1 100 99.0465 7.3204 INE110L14571 RELIANCE JIO INFO 61D 30-Nov-15 99.0751 7.2498 1 5 99.0751 7.2498 INE514E14JL5 EXIM 60D 4-Dec-15 99.0177 7.0999 2 100 99.0177 7.0999 INE113A14578 GUJARAT NARMADA 91D 4-Dec-15 98.9678 7.3208 1 25 98.9678 7.3208 INE261F14855 NABARD 60D 8-Dec-15 98.9415 7.0997 1 100 98.9415 7.0997 INE114A14CE2 SAIL 60D 8-Dec-15 98.9562 7.0001 1 5 98.9562 7.0001 INE532F14TY6 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 180D 9-Dec-15 98.8187 7.6549 1 30 98.8187 7.6549 INE975G14700 ILFS TRANSPORTATION135D 10-Dec-15 98.6437 8.6527 1 50 98.6437 8.6527 INE001A14ME0 HDFC 364D 29-Dec-15 98.4731 7.3501 1 25 98.4731 7.3501 INE404K14AM3 SHAPOORJI PALLONJI 175D 7-Jan-16 98.1563 7.9720 1 100 98.1563 7.9720 INE001A14MN1 HDFC 364D 10-Mar-16 96.9871 7.6099 1 25 96.9871 7.6099 INE001A14MN1 HDFC 364D 10-Mar-16 97.0067 7.6099 1 25 97.0067 7.6099 INE018A14DS3 LARSEN AND TOUBRO 169D 29-Mar-16 96.7277 7.3500 2 100 96.7277 7.3500 =============================================================================================== *: Crores Note: F-TRAC Reporting Platform for CP shifted to CDSIL w.e.f. 2-Jun-2014. Reporting procedure remains the same. CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
NEW DELHI India launched a communications satellite on Friday for its smaller neighbours to share, part of its efforts to build goodwill in the region and counter Chinese influence, but arch- rival Pakistan said it would stay away from the project.