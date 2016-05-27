May 27 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE572E14957 PNB HOUSING FIN 75D 30-May-16 99.9433 6.9024 3 225 99.9433 6.9024 INE001A14PA1 HDFC 76D 30-May-16 99.9433 6.9024 1 175 99.9433 6.9024 INE909H14HR1 TATA MOTORS FIN 217D 30-May-16 99.9425 6.9999 1 100 99.9425 6.9999 INE804I14MC4 ECL FIN 31D 30-May-16 99.9384 7.4993 1 60 99.9384 7.4993 INE582L14910 TATA HOUSING 91D 30-May-16 99.9466 6.5005 1 50 99.9466 6.5005 INE691I14DQ4 L AND T INFRAST FIN 25D30-May-16 99.9458 6.5979 1 25 99.9458 6.5979 INE916D14XW2 KOTAK MAH PRIME 25D 31-May-16 99.9190 7.3972 1 200 99.9190 7.3972 INE148I14LT2 INDIABULLS HOUSING 55D 31-May-16 99.9173 7.5526 1 100 99.9173 7.5526 INE027E14AY0 FAMILY CREDIT 26D 31-May-16 99.9124 8.0005 1 50 99.9124 8.0005 INE531F14BY6 EDELWEISS SECURITIES 34D31-May-16 99.9179 7.4978 1 50 99.9179 7.4978 INE531F14BY6 EDELWEISS SECURITIES 34D31-May-16 99.9795 7.4840 1 25 99.9795 7.4840 INE572E14965 PNB HOUSING FIN 70D 01-Jun-16 99.8974 7.4975 2 400 99.8974 7.4975 INE556F14CJ2 SIDBI 71D 01-Jun-16 99.9133 6.3370 3 81 99.9138 6.2980 INE121H14DV4 ILANDFS FIN SERV 91D 01-Jun-16 99.8939 7.7535 2 75 99.8939 7.7535 INE027E14AP8 FAMILY CREDIT 90D 01-Jun-16 99.8905 8.0023 1 40 99.8905 8.0023 INE804I14LT0 ECL FIN 90D 02-Jun-16 99.9384 7.4993 1 20 99.9384 7.4993 INE804I14LT0 ECL FIN 90D 02-Jun-16 99.8769 7.4978 1 20 99.8769 7.4978 INE804I14LW4 ECL FIN 59D 03-Jun-16 99.8420 8.2516 1 25 99.8420 8.2516 INE085A14AQ2 CHAMBAL FERTILISERS 60D 03-Jun-16 99.8612 7.2475 1 10 99.8612 7.2475 INE289B14AG9 GIC HOUSING FIN 78D 03-Jun-16 99.8564 7.4985 1 10 99.8564 7.4985 INE691I14CT0 L AND T INFRAST 171D 06-Jun-16 99.7813 8.0000 2 150 99.7813 8.0000 INE498L14570 L AND T FIN HOLDINGS 90D06-Jun-16 99.7813 8.0000 3 80 99.7813 8.0000 INE306N14GX8 TATA CAP FIN SERV 89D 06-Jun-16 99.7813 8.0000 1 50 99.7813 8.0000 INE261F14AB0 NABARD 90D 07-Jun-16 99.7970 6.7496 1 350 99.7970 6.7496 INE121H14DJ9 ILFS FIN SERV 365D 07-Jun-16 99.7595 7.9995 1 50 99.7595 7.9995 INE759E14BZ3 L AND T FINCORP 163D 08-Jun-16 99.7377 7.9993 1 60 99.7377 7.9993 INE121A14MA4 CHOLAMANDALAM 154D 10-Jun-16 99.6941 7.9997 2 75 99.6941 7.9997 INE523H14SQ9 JM FIN PRODUCTS 364D 10-Jun-16 99.6850 8.2385 1 72 99.6850 8.2385 INE523E14PE8 L AND T FIN 175D 10-Jun-16 99.7001 7.8423 1 5 99.7001 7.8423 INE774D14KA8 MAH AND MAH FIN 45D 13-Jun-16 99.6288 7.9996 1 100 99.6288 7.9996 INE261F14AE4 NABARD 90D 14-Jun-16 99.6516 7.0895 1 100 99.6516 7.0895 INE704I14411 BARCLAYS INVEST 202D 15-Jun-16 99.5874 