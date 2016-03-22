Mar 22 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE261F14988 NABARD 44D 23-Mar-16 99.9788 7.7517 3 1485 99.9762 8.6891 INE134E14675 PFC 36D 23-Mar-16 99.9765 8.5692 11 900 99.9760 8.7621 INE053F14013 IRFC 34D 23-Mar-16 99.9776 8.1900 3 750 99.9765 8.5795 INE556F14CE3 SIDBI 23D 23-Mar-16 99.9761 8.7388 4 470 99.9760 8.7621 INE557F14DF6 NATIONAL HOUSING BK 55D 23-Mar-16 99.9773 8.2728 2 250 99.9781 7.9953 INE514E14JX0 EXIM 91D 23-Mar-16 99.9762 8.6891 1 100 99.9762 8.6891 INE523E14PO7 L AND T FIN 13D 23-Mar-16 99.9795 7.4840 1 75 99.9795 7.4840 INE020E14FB2 STCI FIN 363D 23-Mar-16 99.9778 8.1048 2 65 99.9778 8.1048 INE660N14571 S. D. CORPORATION 29D 23-Mar-16 99.9740 9.4925 1 50 99.9740 9.4925 INE081A14296 TATA STEEL 84D 23-Mar-16 99.9781 7.9953 1 5 99.9781 7.9953 INE660A14MJ2 SUNDARAM FIN 365D 24-Mar-16 99.9759 8.7986 3 100 99.9759 8.7986 INE523E14PI9 L AND T FIN 55D 28-Mar-16 99.8772 8.9784 2 125 99.8769 8.9974 INE657N14EJ8 EDELWEISS COMM 59D 28-Mar-16 99.8905 8.0023 1 40 99.8905 8.0023 INE691I14CX2 L AND T INFRAST FIN 59D 28-Mar-16 99.8633 8.3273 1 9 99.8633 8.3273 INE877R14135 LANDT HYDROCARBON 40D 28-Mar-16 99.9022 7.1464 1 5 99.9022 7.1464 INE476M14525 L AND T HOUSING FIN 27D 29-Mar-16 99.8229 9.2509 1 50 99.8229 9.2509 INE335A14874 SURYA ROSHNI 90D 29-Mar-16 99.8323 8.7590 1 6.5 99.8323 8.7590 INE560K14439 PTC INDIA FIN SERV 34D 29-Mar-16 99.8687 7.9979 1 5 99.8687 7.9979 INE059B14GR0 SIMPLEX INFRASTS 29D 30-Mar-16 99.7674 10.6371 1 0.1 99.7674 10.6371 INE532F14XC4 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 35D 31-Mar-16 99.7976 8.2242 7 514 99.8073 7.8301 INE531F14BW0 EDELWEISS SECURITIES 35D31-Mar-16 99.8179 7.3986 1 155 99.8179 7.3986 INE657N14EW1 EDELWEISS COMM. 35D 31-Mar-16 99.8073 7.8320 3 110 99.8073 7.8301 INE532F14XC4 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 35D 31-Mar-16 99.8328 7.6413 1 25 99.8328 7.6413 INE774D14JU8 MAH AND MAH FIN 60D 11-Apr-16 99.5595 8.4997 1 5 99.5595 8.4997 INE423A14522 ADANI ENTERPRISES 60D 12-Apr-16 99.5093 8.9994 1 5 99.5093 8.9994 INE140A14JH5 PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES 69D 21-Apr-16 99.3253 8.5496 1 5 99.3253 8.5496 INE976I14JT0 TATA CAP 90D 26-Apr-16 99.1961 8.7000 1 5 99.1961 8.7000 INE205A14EA2 VEDANTA 91D 28-Apr-16 99.0313 9.6496 1 100 99.0313 9.6496 INE055A14DG0 CENTURY TEXTILES 70D 28-Apr-16 99.1444 8.7497 1 5 99.1444 8.7497 INE514E14KN9 