Chinese yogurt bid warrants dollop of skepticism

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial, China's largest dairy company, is preparing a gut-busting $850 million bid for Danone's Stonyfield yogurt business. The French food group will need to marshal all the willpower it can to resist the temptation of this rich offer. Far too many Chinese buyers of U.S. assets have left sellers in the lurch. Yili itself was thwarted by regulators on a recent deal at home. Danone has bigger interests to consider here than cash.