Oct 15 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE514E14JG5 EXIM 60D 23-Oct-15 99.8446 7.1012 3 495 99.8446 7.1012 INE114A14BZ9 SAIL 59D 23-Oct-15 99.8446 7.1012 2 300 99.8446 7.1012 INE169A14BY6 COROMANDEL 60D 23-Oct-15 99.8446 7.1012 2 195 99.8446 7.1012 INE013A14VB2 RELIANCE CAP 91D 23-Oct-15 99.8359 7.4994 1 50 99.8359 7.4994 INE013A14VA4 RELIANCE CAP 91D 26-Oct-15 99.7745 7.4994 1 75 99.7745 7.4994 INE476M14376 L AND T HOUSING FIN 27D 28-Oct-15 99.7606 7.2992 1 5 99.7606 7.2992 INE523E14OF8 L T FIN 122D 29-Oct-15 99.7151 7.4490 2 525 99.7151 7.4490 INE202B14EM2 DHFL 87D 29-Oct-15 99.7132 7.4988 3 140 99.7132 7.4988 INE691I14CF9 L AND T INFRAST FIN 28D 29-Oct-15 99.7144 7.4679 2 65 99.7162 7.4201 INE916D14WC6 KOTAK MAH PRIME 20D 29-Oct-15 99.7170 7.3992 1 25 99.7170 7.3992 INE155A14HN5 TATA MOTORS 65D 30-Oct-15 99.7050 7.1996 3 100 99.7050 7.1996 INE532F14VI5 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 29D 30-Oct-15 99.7033 7.2412 3 80 99.7033 7.2412 INE532F14VI5 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 29D 30-Oct-15 99.7227 7.2497 1 60 99.7227 7.2497 INE916D14WB8 KOTAK MAH PRIME 29D 30-Oct-15 99.7170 7.3992 2 45 99.7170 7.3992 INE531F14BR0 EDELWEISS SECURITIES 29D30-Oct-15 99.7029 7.2510 1 40 99.7029 7.2510 INE531F14BR0 EDELWEISS SECURITIES 29D30-Oct-15 99.7227 7.2497 1 15 99.7227 7.2497 INE001A14LP8 HDFC 364D 4-Nov-15 99.6074 7.1932 1 75 99.6074 7.1932 INE126A14CU2 E.I.D. PARRY (INDIA) 88D10-Nov-15 99.5025 7.2998 1 5 99.5025 7.2998 INE140A14HP2 PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES 57D 10-Nov-15 99.4889 7.5004 1 5 99.4889 7.5004 INE020B14284 REC 80D 30-Nov-15 99.1480 6.9701 1 25 99.1480 6.9701 INE128A14048 EVEREADY INDUSTRIES 89D 2-Dec-15 98.9734 7.8874 1 25 98.9734 7.8874 INE704I14205 BARCLAYS INVEST 364D 3-Dec-15 98.9982 7.5379 1 35 98.9982 7.5379 INE261F14855 NABARD 60D 8-Dec-15 98.9808 6.9600 1 25 98.9808 6.9600 INE514E14JM3 EXIM 59D 11-Dec-15 98.9034 7.0999 1 50 98.9034 7.0999 INE514E14JM3 EXIM 59D 11-Dec-15 98.9134 7.1601 1 25 98.9134 7.1601 INE975G14643 ILFS TRANSPORTATION175D 14-Dec-15 98.4303 9.7013 1 25 98.4303 9.7013 INE371K14159 TATA REALTY AND 365D 15-Dec-15 98.7308 7.6920 1 150 98.7308 7.6920 INE261F14822 NABARD 90D 30-Dec-15 98.5412 7.1098 2 400 98.5412 7.1098 INE909H14HM2 TATA MOTORS FIN 161D 29-Feb-16 97.1379 7.8500 1 125 97.1379 7.8500 INE261F14707 NABRD 364D 15-Mar-16 97.0301 7.3500 1 20 97.0301 7.3500 INE909H14GO0 TATA MOTORS FIN 270D 22-Mar-16 96.6935 7.8500 1 125 96.6935 7.8500 INE556F14AS7 SIDBI 364D 24-Mar-16 96.8609 7.3472 1 3 96.8609 7.3472 INE001A14NG3 HDFC 344D 10-Jun-16 95.0401 7.9700 1 25 95.0401 7.9700 INE705L14602 VODAFONE INDIA 365D 24-Jun-16 94.8084 7.9000 2 100 94.8084 7.9000 INE001A14NM1 HDFC 364D 20-Jul-16 94.2305 8.0101 1 25 94.2305 8.0101 INE001A14NN9 HDFC 363D 26-Jul-16 94.1022 8.0550 1 50 94.1022 8.0550 INE001A14NN9 HDFC 363D 26-Jul-16 94.0792 8.0600 1 50 94.0792 8.0600 =============================================================================================== *: Crores Note: F-TRAC Reporting Platform for CP shifted to CDSIL w.e.f. 2-Jun-2014. Reporting procedure remains the same. CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com