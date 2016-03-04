Mar 4 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE580B14FK2 GRUH FIN 39D 8-Mar-16 99.9233 7.0042 3 250 99.9233 7.0042 INE774D14JJ1 MAH & MAH FIN SERV 63D 8-Mar-16 99.9233 7.0042 1 75 99.9233 7.0042 INE140A14IO3 PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES 90D 8-Mar-16 99.9233 7.0042 1 10 99.9233 7.0042 INE001A14MN1 HDFC 364D 10-Mar-16 99.8789 7.3751 2 295 99.8810 7.2478 INE742F14888 ADANI PORTS 78D 10-Mar-16 99.8818 7.1990 1 150 99.8818 7.1990 INE244N14038 MAH VEHICLE 72D 10-Mar-16 99.8818 7.1990 1 100 99.8818 7.1990 INE001A14MN1 HDFC 364D 10-Mar-16 99.9603 7.2481 1 25 99.9603 7.2481 INE523H14SE5 JM FIN PRODUCTS 317D 11-Mar-16 99.8519 7.7338 1 10 99.8519 7.7338 INE134E14667 PFC 90D 14-Mar-16 99.8067 7.0675 3 225 99.8072 7.0508 INE514E14KG3 EXIM 41D 15-Mar-16 99.7910 6.9495 2 420 99.7910 6.9495 INE556F14BN6 SIDBI 90D 15-Mar-16 99.7898 6.9895 1 360 99.7898 6.9895 INE110L14787 RELIANCE JIO INFO 53D 15-Mar-16 99.7895 6.9995 1 250 99.7895 6.9995 INE044A14104 SUN PHARMA 153D 15-Mar-16 99.7850 7.1495 1 245 99.7850 7.1495 INE891K14933 AXIS FIN 78D 15-Mar-16 99.7790 7.3494 1 5 99.7790 7.3494 INE306N14FH3 TATA CAP FIN SERV 252D 15-Mar-16 99.8277 8.9997 1 5 99.8277 8.9997 INE774D14JK9 MAH & MAH FIN SERV 71D 17-Mar-16 99.6805 8.9993 1 5 99.6805 8.9993 INE657N14EH2 EDELWEISS COM. SERV 60D 18-Mar-16 99.7745 8.2494 1 75 99.7745 8.2494 INE061F14446 FORTIS HEALTHCARE 58D 18-Mar-16 99.7472 9.2506 2 45 99.7472 9.2506 INE580B14FG0 GRUH FIN 74D 18-Mar-16 99.7527 9.0488 1 5 99.7527 9.0488 INE110L14779 RELIANCE JIO INFO 60D 18-Mar-16 99.7265 7.1501 1 5 99.7265 7.1501 INE019A14650 JSW STEEL 74D 18-Mar-16 99.7246 7.1999 1 5 99.7246 7.1999 INE205A14CI9 VEDANTA 294D 21-Mar-16 99.7070 8.2507 1 25 99.7070 8.2507 INE477A14338 CANFIN HOMES 181D 21-Mar-16 99.6496 7.5497 1 5 99.6496 7.5497 INE033L14DI0 TATA CAP HOUSING FIN 89D21-Mar-16 99.6473 7.5995 1 5 99.6473 7.5995 INE134E14675 PFC 36D 23-Mar-16 99.6292 7.1498 1 55 99.6292 7.1498 INE870D14841 NATIONAL FERT. 30D 23-Mar-16 99.5801 8.1005 1 5 99.5801 8.1005 INE891K14925 AXIS FIN 86D 23-Mar-16 99.5337 8.9998 1 5 99.5337 8.9998 INE647A14252 SRF 63D 28-Mar-16 99.4853 7.8682 1 32 99.4853 7.8682 INE020B14334 REC 34D 28-Mar-16 99.5880 7.5501 2 10 99.5907 7.5004 INE870D14858 NATIONAL FERTILIZERS 27D28-Mar-16 99.4702 8.1003 1 5 99.4702 8.1003 INE877R14135 L&T HYDROCARBON 40D 28-Mar-16 99.5663 7.9495 1 5 99.5663 7.9495 INE742O14302 RELIANCE RETAIL 60D 29-Mar-16 99.5475 7.9006 1 5 99.5475 7.9006 INE047A14156 GRASIM INDUSTRIES 28D 30-Mar-16 99.5261 7.8999 1 5 99.5261 7.8999 INE373A14537 BASF INDIA 121D 31-Mar-16 99.5047 7.8993 1 5 99.5047 7.8993 INE477L14293 INDIA INFOLINE HSG 323D 5-Apr-16 99.2396 8.7398 1 9 99.2396 8.7398 INE055A14DG0 CENTURY TEXTILES 70D 28-Apr-16 98.7376 9.1503 1 5 98.7376 9.1503 INE261F14996 NABARD 64D 29-Apr-16 98.8000 8.5252 2 10 98.7618 8.8002 INE514E14KN9 EXIM 63D 29-Apr-16 98.8383 8.2501 1 5 98.8383 8.2501 INE774D14JP8 MAH & MAH FIN SERV 91D 2-May-16 98.5111 9.3502 1 5 98.5111 9.3502 INE114A14CO1 SAIL 90D 2-May-16 98.6767 8.8997 1 5 98.6767 8.8997 INE033L14DL4 TATA CAP HSG FIN 90D 2-May-16 98.5667 9.6502 1 5 98.5667 9.6502 INE001A14OP2 HDFC 90D 3-May-16 98.5471 8.9688 1 50 98.5471 8.9688 INE597H14ES9 TGS INVESTMENT 90D 3-May-16 98.5411 9.6497 1 5 98.5411 9.6497 INE860H14UE7 ADITYA BIRLA FIN 91D 3-May-16 98.5262 9.7497 1 5 98.5262 9.7497 INE144H14875 DEUTSCHE INVST 90D 3-May-16 98.5038 9.9001 1 5 98.5038 9.9001 INE013A14XN3 RELIANCE CAP 80D 6-May-16 98.4335 9.2202 2 50 98.4335 9.2202 INE114A14CQ6 SAIL 91D 9-May-16 98.5126 8.3500 3 300 98.5126 8.3500 INE115A14318 LIC HOUSING FIN 90D 18-May-16 98.1902 8.9700 1 25 98.1902 8.9700 INE114A14CS2 SIDBI 91D 24-May-16 98.1914 8.3000 2 55 98.1914 8.3000 INE031A14150 HDFC 90D 25-May-16 98.1587 8.3498 1 30 98.1587 8.3498 INE657N14FA4 EDELWEISS COM. SERV 91D 1-Jun-16 97.6476 9.8799 1 10 97.6476 9.8799 INE530L14349 EDELWEISS HSG FIN 91D 1-Jun-16 97.6243 9.9801 1 5 97.6243 9.9801 INE001A14NM1 HDFC 364D 20-Jul-16 96.7800 8.8000 1 75 96.7800 8.8000 INE001A14NM1 HDFC 364D 20-Jul-16 96.8704 8.8001 1 25 96.8704 8.8001 INE660A14NO0 SUNDARAM FIN 353D 16-Sep-16 95.4144 8.9499 1 50 95.4144 8.9499 INE667F14BR2 SUNDARAM BNP 363D 1-Mar-17 91.7887 9.0200 1 5 91.7887 9.0200 =============================================================================================== *: Crores Note: F-TRAC Reporting Platform for CP shifted to CDSIL w.e.f. 2-Jun-2014. Reporting procedure remains the same. CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com