EXIM 63D 29-Apr-16 99.1259 8.4700 3 200 99.1259 8.4700 INE261F14996 NABARD 64D 29-Apr-16 99.1243 8.4853 3 125 99.1259 8.4700 INE261F14996 NABARD 64D 29-Apr-16 99.1956 7.9996 2 10 99.1956 7.9996 INE514E14KN9 EXIM 63D 29-Apr-16 99.1208 8.7501 1 5 99.1208 8.7501 INE020B14342 REC 59D 29-Apr-16 99.1657 8.2995 1 5 99.1657 8.2995 INE001A14OP2 HDFC 90D 03-May-16 99.0157 8.8498 1 5 99.0157 8.8498 INE860H14UE7 ADITYA BIRLA FIN 91D 03-May-16 98.9441 9.5004 1 5 98.9441 9.5004 INE202B14GJ3 DHFL 88D 06-May-16 98.8678 9.4997 1 5 98.8678 9.4997 INE114A14CQ6 SAIL 91D 09-May-16 98.9186 8.4899 2 50 98.9186 8.4899 INE694L14CK7 TALWANDI SABO 61D 11-May-16 98.7669 9.3000 1 5 98.7669 9.3000 INE975F14FS8 KOTAK MAH INVEST. 365D 12-May-16 98.7188 9.2884 1 100 98.7188 9.2884 INE514E14KJ7 EXIM 90D 16-May-16 98.8375 7.9501 2 10 98.8303 7.9999 INE445L14340 NABHA POWER 90D 16-May-16 98.7942 8.2498 1 5 98.7942 8.2498 INE915D14935 CITICORP FIN (INDIA) 61D17-May-16 98.6913 8.8002 1 5 98.6913 8.8002 INE233A14GX1 GODREJ INDUSTRIES 88D 20-May-16 98.6950 8.1801 2 65 98.6950 8.1801 INE001A14OZ1 HDFC 66D 20-May-16 98.6472 8.6301 1 5 98.6472 8.6301 INE514E14KM1 EXIM 90D 23-May-16 98.6263 8.1997 1 10 98.6263 8.1997 INE514E14KM1 EXIM 90D 23-May-16 98.6481 8.2001 1 10 98.6481 8.2001 INE134E14709 PFC 80D 27-May-16 98.5477 8.1500 1 100 98.5477 8.1500 INE121A14MA4 CHOLAMANDALAM 154D 10-Jun-16 98.0772 8.9448 1 75 98.0772 8.9448 INE556F14CI4 SIDBI 87D 10-Jun-16 98.2345 8.1999 1 50 98.2345 8.1999 INE556F14BY3 SIDBI 139D 15-Jun-16 98.1262 8.2000 3 1000 98.1262 8.2000 INE261F14AF1 NABARD 90D 16-Jun-16 98.1182 8.1399 1 50 98.1182 8.1399 INE077E14858 ESSEL MINING 318D 17-Jun-16 97.9925 8.5948 1 75 97.9925 8.5948 INE001A14OL1 HDFC 164D 20-Jun-16 97.9058 8.6748 1 400 97.9058 8.6748 INE001A14OM9 HDFC 162D 21-Jun-16 97.8830 8.6749 2 1000 97.8830 8.6749 INE094O14670 DAIMLER FIN SERV 365D 21-Jun-16 97.8200 8.9388 2 65 97.8200 8.9388 INE399L14091 ADANI GAS 152D 22-Jun-16 97.6591 9.5099 1 3 97.6591 9.5099 INE140A14HF3 PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES351D 24-Jun-16 97.7519 8.9301 1 25 97.7519 8.9301 INE001A14NR0 HDFC 364D 10-Aug-16 96.8427 8.4999 1 75 96.8427 8.4999 INE704I14403 BARCLAYS INVEST. 345D 28-Oct-16 94.7516 9.1899 1 50 94.7516 9.1899 INE261F14970 NABARD 342D 15-Dec-16 94.5077 7.9149 1 25 94.5077 7.9149 =============================================================================================== *: Crores Note: F-TRAC Reporting Platform for CP shifted to CDSIL w.e.f. 2-Jun-2014. 