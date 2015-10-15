UPDATE 1-BOJ's Kuroda: Not thinking now about how to change BOJ's policy mix
* BOJ looks to reduce pace of debt purchases (Adds direct quote, details on BOJ summary of opinions)
Oct 15 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE514E14JG5 EXIM 60D 23-Oct-15 99.8446 7.1012 3 495 99.8446 7.1012 INE114A14BZ9 SAIL 59D 23-Oct-15 99.8446 7.1012 2 300 99.8446 7.1012 INE169A14BY6 COROMANDEL 60D 23-Oct-15 99.8446 7.1012 2 195 99.8446 7.1012 INE013A14VB2 RELIANCE CAP 91D 23-Oct-15 99.8359 7.4994 1 50 99.8359 7.4994 INE013A14VA4 RELIANCE CAP 91D 26-Oct-15 99.7745 7.4994 1 75 99.7745 7.4994 INE476M14376 L AND T HOUSING FIN 27D 28-Oct-15 99.7606 7.2992 1 5 99.7606 7.2992 INE523E14OF8 L T FIN 122D 29-Oct-15 99.7151 7.4490 2 525 99.7151 7.4490 INE202B14EM2 DHFL 87D 29-Oct-15 99.7132 7.4988 3 140 99.7132 7.4988 INE691I14CF9 L AND T INFRAST FIN 28D 29-Oct-15 99.7144 7.4679 2 65 99.7162 7.4201 INE916D14WC6 KOTAK MAH PRIME 20D 29-Oct-15 99.7170 7.3992 1 25 99.7170 7.3992 INE155A14HN5 TATA MOTORS 65D 30-Oct-15 99.7050 7.1996 3 100 99.7050 7.1996 INE532F14VI5 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 29D 30-Oct-15 99.7033 7.2412 3 80 99.7033 7.2412 INE532F14VI5 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 29D 30-Oct-15 99.7227 7.2497 1 60 99.7227 7.2497 INE916D14WB8 KOTAK MAH PRIME 29D 30-Oct-15 99.7170 7.3992 2 45 99.7170 7.3992 INE531F14BR0 EDELWEISS SECURITIES 29D30-Oct-15 99.7029 7.2510 1 40 99.7029 7.2510 INE531F14BR0 EDELWEISS SECURITIES 29D30-Oct-15 99.7227 7.2497 1 15 99.7227 7.2497 INE001A14LP8 HDFC 364D 4-Nov-15 99.6074 7.1932 1 75 99.6074 7.1932 INE126A14CU2 E.I.D. PARRY (INDIA) 88D10-Nov-15 99.5025 7.2998 1 5 99.5025 7.2998 INE140A14HP2 PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES 57D 10-Nov-15 99.4889 7.5004 1 5 99.4889 7.5004 INE020B14284 REC 80D 30-Nov-15 99.1480 6.9701 1 25 99.1480 6.9701 INE128A14048 EVEREADY INDUSTRIES 89D 2-Dec-15 98.9734 7.8874 1 25 98.9734 7.8874 INE704I14205 BARCLAYS INVEST 364D 3-Dec-15 98.9982 7.5379 1 35 98.9982 7.5379 INE261F14855 NABARD 60D 8-Dec-15 98.9808 6.9600 1 25 98.9808 6.9600 INE514E14JM3 EXIM 59D 11-Dec-15 98.9034 7.0999 1 50 98.9034 7.0999 INE514E14JM3 EXIM 59D 11-Dec-15 98.9134 7.1601 1 25 98.9134 7.1601 INE975G14643 ILFS TRANSPORTATION175D 14-Dec-15 98.4303 9.7013 1 25 98.4303 9.7013 INE371K14159 TATA REALTY AND 365D 15-Dec-15 98.7308 7.6920 1 150 98.7308 7.6920 INE261F14822 NABARD 90D 30-Dec-15 98.5412 7.1098 2 400 98.5412 7.1098 INE909H14HM2 TATA MOTORS FIN 161D 29-Feb-16 97.1379 7.8500 1 125 97.1379 7.8500 INE261F14707 NABRD 364D 15-Mar-16 97.0301 7.3500 1 20 97.0301 7.3500 INE909H14GO0 TATA MOTORS FIN 270D 22-Mar-16 96.6935 7.8500 1 125 96.6935 7.8500 INE556F14AS7 SIDBI 364D 24-Mar-16 96.8609 7.3472 1 3 96.8609 7.3472 INE001A14NG3 HDFC 344D 10-Jun-16 95.0401 7.9700 1 25 95.0401 7.9700 INE705L14602 VODAFONE INDIA 365D 24-Jun-16 94.8084 7.9000 2 100 94.8084 7.9000 INE001A14NM1 HDFC 364D 20-Jul-16 94.2305 8.0101 1 25 94.2305 8.0101 INE001A14NN9 HDFC 363D 26-Jul-16 94.1022 8.0550 1 50 94.1022 8.0550 INE001A14NN9 HDFC 363D 26-Jul-16 94.0792 8.0600 1 50 94.0792 8.0600 =============================================================================================== *: Crores Note: F-TRAC Reporting Platform for CP shifted to CDSIL w.e.f. 2-Jun-2014. Reporting procedure remains the same. CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
* BOJ looks to reduce pace of debt purchases (Adds direct quote, details on BOJ summary of opinions)
SEOUL South Korea's liberal leader Moon Jae-in will take the oath of office as president on Wednesday, tasked with navigating the country out of rising tensions over North Korea's nuclear programme and the risk of a rift with the United States.