Dec 3 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE306N14FB6 TATA CAP FIN SERV 182D 4-Dec-15 99.9822 6.4982 1 50 99.9822 6.4982 INE121A14LQ2 CHOLAMANDALAM 61D 7-Dec-15 99.9201 7.2967 1 50 99.9201 7.2967 INE202B14EC3 DHFL 158D 7-Dec-15 99.9212 7.1962 1 25 99.9212 7.1962 INE261F14855 NABARD 60D 8-Dec-15 99.9056 6.8977 4 800 99.9056 6.8977 INE001A14LY0 HDFC 364D 9-Dec-15 99.8892 6.7478 2 100 99.8892 6.7478 INE851M14CB0 VOLKSWAGEN FIN 364D 9-Dec-15 99.8798 7.3210 1 50 99.8798 7.3210 INE018A14DZ8 LARSEN AND TOUBRO 35D 14-Dec-15 99.7869 7.0861 1 115 99.7869 7.0861 INE580B14EO7 GRUH FIN 61D 14-Dec-15 99.8059 7.0984 1 25 99.8059 7.0984 INE756I14619 HDB FIN SERV 170D 16-Dec-15 99.7407 7.2993 1 75 99.7407 7.2993 INE501G14027 HT MEDIA 80D 17-Dec-15 99.7132 7.4988 1 5 99.7132 7.4988 INE148I14KB2 INDIABULLS HOUSING 62D 28-Dec-15 99.5028 7.5994 1 20 99.5028 7.5994 INE261F14889 NABARD 62D 28-Dec-15 99.5384 6.7706 1 10 99.5384 6.7706 INE001A14ME0 HDFC 364D 29-Dec-15 99.4778 7.3694 1 55 99.4778 7.3694 INE774D14IU0 MAH AND MAH FIN 61D 29-Dec-15 99.4855 7.5505 1 5 99.4855 7.5505 INE691I14CI3 L T INFRAST FIN 56D 30-Dec-15 99.4594 7.6304 1 25 99.4594 7.6304 INE008I14CZ4 COX AND KINGS 156D 30-Dec-15 99.4333 7.7046 1 25 99.4333 7.7046 INE296A14JH5 BAJAJ FIN 71D 30-Dec-15 99.4651 7.5496 1 20 99.4651 7.5496 INE261F14822 NABARD 90D 30-Dec-15 99.4791 7.0787 1 10 99.4791 7.0787 INE261F14822 NABARD 90D 30-Dec-15 99.4897 7.1999 2 10 99.4862 7.2502 INE059B14GO7 SIMPLEX INFRASTS 29D 30-Dec-15 99.2334 10.4434 1 2.5 99.2334 10.4434 INE657K14DN8 RHC HOLDING PRIVATE 42D 31-Dec-15 99.2920 9.2951 1 3 99.2920 9.2951 INE535H14EY7 FULLERTON INDIA 364D 8-Jan-16 99.2255 8.1400 2 100 99.2255 8.1400 INE148I14KD8 INDIABULLS HOUSING 88D 29-Jan-16 98.7890 7.8497 3 80 98.7890 7.8497 INE804I14LB8 ECL FIN 90D 3-Feb-16 98.6503 8.0545 1 85 98.6503 8.0545 INE001A14OD8 HDFC 91D 3-Feb-16 98.7172 7.6501 1 50 98.7172 7.6501 INE514E14IW4 EXIM 185D 8-Feb-16 98.6670 7.3600 2 75 98.6670 7.3600 INE514E14JD2 EXIM 183D 19-Feb-16 98.4536 7.3500 8 200 98.4536 7.3500 INE691I14CL7 L AND T INFRAST FIN 91D 2-Mar-16 98.1438 7.6703 1 75 98.1438 7.6703 INE261F14863 NABARD 150D 18-Mar-16 97.9073 7.3600 1 50 97.9073 7.3600 INE001A14NG3 HDFC 344D 10-Jun-16 95.8967 8.2199 1 25 95.8967 8.2199 INE660A14NO0 SUNDARAM FIN 353D 16-Sep-16 93.8527 8.3301 1 25 93.8527 8.3301 =============================================================================================== *: Crores Note: F-TRAC Reporting Platform for CP shifted to CDSIL w.e.f. 2-Jun-2014. Reporting procedure remains the same. CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com