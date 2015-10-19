Oct 19 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE114A14BZ9 SAIL 59D 23-Oct-15 99.9229 7.0408 4 375 99.9233 7.0042 INE514E14JG5 EXIM 60D 23-Oct-15 99.9233 7.0042 1 50 99.9233 7.0042 INE522D14DN9 MANAPPURAM FIN 59D 23-Oct-15 99.9179 7.4978 1 25 99.9179 7.4978 INE445L14209 NABHA POWER 61D 26-Oct-15 99.8818 7.1990 1 5 99.8818 7.1990 INE514E14JF7 EXIM 62D 26-Oct-15 99.8851 6.9978 1 5 99.8851 6.9978 INE001A14NF5 HDFC 116D 26-Oct-15 99.8621 7.2004 1 5 99.8621 7.2004 INE691I14CF9 L AND T INFRAST 28D 29-Oct-15 99.7949 7.5002 2 205 99.7949 7.5015 INE532F14VI5 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 29D 30-Oct-15 99.7820 7.2494 1 75 99.7820 7.2494 INE523E14OK8 L T FIN 84D 30-Oct-15 99.7775 7.3994 1 50 99.7775 7.3994 INE866I14OM8 INDIA INFOLINE FIN 59D 30-Oct-15 99.7944 7.5199 1 5 99.7944 7.5199 INE217K14709 RELIANCE HOME FIN 88D 30-Oct-15 99.7949 7.5015 1 5 99.7949 7.5015 INE001A14LP8 HDFC 364D 4-Nov-15 99.6767 7.3992 1 25 99.6767 7.3992 INE018A14DQ7 LARSEN AND TOUBRO 59D 6-Nov-15 99.6565 7.4006 1 5 99.6565 7.4006 INE114A14CC6 SAIL 59D 6-Nov-15 99.6560 6.9996 1 5 99.6560 6.9996 INE915D14802 CITICORP FIN (INDIA) 61D30-Nov-15 99.1688 7.2841 2 125 99.1688 7.2841 INE463A14EL4 BERGER PAINTS INDIA 60D 30-Nov-15 99.1923 7.0765 1 25 99.1923 7.0765 INE169A14BZ3 COROMANDEL 60D 30-Nov-15 99.1922 7.2500 1 5 99.1922 7.2500 INE296A14JF9 BAJAJ FIN 61D 1-Dec-15 99.1322 7.4307 1 495 99.1322 7.4307 INE514E14JL5 EXIM 60D 4-Dec-15 99.1107 7.1197 1 100 99.1107 7.1197 INE114A14CD4 SAIL 60D 4-Dec-15 99.1153 7.2400 1 5 99.1153 7.2400 INE261F14855 NABARD 60D 8-Dec-15 99.0341 7.1198 2 100 99.0341 7.1198 INE514E14JM3 EXIM 59D 11-Dec-15 99.0086 7.0283 2 30 98.9888 7.1704 INE001A14MN1 HDFC 364D 10-Mar-16 97.1086 7.5999 1 100 97.1086 7.5999 INE001A14NG3 HDFC 344D 10-Jun-16 95.1330 7.9801 3 100 95.1330 7.9801 INE001A14NG3 HDFC 344D 10-Jun-16 95.1074 7.9901 1 75 95.1074 7.9901 INE094O14662 DAIMLER FIN SERV 364D 15-Jun-16 94.7363 8.4500 1 50 94.7363 8.4500 INE996L14078 CREDIT SUISSE FIN 353D 30-Jun-16 94.4257 8.4499 2 50 94.4257 8.4499 INE001A14NM1 HDFC 364D 20-Jul-16 94.3281 8.0099 1 25 94.3281 8.0099 INE001A14NN9 HDFC 363D 26-Jul-16 94.2111 8.0099 3 75 94.2111 8.0099 INE001A14NN9 HDFC 363D 26-Jul-16 94.1762 8.0325 2 50 94.1916 8.0100 INE001A14NR0 HDFC 364D 10-Aug-16 93.9269 8.0000 1 25 93.9269 8.0000 =============================================================================================== *: Crores Note: F-TRAC Reporting Platform for CP shifted to CDSIL w.e.f. 2-Jun-2014. Reporting procedure remains the same. CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com