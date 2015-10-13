Oct 13 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE628A14AP1 UPL 90D 14-Oct-15 99.9804 7.1554 1 60 99.9804 7.1554 INE134E14642 PFC 9D 15-Oct-15 99.9619 6.9559 1 25 99.9619 6.9559 INE975F14FN9 KOTAK MAH INVEST 182D 16-Oct-15 99.9425 7.0000 1 25 99.9425 7.0000 INE202B14EQ3 DHFL 74D 19-Oct-15 99.9001 7.3000 1 5 99.9001 7.3000 INE514E14JE0 EXIM 61D 21-Oct-15 99.8479 6.9501 1 75 99.8479 6.9501 INE001A14LN3 HDFC 364D 21-Oct-15 99.8435 7.1515 1 25 99.8435 7.1515 INE001A14LN3 HDFC 364D 21-Oct-15 99.8631 7.1481 1 25 99.8631 7.1481 INE114A14BZ9 SAIL 59D 23-Oct-15 99.8097 6.9592 1 80 99.8097 6.9592 INE169A14BY6 COROMANDEL INTER 60D 23-Oct-15 99.8203 7.3010 1 5 99.8203 7.3010 INE001A14NF5 HDFC 116D 26-Oct-15 99.7688 7.0486 1 5 99.7688 7.0486 INE691I14CF9 L AND T INFRAST FIN 28D29-Oct-15 99.6767 7.3992 2 200 99.6767 7.3992 INE532F14VI5 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 29D 30-Oct-15 99.6658 7.1986 3 140 99.6635 7.2492 INE523E14OK8 L T FIN 84D 30-Oct-15 99.6519 7.5000 1 25 99.6519 7.5000 INE774D14IH7 MAH MAH FIN SERV 91D 2-Nov-15 99.6163 7.3995 1 5 99.6163 7.3995 INE001A14NQ2 HDFC 88D 3-Nov-15 99.6152 7.0497 1 5 99.6152 7.0497 INE487L14128 IIFL REALTY 56D 9-Nov-15 99.3386 9.0007 1 40 99.3386 9.0007 INE001A14LV6 HDFC 364D 23-Nov-15 99.2010 7.3496 1 5 99.2010 7.3496 INE371K14316 TATA REALTY AND 90D 26-Nov-15 99.0267 8.1533 1 40 99.0267 8.1533 INE580B14EL3 GRUH FIN 61D 30-Nov-15 99.0465 7.3204 3 150 99.0465 7.3204 INE331A14AQ0 THE RAMCO CEMENTS 60D 30-Nov-15 99.0465 7.3204 1 100 99.0465 7.3204 INE110L14571 RELIANCE JIO INFO 61D 30-Nov-15 99.0751 7.2498 1 5 99.0751 7.2498 INE514E14JL5 EXIM 60D 4-Dec-15 99.0177 7.0999 2 100 99.0177 7.0999 INE113A14578 GUJARAT NARMADA 91D 4-Dec-15 98.9678 7.3208 1 25 98.9678 7.3208 INE261F14855 NABARD 60D 8-Dec-15 98.9415 7.0997 1 100 98.9415 7.0997 INE114A14CE2 SAIL 60D 8-Dec-15 98.9562 7.0001 1 5 98.9562 7.0001 INE532F14TY6 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 180D 9-Dec-15 98.8187 7.6549 1 30 98.8187 7.6549 INE975G14700 ILFS TRANSPORTATION135D 10-Dec-15 98.6437 8.6527 1 50 98.6437 8.6527 INE001A14ME0 HDFC 364D 29-Dec-15 98.4731 7.3501 1 25 98.4731 7.3501 INE404K14AM3 SHAPOORJI PALLONJI 175D 7-Jan-16 98.1563 7.9720 1 100 98.1563 7.9720 INE001A14MN1 HDFC 364D 10-Mar-16 96.9871 7.6099 1 25 96.9871 7.6099 INE001A14MN1 HDFC 364D 10-Mar-16 97.0067 7.6099 1 25 97.0067 7.6099 INE018A14DS3 LARSEN AND TOUBRO 169D 29-Mar-16 96.7277 7.3500 2 100 96.7277 7.3500 =============================================================================================== *: Crores Note: F-TRAC Reporting Platform for CP shifted to CDSIL w.e.f. 2-Jun-2014. Reporting procedure remains the same. CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com