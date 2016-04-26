Apr 26 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE909H14IC1 TATA MOTORS FIN 90D 27-Apr-16 99.9795 7.4840 1 74.5 99.9795 7.4840 INE140A14IU0 PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES 90D 27-Apr-16 99.9800 7.3015 1 30 99.9800 7.3015 INE523E14PB4 L AND T FIN 143D 29-Apr-16 99.9363 7.7551 5 600 99.9363 7.7551 INE691I14DH3 L AND T INFRAST 24D 29-Apr-16 99.9363 7.7551 6 325 99.9363 7.7551 INE306N14GO7 TATA CAP FIN SERV 98D 29-Apr-16 99.9363 7.7551 1 300 99.9363 7.7551 INE020B14342 REC 59D 29-Apr-16 99.9418 7.0808 3 295 99.9417 7.0973 INE217K14923 RELIANCE HOME FIN 77D 29-Apr-16 99.9363 7.7551 2 100 99.9363 7.7551 INE759E14CK3 L AND T FINCORP 11D 29-Apr-16 99.9363 7.7551 2 50 99.9363 7.7551 INE860H14UC1 ADITYA BIRLA FIN 91D 29-Apr-16 99.9363 7.7551 1 50 99.9363 7.7551 INE114A14CO1 SAIL 90D 02-May-16 99.8810 7.2478 3 310 99.8810 7.2478 INE178A14AB7 CHENNAI PETRO 29D 03-May-16 99.8617 7.2213 1 5 99.8617 7.2213 INE001A14OP2 HDFC 90D 03-May-16 99.8687 7.9979 1 5 99.8687 7.9979 INE114A14CP8 SAIL 90D 05-May-16 99.8216 7.2480 2 445 99.8216 7.2480 INE013A14XN3 RELIANCE CAP 80D 06-May-16 99.7745 8.2494 1 45 99.7745 8.2494 INE020E14FX6 STCI FIN 91D 09-May-16 99.7377 7.9993 1 5 99.7377 7.9993 INE453T14040 BHARTI ENTER 33D 10-May-16 99.6904 8.0968 1 500 99.6904 8.0968 INE071G14AA3 ICICI HOME FIN 90D 10-May-16 99.7141 8.0502 2 200 99.7141 8.0502 INE774D14JT0 MAH AND MAH FIN 90D 10-May-16 99.6941 7.9997 1 65 99.6941 7.9997 INE261F14AA2 NABARD 63D 10-May-16 99.7288 7.0898 1 41 99.7288 7.0898 INE020B14359 REC 69D 16-May-16 99.6097 7.1509 1 30 99.6097 7.1509 INE020B14359 REC 69D 16-May-16 99.6344 7.0491 1 5 99.6344 7.0491 INE114A14CR4 SAIL 91D 23-May-16 99.4046 8.0971 1 50 99.4046 8.0971 INE657N14FJ5 EDELWEISS COMMOD 61D 23-May-16 99.3752 8.4995 1 5 99.3752 8.4995 INE621H14229 RELIGARE ENTERPRISES 57D24-May-16 99.2641 9.6641 1 25 99.2641 9.6641 INE306N14GN9 TATA CAP FIN SERV 124D 25-May-16 99.3863 8.0494 1 125 99.3863 8.0494 INE033L14DM2 TATA CAP HOUSING 121D 25-May-16 99.3863 8.0494 1 25 99.3863 8.0494 INE031A14150 HOUSING AND URBAN 90D 25-May-16 99.4273 7.2496 1 5 99.4273 7.2496 INE404K14AK7 SHAPOORJI PAL 351D 26-May-16 99.2615 9.0519 1 25 99.2615 9.0519 INE660A14OH2 SUNDARAM FIN 56D 31-May-16 99.2603 8.0001 2 50 99.2603 8.0001 INE660N14613 S. D. CORPORATION 78D 31-May-16 99.2557 8.0502 1 5 99.2557 8.0502 INE027E14AP8 FAMILY CREDIT 90D 01-Jun-16 99.2204 7.9664 1 50 99.2204 7.9664 INE871D14HQ4 INFRAST LEASING 91D 03-Jun-16 99.1856 8.0999 1 200 99.1856 8.0999 INE691I14CT0 L AND T INFRAST FIN 171D06-Jun-16 99.1309 8.0001 1 25 99.1309 8.0001 INE871D14HR2 INFRAST LEASING FIN 91D07-Jun-16 99.0983 8.1004 2 100 99.0983 8.1004 INE660N14605 S. D. CORPORATION 91D 07-Jun-16 99.1039 8.0496 1 5 99.1039 8.0496 INE001A14NG3 HDFC 344D 10-Jun-16 99.0649 7.8303 1 50 99.0649 7.8303 INE931S14302 ADANI TRANS 160D 13-Jun-16 98.9589 8.0000 2 95 98.9589 8.0000 INE140A14JC6 PIRAMAL ENTER 131D 14-Jun-16 98.8390 8.7499 2 100 98.8390 8.7499 INE501G14100 HT MEDIA 90D 14-Jun-16 99.0032 7.4999 1 55 99.0032 7.4999 INE261F14AF1 NABARD 90D 16-Jun-16 99.0206 7.2203 1 5 99.0206 7.2203 INE053F14021 IRFC 91D 22-Jun-16 98.8927 7.1700 1 600 98.8927 7.1700 INE146O14157 HINDUJA LEYLAND FIN 78D 28-Jun-16 98.5977 8.2400 1 75 98.5977 8.2400 INE094O14753 DAIMLER FIN SERV 364D 29-Sep-16 96.5308 8.4088 1 15 96.5308 8.4088 INE001A14OR8 HDFC 354D 27-Jan-17 94.2014 8.1701 1 125 94.2014 8.1701 =============================================================================================== *: Crores Note: F-TRAC Reporting Platform for CP shifted to CDSIL w.e.f. 2-Jun-2014. Reporting procedure remains the same. CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com