7.9591 1 50 99.5874 7.9591 INE205A14EL9 VEDANTA 90D 15-Jun-16 99.6723 7.5002 1 5 99.6723 7.5002 INE205A14EP0 VEDANTA 57D 17-Jun-16 99.6315 7.5000 1 5 99.6315 7.5000 INE501A14996 DEEPAK FERTILIZERS 64D 21-Jun-16 99.4410 8.2073 1 1 99.4410 8.2073 INE514E14KV2 EXIM 54D 22-Jun-16 99.5671 6.8998 1 5 99.5671 6.8998 INE481G14485 ULTRATECH CEMENT 59D 24-Jun-16 99.5228 7.0005 1 10 99.5228 7.0005 INE267A14044 HINDUSTAN ZINC 81D 24-Jun-16 99.5228 7.0005 1 5 99.5228 7.0005 INE155A14JA8 TATA MOTORS 58D 24-Jun-16 99.5228 7.0005 1 5 99.5228 7.0005 INE296A14JV6 BAJAJ FIN 79D 29-Jun-16 99.2908 7.9002 2 100 99.2908 7.9002 INE530L14315 EDELWEISS HOUSING 149D 29-Jun-16 99.2596 8.2504 1 100 99.2596 8.2504 INE423A14746 ADANI ENTERPRISES 37D 29-Jun-16 99.0828 10.2387 2 10 99.0828 10.2387 INE205A14ER6 VEDANTA 61D 29-Jun-16 99.3873 7.5005 1 10 99.3873 7.5005 INE657N14FZ1 EDELWEISS COMMOD 49D 30-Jun-16 99.3674 7.4958 1 100 99.3674 7.4958 INE657N14FZ1 EDELWEISS COMMOD 49D 30-Jun-16 99.3062 7.5002 1 100 99.3062 7.5002 INE572E14AC1 PNB HOUSING FIN 42D 30-Jun-16 99.3377 7.8500 1 5 99.3377 7.8500 INE061F14529 FORTIS HEALTHCARE 60D 19-Jul-16 98.4311 10.9769 1 16 98.4311 10.9769 INE523H14UV5 JM FIN PRODUCTS 175D 25-Jul-16 98.7276 8.4002 2 100 98.7276 8.4002 INE261F14AH7 NABARD 90D 26-Jul-16 98.8190 7.2703 3 575 98.8190 7.2703 INE001A14NN9 HDFC 363D 26-Jul-16 98.6860 8.0999 1 5 98.6860 8.0999 INE261F14AL9 NABARD 74D 29-Jul-16 98.7691 7.2203 1 100 98.7691 7.2203 INE860H14VC9 ADITYA BIRLA FIN 90D 03-Aug-16 98.5815 8.0800 1 25 98.5815 8.0800 INE477A14452 CANFIN HOMES 90D 08-Aug-16 98.4116 8.0702 1 50 98.4116 8.0702 INE523H14TQ7 JM FIN PRODUCTS 294D 12-Aug-16 98.2588 8.4000 1 50 98.2588 8.4000 INE134E14741 PFC 89D 16-Aug-16 98.4273 7.2001 1 25 98.4273 7.2001 INE514E14KY6 EXIM 91D 22-Aug-16 98.3745 7.1799 1 25 98.3745 7.1799 INE523E14ON2 L T FIN 365D 01-Sep-16 97.9055 8.0500 1 50 97.9055 8.0500 INE523E14ON2 L T FIN 365D 01-Sep-16 97.9690 8.0498 1 5 97.9690 8.0498 INE267A14077 HINDUSTAN ZINC 198D 28-Oct-16 96.9323 7.6500 1 270 96.9323 7.6500 INE267A14077 HINDUSTAN ZINC 198D 28-Oct-16 96.8535 7.6999 1 200 96.8535 7.6999 INE121H14DQ4 ILFS FIN SERV 365D 07-Feb-17 94.2303 8.7300 1 25 94.2303 8.7300 INE001A14OW8 HDFC 364D 16-Feb-17 94.3036 8.3199 1 75 94.3036 8.3199 INE975F14IO1 KOTAK MAH INVEST 364D 25-May-17 92.1632 8.5500 2 100 92.1632 8.5500 INE001A14PJ2 HDFC 364D 25-May-17 92.2562 8.4400 2 50 92.2562 8.4400 =============================================================================================== *: Crores Note: F-TRAC Reporting Platform for CP shifted to CDSIL w.e.f. 2-Jun-2014. 